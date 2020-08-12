Successfully reported this slideshow.
AGNATHA DR.DILLA JOSE
Class Cyclostomata(Marsipobranchii) Order Petromyzontia Myxinoidea Eg. Petromyzon Eg. Myxine (Lamprey) (Hagfish)
 3 species in Northern hemisphere Petromyzon marinus (Sea lamprey) P. fluviatilis (River lamprey) P. planeri (Brook lampr...
7 gill apertures Buccal funnel or sucker Horny teeth, rasping tongue
Ectoparasitic Salivary glands…  secretion (Lamphredin) prevents the blood from clotting.
The adult Lamprey migrates only once to the river for spawning and dies after this process. Nest bulding:
Larva • Bounding the mouth there is a oral hood- like upper lip and a distinct lower lip. • Buccal funnel absent in the la...
Eg. Myxine
 Members belonging to the order Myxiniformes are commonly known as hagfishes. Myxine has a wide distribution along sea co...
The surface of the body is soft and smooth without scales. Lateral to the mouth are four pairs of short tentacles suppor...
Dr.dilla jose 12.8.20
Dr.dilla jose 12.8.20
Dr.dilla jose 12.8.20
