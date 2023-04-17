Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 17, 2023
Abnormalities of the Pupil.pptx

Apr. 17, 2023
Healthcare

Abnormalities of the pupil

Abnormalities of the pupil

Healthcare
Abnormalities of the Pupil.pptx

  1. 1. A PRESENTATION ON ABNORMAILITIES OF THE PUPIL BY DR. DANIEL EMEDIONG WALTER
  2. 2. The Pupils It is a circular aperture at the centre of the iris that allows light to enter the retina. The size of pupil normally varies between 2 to 4 mm. The pupil is round in shape and relatively equal in size. Miotic pupils are less than 3mm Mydriatic pupils are greater than 7mm
  3. 3. Abnormal Pupils: Anisocoria Anisocoria means unequal pupils. If there is a poor reaction to light in one eye and the anisocoria is more evident in a well lit room, then the affected pupil is abnormally large. If there is a good reaction to light in both eyes but a poor dilation in the dark then the affected pupil is abnormally small.
  4. 4. The Abnormally Large Pupil Features There is poor constriction in a well lit room. Differential diagnosis Traumatic iris damage Third cranial nerve palsy Pharmacological dilation (i.e. dilating drops) Adie's pupil iris rubeosis.
  5. 5. The Abnormally Small Pupil Features There is poor dilation in a dim room. Differential diagnosis Physiologically small pupil Pilocarpine drops Uvietis with synaechiae Horner's syndrome.
  6. 6. Dilated Pupil of Right Eye
  7. 7. Anomalies of Pupillary Reflexes • Marcus-gunn pupil: It is also known as Related Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD) or pupillary escape phenomenon. It occurs in defect of visual pathway anterior to the chaisma. It consists of: 1.A diminished amplitude to pupillary reaction 2.Pupillary dilation with continuous light stimulation. • Bilateral afferent pupillary defects are common (e.g. patients with optic neuritis), but a bilateral RAPD cannot exist.
  8. 8. Marcus-gunn Pupil
  9. 9. Detection : The test for its detection is called swinging flash light test. Normally, if a illuminated pen light is alternately directed to each eye the pupils constrict and do not vary as the light alternate between the eyes. In afferent pupillary defect both pupils dilate when the light is moved from the unaffected eye to the affected eye. But they constrict when the light is directed to the normal eye.
  10. 10. Causes of Marcus-Gunn Pupil (RAPD) Optic neuritis Ischemic optical disease Optic nerve damage (Trauma, Radiation, Tumor)  Retinal detachment Severe macular degeneration
  11. 11. Diseases Affecting the Pupils Congenital Abnormalities Aniridia Iris Coloboma Leukocoria Acquired Structural Abnormalities Pseudoexfoliation Syndrome Sphincter Tear Neurological Abnormalities Horner’s Syndrome Adie’s Tonic Pupil Argyll-Robertson’s Pupil
  12. 12. Diseases Affecting the Pupils: Congenital Abnormalities • Aniridia: The term Aniridia implies an absence of Iris. • In the majority of cases a small stump of iris tissue exists at the iris root.
  13. 13. Etiology of Aniridia Aniridia is an congenital anomaly that develops at approximately twelfth week of gestation. Two-thirds of the cases are inherited in the autosomal dominant fashion. The remaining one-third of the cases appear as a result of spontaneous mutation .
  14. 14. Ocular signs and symptoms Photophobia Corneal opacification Congenital polar cataracts Lens dislocations Progressive Glaucoma Management Colored contact lens. Early goniotomy can be performed to prevent blockage to trabecular meshwork. Filtering surgery. Cyclocryotherapy
  15. 15. Diseases Affecting the Pupils : Congenital Abnormalities Iris Coloboma: This is an uncommon congenital condition characterized by a unilateral or bilateral partial iris defect. • It is a condition where normal tissues of iris is missing from birth. • It creates “Key-hole” or “Cats-eye” appearance to the iris.
  16. 16. • The eye develops quickly during the first three months of growth of a fetus. • A gap , known as the choroidal fissure, appears at the bottom of the stalks that eventually form the eye. • This fissure generally closes by the seventh week of gestation. If it does not close , a coloboma or space forms Etiology of Iris coloboma
  17. 17. Signs and symptoms Missing iris tissue Reduced vision Key-hole or cat-eye shaped pupil Photophobia Management Usually there is no cure for coloboma. Colored contact lens Surgery
  18. 18. Diseases Affecting the Pupils: Congenital Abnormalities Leukocoria: Refers to a white pupillary reflex from the retina of the eye. Etiology of Leukocoria Many conditions cause leukocoria • Congenital cataract • Retinal detachment • Retinoblastoma • Endophthalmitis Leukocoria in the left eye
  19. 19. Signs and symptoms • Vision problems. • Eye pain. • Redness of the white part of the eye. • Bleeding in the front part of the eye. • Bulging of the eye. • A pupil that doesn’t constrict when exposure to the bright light. • A different color in each iris. Management • Leukocoria is managed by treating any other underlying conditions (Retinal detachment, cataract e.t.c) which are responsible for the appearance of the white pupil.
  20. 20. Acquired Structural Abnormalities • Pseudoexfoliation Syndrome: This is a condition characterized by deposition of a grey-white fibro granular extracellular matrix material deposited on the anterior lens. • It is seen on the slit-lamp examination as a fine grey dusting around the pupil. • Pupil shape and function are not affected. • It is clinically significant due to its association with glaucoma and its potential to make cataract surgery more tricky.
  21. 21. Signs and symptoms • White flaky materials on pupillary border of the iris. Management • IOP lowering medications as first line therapy. • Argon Laser Trabeculoplasty (ALT) • Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT)
  22. 22. Acquired Structural Abnormalities Sphincter Tear: • Iris tear can occur as a result of blunt or penetrating trauma and can also occur during intraocular surgery. • Tears may be associated with Glaucoma and visual problems. Tear in the spincter muscle
  23. 23. Neurological Abnormalities Horner’s Syndrome: It is a syndrome that consists of miosis, partial ptosis and endophthalmitis. • Sometimes associated with unilateral absence of sweating of the face of the affected side (Anhydrosis). • In congenital form there may be associated heterochromia of iris.
  24. 24. Etiology Horner’s syndrome can be caused by any interruption in a set of nerve fibers that start in the part of brain called hypothalamus and travel to the face and eyes. Injury to the carotid artery of the brain. Injury to the nerves at the base of the neck called the brachial plexus. Migraine. Tumor in the top of the lung. Management If cosmetically unaccepted, ptosis may be corrected surgically.
  25. 25. Neurological Abnormalities Adie’s Tonic Pupil It is a neurological disorder characterized by a tonically dilated pupil that reacts slowly to light but shows a more definite response to accommodation. Cause: Caused by Postganglionic parasympathetic pupillomotor damage Adie’s Tonic Pupil in the left eye
  26. 26. Signs and symptoms • Abnormally dilated pupil which doesn’t constrict in response to light • Hyperopia due to accommodation paresis • Photophobia • Blurry vision • Facial pain • Headache Management • There is no effective treatment. • Weak miotics may be helpful • Near correction may be given to the affected eye
  27. 27. Neurological Abnormalities Argyll-Robertson’s Pupil It is a bilateral abnormality characterized by failure of the pupils to constrict with light , but retention of constriction present with accommodation
  28. 28. Causes • Neuro-syphilis- here all signs are present. • Non-syphilitic causes : Diabetes Multiple sclerosis Hemorrhage and tumors involving the pretectal region Management • Syphilis is the major cause of Argyll Robertson pupil. • Administration of penicillin intravenously is the method to treat almost all stages of syphilis.
  29. 29. References • Aao neuroophathalmology ..pg 356 • Alberts Principles-occuloplastics and neuro - Volume III • Khurana Comprehensive Ophthalmology 6th edition • Neuro-Ophthalmology Illustrated 2nd Ed • ZIA CHOUDHARY : THE PUPIL; PG-439 PDF –1558

