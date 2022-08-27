Successfully reported this slideshow.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBLITIES OF CLINICAL TRIAL PERSONNEL-INVESTIGATOR.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
ROLES AND RESPONSIBLITIES OF CLINICAL TRIAL PERSONNEL-INVESTIGATOR.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Health & Medicine

ROLES AND RESPONSIBLITIES OF CLINICAL TRIAL PERSONNEL-INVESTIGATOR

ROLES AND RESPONSIBLITIES OF CLINICAL TRIAL PERSONNEL-INVESTIGATOR

Health & Medicine

ROLES AND RESPONSIBLITIES OF CLINICAL TRIAL PERSONNEL-INVESTIGATOR.pptx

  1. 1. ROLES AND RESPONSIBLITIES OF CLINICAL TRIAL PERSONNEL- INVESTIGATOR, STUDY COORDINATOR PRESENTED BY E.POOVARASAN M.PHARM FIRST YEAR DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACOLOGY
  2. 2. CLINICAL TRIAL STUDY TEAM: • A clinical trial is a research study that tests a new medical treatment or a new way of using an existing treatment to see if it will be a better way to prevent and screen for diagnose or treat a disease. Requirements of clinical trial study team: • Sufficient study staff to perform clinical research • Appropriate skill set and training • Follow GCP( Good clinical practices) standard • Follow protocol requirements
  3. 3. RESEARCH TEAM ROLE: Ensures that, • the correct version of the protocol is followed. • Potential participants are provided with information • The consent of informed consent form is properly stated Reporting of: • Any failures in these respects or suspected misconduct Report..: • Adverse incidents, events or during reactions
  4. 4. RESEARCH TEAM RESPONSIBILITY: • Appropriate skill set and training • GCP ( Good clinical Practice) Standards • Follow protocol requirements
  5. 5. MEMBERS OF CLINICAL RESEARCH TEAM: • Principal investigator • Co- and Associate Investigator • Clinical Research Coordinator • Data manager and Clinical Pharmacist • Statistician • Patients • Institutional Review Board • Regulatory Bodies.
  6. 6. INVESTIGATIOR • Investigator is a person who is responsible for the conduct of the clinical trial at a trail site. • If a trial is conducted by a team of individuals at a trial site, the investigator is the responsible leader of the team and may be called the principal investigator. CO-INVESTIGATOR: A member of the research team designated and supervised by the protocol investigation to perform critical study related procedures and to make important study related decisions . Sub – investigators as those individuals authorized to make medical judgements and decisions regarding study subject.
  7. 7. RESPONSIBILITES OF INVESTIGATOR: • Conducting the trial, statement, protocol, and applicable regulations. • Protecting the rights, safety , and welfare of trial participants. • Obtaining informed consent from all trial participants. • Maintaining proper records. • Managing all progress reports, safety reports, financial disclosure reports.
  8. 8. CONT.. • Discussed in the Roles and Responsibilities module based on GCP guidelines • Ensuring that the Investigational product • Used in accordance with the approved protocol.
  9. 9. INVESTIGAOR’S ROLE: • Interactions for applicable federal, state, and local regulator authority. • Follow ethical principles and standards • Discipline in designing and conducting clinical trials for policies, procedures. • Education programs are provided.
  10. 10. CONT… • Refer to section Good Clinical Practice (GCP) course for training requirements. • The ultimate responsibility for the scientific, technical and administrative aspects of the research project.
  11. 11. STUDY COORDINATOR • Coordinator Research committee(CRC) also has a critical role in facilitating , supporting and coordinating daily clinical research study activities. • The CRC works under the direction of PI who will delegate specific clinical research study related tasks.
  12. 12. ROLE OF STUDY COORDINATOR • Conduct of a research study • The CRC carries forward the research goals • CRCs are often involved in essential duties that ensure compliance with the protocol and protection of human subjects. • Preparing the Institutional Review Board (IRB) Submission
  13. 13. CONT… • Writing the informed consent document, recruiting and consenting participants. • Coordinating and conducting study visits, adverse event reporting, completing case report forms (CRF’s) • Managing data and collecting biological specimens
  14. 14. RESPONSIBILITIES • Complete the required of course before initiation of any clinical research related activity. Human Research Protection Program ( HRPP) Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI) • Provide regulatory, institutional, sponsor and protocol requirements for the study. • Complete with all IRB decisions, conditions and requirements.
  15. 15. CONT.. • Ensure all studies have current IRB approval • Coordinate with the PI and key research personnel • Ensure that protected Health Information (PHI) will not disclosed to any parties.

