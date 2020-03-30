-
Genesis can be placed into six major contexts—Pre-creation, Creation (Gen 1-2); The Fall of man (Genesis 3-4); Noah through the Flood (Genesis 5-10); The Tower of Babel with the introduction of languages (Genesis 11:1-9); and The Patriarchal Era (Genesis 11:10-50). In each of these contexts—God, Man, Creation and World order are considered.
The book of Genesis begins by introducing God who existed before the Creation (Genesis 1:1). Genesis does not argue for the existence of God, rather it is written with the fundamental presupposition that before the world was created, God was––ie; “In the beginning God”.
Genesis also states that it was God who created the world (Genesis 1:1). The theological implication of (Genesis 1:1) is that God is self–existing with asiety, that He is eternal, that everything exists because He created it, and that He transcends Creation.
