The short answer is Yes, according to Biblical context you will go to Hell, but thats the easy answer..I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to share the following.

If you consider yourself an atheist with a sincere interest in truth, there are several things about Christianity that's critical to understand. This article will solely deal with the biblical Christian faith which I subscribe to personally, and since this question is a biblical one I submit the following.

  I don't believe in god, so am I an atheist? Will I go to hell? The short answer is Yes, according to Biblical context you will go to Hell, but thats the easy answer..I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to share the following. If you consider yourself an atheist with a sincere interest in truth, there are several things about Christianity that's critical to understand. This article will solely deal with the biblical Christian faith which I subscribe to personally, and since this question is a biblical one I submit the following.
  Truth matters, regardless of beliefs. Integrity is a most important point. Every individual should be able to explain why they accept or reject any particular view of the world. And that explanation should reﬂect the actual beliefs in question. This requirement applies universally, even if you prefer to deﬁne atheism as merely "a lack of belief." Distortions of religious belief tend to drown out the real thing. It's common to hear descriptions of Christianity that are profoundly divergent from what Christians actually believe.
  In other words, you can't honestly say you've considered the message of Christianity unless you actually know what that message is. Dismissing the existence of George Washington on the basis that stories about him throwing a silver dollar across the Potomac are myths isn't good reasoning. We cannot allow a caricature to crowd out actual facts and then make a judgment based on the caricature. This is not suggesting that all atheists are uninformed. On the contrary, many atheists can articulate the Christian position accurately. However, many more self-professed atheists, when asked to give an explanation of Christianity, present a cartoonish view. Misrepresentations of Christianity are often a key component of atheists' arguments.
  Christianity rejects "blind faith." Many atheists struggle with the idea of "blind faith," but the claim that Christians are called to "blind faith" is simply untrue. There is no place in the Bible where human beings are told, "Believe this, just because." This misunderstanding is due to a mistaken deﬁnition of faith. The Bible's view of faith is best described as "trust." This is certainly different from "proof," but faith is never presented as belief without evidence or against all evidence. In fact, the Bible consistently points to historical events as the basis for faith (Numbers 14:11; John 14:11). Consider that "absolute proof" is actually rare in the human experience. There are virtually no circumstances where anyone has the ability to prove—mathematically, logically, infallibly—anything before he acts. This means we are constantly acting when we have good reasons but not absolute proof. That, in a nutshell, is the "faith" that the Bible calls for.
  Rather than calling us to place faith—trust—in the world or other people, Christianity calls on us to place faith—reasonable trust—in God and His words to us. Atheist, exhibit "faith" of this kind every day. The difference is in the object of that faith, not in the substance. You exhibit faith—reasoned trust—every time you sit on a chair without ﬁrst checking it for stability. You exhibit faith every time you ride in a car without performing an exhaustive inspection. You act on faith whenever you eat food cooked by other people or take medicines provided by a doctor or work a job believing you'll get paid after you've performed the task. You cannot have absolute proof that any of these things are reliable, each and every time. But you can have good reasons to trust in them. Ultimately, you place the same "faith" in your view of the world, atheism. Consider the fact that no matter what you believe—or do not believe—you cannot claim to have "proof." Not in an absolute sense. The reality of human experience is that we cannot know everything. We have no choice but to act in trust—faith—based on what we have good reason to believe, even if we can't prove it. Christianity is not an escape from reason or a freefall into blind faith. In fact, it's exactly the opposite: a truth that draws even unwilling converts on the strength of evidence.
  Christianity is uniquely tied to reason and evidence. The Bible is unique in its approach to reason and evidence. Jesus appealed to evidence when He was challenged. In John 5, Jesus acknowledges that others won't—or can't—believe what He says on blind faith. So He offers three lines of evidence as reasons to trust Him: human testimony, observations, and written records (John 5:30– 47). The earliest believers constantly referred to facts and evidence as support for their message (1 Corinthians 15:13–14; 2 Peter 1:16; Luke 1:1–4). God doesn't ask us to follow Him blindly (1 Thessalonians 5:21) or ignorantly (Acts 17:11) or without doubts (Jude 1:22). Rather, Christianity offers reasons to believe: evidence in nature (Psalm 19:1), in science (Genesis 1:1), in logic (Isaiah 1:18), in history (Luke 1:1–4), and in human experience (Romans 1:20–21; 1 Peter 5:1). Modern atheists frequently point to "Science" as a catch-all counter to religion.
  It should be noted that, without a Christian worldview, what we call "modern science" would be impossible. It wasn't until a culture approached the universe from a Christian perspective that the modern scientiﬁc method was born. Science as we know it assumes that the universe is rule-bound, repeatable, knowable, and subject to human manipulation—all of which are uniquely theistic (particularly Judeo- Christian) concepts. Atheism, like modern science, can co-opt those tenets, but they all ﬂow from a theistic worldview. Also, it bears mentioning that interpretation is not always the same as fact. This is as true in religion as in science. Rejecting or disproving one particular facet of a belief system doesn't necessarily mean the entire idea is wrong. It might only be that particular idea that is in error. Non-fundamental doctrines, such as the age of the earth, are ultimately secondary to the core message of Christianity. The so-called war between science and religion is a myth.
  Christianity has the support of experience. It's important to consider what happens when people actually apply a particular philosophy in the real world. No two people have exactly the same understanding of how to live out a speciﬁc idea. And people often do things completely contradictory to their stated beliefs. Yet it's possible to look at world history and see which ideas work and which do not. Beliefs have consequences. Atheism, like most worldviews, has no particular reason to consider human beings valuable, equal, or meaningful. Just as modern science owes its existence to theism, so too do the concepts of morality, democracy, and human rights. The positive impact of Christianity is seen in history and in current events. The ideas of equality, self-governance, social welfare, and so forth are all rooted in Christian heritage.
  Even today, cultures with a Christian background are overwhelmingly ahead of non-Christian cultures in the various moral issues most atheists ﬁnd meaningful. Popular culture frequently takes the position that Christianity is a philosophy of abuse. Religious motivations only factor into about 6 or 7 percent of all the wars in human history. Remove Islam from consideration, and that number drops by more than half. In truth, Christianity's emphasis on compassion and peace has done far more to prevent and soften violence than it has to inspire it. Atheism means Christianity is worth consideration. If the practical effects of a belief system matter in a culture, then they also matter in one's personal life. Atheists of all stripes throughout history have pointed out a major problem with atheistic thinking: nihilism. Belief in pure naturalism or the complete lack of any deity has logical implications. Force of logic leads atheists to reject objective morality, meaning, purpose, and so forth. This is a dominant struggle in atheistic philosophy: how to stave off nihilism or cope with its implications. This is the reason atheism, more than any other worldview, has lent itself as justiﬁcation of the atrocities of dictators. The best possible option—the one that leads to the best results—is Christianity.
  Not that this makes Christianity true by default or that anyone can convince himself against his own will. But it's at least a reason to take the claims of the Bible seriously. Christianity offers hope and meaning. Every person has his own reasons for his beliefs or lack thereof. Often, these reasons are more emotionally driven than we'd like to admit. The message of the gospel is not one that human beings instinctively prefer. But, once a person truly understands the biblical Christian worldview, the caricatures and myths fall away, and what's left is compelling and powerful. No single article, answer, or conversation can completely cover every possible detail. There are thousands of legitimate questions and concerns related to the Christian faith. Even if you don't think that Christianity is true, you should learn more about it. At the worst, you'll have a more accurate understanding of it. At best, you'll come to realize what so many other skeptics have: that Jesus is, in fact, the truth.

