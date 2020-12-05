Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mobile Development (Webinar UBSI) Scale up skill mobile apps with Flutter (Beginner)
Profile Experience Corporate & Startup Tegal, 22 Juli 1989 Jl. Kh. Muchidin Kelurahan Karanglo, Kec. Jatibarang Kab. Brebe...
Agenda 1. Challenges (Tantangan) 2. Bagaimana Flutter Dapat Membantu? 3. Apa itu Flutter? 4. Setup Flutter SDK 5. Pengenal...
Challenges (Developer) Hard for solo developer build all platform
Challenges (Company / Startup)
Bagaimana Flutter bisa membantu 1. Code Sharing 2. Cross Platform 3. Single Code Editor 4. Own Widget 5. Great for Custom ...
Apa itu Flutter? 1. Open Source SDK Untuk membuat Aplikasi Cross Platform dari Google 2. Flutter dibuat menggunakan bahasa...
Setup Flutter SDK (flutter.dev)
Pengenalan Basic Widget
Layout COLUMN (Vertical Item) ROW (Horizontal item) crossAxisAlignment (x) mainAxisAlignment (x) mainAxisAlignment(y) cros...
Showcase Problem UI and UX di Flutter
Membuat Simple Apps (Calculator)
Pengenalan Web Services Database (SQL, NOSQL) Frontend Apps Backend Apps Database (SQL, NOSQL) Frontend Apps Backend Apps ...
Melakukan Integrasi Web Services di Flutter
Pengenalan Internal Storage (SQLITE)
Pengenalan Internal Storage (SQLITE) Database (SQL, NOSQL) Frontend Apps Backend Apps Web Services Database (SQL, NOSQL) W...
Membuat Simple Aplikasi Menggunakan SQLITE di Flutter
Pengenalan Firebase & Melakukan Integrasi Firebase di Flutter
Membuat Autentikasi Sederhana menggunakan Firebase di Flutter
Melakukan Integrasi FCM (Push Notification) di Flutter
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mobile Development (Flutter) | Webinar UBSI

24 views

Published on

Pelatihan Basic (Beginner) Mengenai Flutter di UBSI secara online

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mobile Development (Flutter) | Webinar UBSI

  1. 1. Mobile Development (Webinar UBSI) Scale up skill mobile apps with Flutter (Beginner)
  2. 2. Profile Experience Corporate & Startup Tegal, 22 Juli 1989 Jl. Kh. Muchidin Kelurahan Karanglo, Kec. Jatibarang Kab. Brebes Jawa Tengah. Puri Park View (Apartemen) Tower BC Lantai 12 / 11, Jakarta Barat 1. PT. Fujitsu Indonesia (IT Manager) 2013 - 2015 2. PT. Honeywell Indonesia (IT Manager) 2015 - 2017 3. PT. Clade Ventures (Senior Software Engineering) 2019 4. PT. Centratama Group - Mobile Developer (Yipy, Yipy Shop, Yipy Staff) 2020 - Now 5. PT. Whita Aplikasi Nusantara (Direktur) 2017 - NOW 6. PT. Virtual Indonesia Prima - PlayPay (Direktur) 2019 - NOW 7. PT. Gamenet Prima Indonesia - BossGame (Direktur) 2019 - NOW 8. PT. Solusi Prima Cendekia - Cahkiyeng (Komisaris) 2020 - NOW 9. Direktur Utama (WinnerPOS) 10. Direktur (MeTask.id / MeTask.co.id) 11. Direktur (jimbo.id) 12. Yayasan Sibernetika Kreatif Indonesia - Cybereye Community (Pendiri & Pembina) 2020 - NOW Edukasi : 1. SD Negeri Slawi Kulon 03 (Putri) 2. SMP Negeri 3 Slawi 3. SMK Islamiyah Adiwerna 4. STMIK Indonesia, Jakarta (S1) Komunitas: 1. Cybereye Community Jl. Seruni No. 75 - 76 Pakembaran Kec. Slawi Kab. Tegal
  3. 3. Agenda 1. Challenges (Tantangan) 2. Bagaimana Flutter Dapat Membantu? 3. Apa itu Flutter? 4. Setup Flutter SDK 5. Pengenalan Basic Widget 6. Layout 7. Showcase (Problem di UI and UX) 8. Membuat Simple Aplikasi (Calculator) 9. Pengenalan Web Services 10. Integrasi Web Services di Flutter (CRUD) 11. Pengenalan Internal Storage (SQLITE) 12. Membuat Simple Aplikasi dengan SQLITE (Todo Apps) 13. Pengenalan Firebase 14. Melakukan Integrasi Firebase di Flutter 15. Membuat Autentikasi Sederhana dengan Firebase 16. Melakukan Integrasi FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) Push Notification
  4. 4. Challenges (Developer) Hard for solo developer build all platform
  5. 5. Challenges (Company / Startup)
  6. 6. Bagaimana Flutter bisa membantu 1. Code Sharing 2. Cross Platform 3. Single Code Editor 4. Own Widget 5. Great for Custom Designs 6. Material Design and Cupertino in our hands
  7. 7. Apa itu Flutter? 1. Open Source SDK Untuk membuat Aplikasi Cross Platform dari Google 2. Flutter dibuat menggunakan bahasa pemrograman Dart 3. Dapat Mensupport providers : a. UI Rendering & Widget b. State Management c. Hardware APIs d. Navigation e. Testing
  8. 8. Setup Flutter SDK (flutter.dev)
  9. 9. Pengenalan Basic Widget
  10. 10. Layout COLUMN (Vertical Item) ROW (Horizontal item) crossAxisAlignment (x) mainAxisAlignment (x) mainAxisAlignment(y) crossAxisAlignment(y) Layar (Screen) STACK Widget 1 Widget 2 Widget 3 Widget X
  11. 11. Showcase Problem UI and UX di Flutter
  12. 12. Membuat Simple Apps (Calculator)
  13. 13. Pengenalan Web Services Database (SQL, NOSQL) Frontend Apps Backend Apps Database (SQL, NOSQL) Frontend Apps Backend Apps Web Services Web Services
  14. 14. Melakukan Integrasi Web Services di Flutter
  15. 15. Pengenalan Internal Storage (SQLITE)
  16. 16. Pengenalan Internal Storage (SQLITE) Database (SQL, NOSQL) Frontend Apps Backend Apps Web Services Database (SQL, NOSQL) Web Services
  17. 17. Membuat Simple Aplikasi Menggunakan SQLITE di Flutter
  18. 18. Pengenalan Firebase & Melakukan Integrasi Firebase di Flutter
  19. 19. Membuat Autentikasi Sederhana menggunakan Firebase di Flutter
  20. 20. Melakukan Integrasi FCM (Push Notification) di Flutter

×