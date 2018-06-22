Daily i forex report 22 june 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  22-June-2018
  2. 2. International Forex INTERNATIONAL CURRENCY BUZZ Forex - Dollar Dips on Soft U.S. Factory Data, BoE Boosts Pound Forex - GBP/USD extends gains, rises to 1.3270 Forex - EUR/USD bulls take a breather above 1.16 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair rose more than 150 pips from the daily low. Earlier today bottomed at 1.3100, the lowest since November. After the BoE decision climbed above 1.3200 and then, a weak US dollar boosted the pair further to the upside. Recently it printed a fresh daily high at 1.3270, the highest level since Tuesday. It was hovering around 1.3250/60, consolidating important daily gains. The pound is among the top performers on Thursday on the back of BoE policy expectations that changed after the 7-2 vote at the MPC and the comments regarding when to consider changes to the purchase program. “The GBP appreciated and Gilt yields rose across the curve on the hawkish signals from the Bank of England. The market is now pricing in above 65% probability of a rate hike in August (17bp priced) compared with around 45% probability prior to the announcement, while a November hike is now almost fully priced in. EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair benefited from the broad-based selling pressure witness on the USD in the early NA session and erased its daily losses to turn positive above the 1.16 mark. After advancing to a fresh session high at 1.1633, the pair lost its momentum and was last seen trading at 1.1603, where it was up 0.25% on the day. The sudden risk- aversion felt in the last cıouple of hours dragged the 10-year US T-bond yields below the 2.9% mark and weighed on the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which rallied to a fresh 11-month high above 95 earlier today, dropped all the way down to 94.33 before starting to consolidate its losses. At the moment, the index is down 0.23% on the day at 94.55. Meanwhile, today's data from the United States disappointed with the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index missing the market expectation of 29 with 19.9 in June. Furthermore, the housing price index came in at 0.1% in April to fall short of experts' estimate of 0.3%.
  3. 3. International Forex DAILY ECONOMIC DATA
  4. 4. International Forex EPIC'S ANALYST SPEAKS GBP/USD Daily Chart INTRADAY OUTLOOK Support: 1.3110 Resistance: 1.3248 RECOMMENDATION: BUY GBPUSD ABOVE 1.3280 TGT 1.3300 1.3330 SL 1.3250 SELL GBPUSD BELOW 1.3190 TGT 1.3170 1.3140 SL 1.3220
  5. 5. International Forex EPIC'S ANALYST SPEAKS EUR/USD Daily Chart INTRADAY OUTLOOK Support: 1.1505 Resistance: 1.1635 RECOMMENDATION: BUY EURUSD ABOVE 1.1640 TGT 1.1660 1.1690 SL 1.1610 SELL EURUSD BELOW 1.1570 TGT 1.1550 1.1520 SL 1.1600
  DISCLAIMER The information and views in this report, our website & all the service we provide are believed to be reliable, but we do not accept any responsibility (or liability) for errors of fact or opinion. Users have the right to choose the product/s that suits them the most. Sincere efforts have been made to present the right investment perspective. The information contained herein is based on analysis and up on sources that we consider reliable. This material is for personal information and based upon it & takes no responsibility. The information given herein should be treated as only factor, while making investment decision. The report does not provide individually tailor-made investment advice. Epic research recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages investors to seek the advice of a financial adviser. Epic research shall not be responsible for any transaction conducted based on the information given in this report. The share price projections shown are not necessarily indicative of future price performance. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts, can change without notice. Analyst or any person related to epic research might be holding positions in the stocks recommended. It is understood that anyone who is browsing through the site has done so at his free will and does not read any views ex-pressed as a recommendation for which either the site or its owners or anyone can be held responsible. Any surfing and reading of the information is the acceptance of this disclaimer. Investment in equity, futures, Forex and commodity market has its own risks. We, however, do not vouch for the accuracy or the completeness thereof. We are not responsible for any loss incurred whatsoever for any financial profits or loss which may arise from the recommendations above epic research does not purport to be an invitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument.

×