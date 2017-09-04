ENTERING THE MATRIX Work with Legacy Code F. Garavaglia 08/2017 v. 1.0
Agenda ◦ What is “Legacy Code”? ◦ See how it’s deep the white rabbit’s hole ◦ Code Samples
WHAT’S “LEGACY CODE”? What problems are we trying to solve? 1
What’s “Legacy Code”? Quiz: Legacy Code? A. Code difficult to change B. Inherited code difficult to change C. Valuable cod...
What’s “Legacy Code”?  Is there a Pragmatic Approach?  Should I care about it?  What about your feelings?
What’s “Legacy Code”? o Nervous (I depend on… ) “engaged” with debugger , complex infrastructure o Fear / Under pressure ....
What’s “Legacy Code”? o My Diagnosis: You are in Matrix: Then, you have to take a pill
Cover and Modify Edit and Pray
THE WHITE RABBIT’S HOLE See how it is deep and dark 2
The white rabbit’s hole We need a map for this journey: how can we face with Legacy code? UNDERSTAND COVER REFACTOR CHANGE...
The white rabbit’s hole: HOW • Use it before looking at the code • Find one thing you know 1. look for keywords 2. and tra...
The white rabbit’s hole: COVER You need 100% of test coverage if condition1 …. …. if condition2 ….. ….. if condition3 ….. ...
COVER: test the unknown assume to know what the code is supposed to do … but what if we don’t ? •Test name ??? •Expected r...
COVER: test the unknown 1. Write a test named “x” 2. Set any expected result 3. Run it and get a Failure 4. Copy the text ...
COVER: test the unknown Extract the code you want to change in a separate section - Smaller problem to solve - Quicker way...
EXAMPLE: Subclass and Override public class A { public void do1(…) { user = session.getAttribute(“user”); ... } } Souce Co...
The white rabbit’s hole: REFACTOR • Related to change phase Start End Add a Test Hard to Create or Make it Pass? Refactor ...
The white rabbit’s hole: REFACTOR • Start from the deepest brach if condition1 …. …. if condition2 ….. ….. if condition3 …...
The white rabbit’s hole: CHANGE Adding a new feature: Common mistake “Let’s put new feature inside this existing method be...
EXAMPLE: Adding a new feature public void do1() { … // new Feature(..).apply(…) } Souce Code public class Feature { public...
DON’T REPEAT YOURSELF ◦ Split screen vertically TDD ◦ Continuous testing plugin ◦ Use shortcuts instead of repeating actio...
Thanks Thank you for your time Francesco.garavaglia@gmail.com
REFERENCES • Refactoring: Improving the Design of Existing Code https://www.amazon.it/Refactoring-Improving-Design-Existin...
Entering the matrix
