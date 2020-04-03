-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The short answer is Yes, according to Biblical context you will go to Hell, but thats the easy answer..I would be remiss if I did not take a moment to share the following.
If you consider yourself an atheist with a sincere interest in truth, there are several things about Christianity that's critical to understand. This article will solely deal with the biblical Christian faith which I subscribe to personally, and since this question is a biblical one I submit the following.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment