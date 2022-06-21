The Role of Metadata in a Data Governance Program

It is impossible to formally govern or manage any-“thing” without information about that “thing.” This certainly holds true for data and information. Data about the data improves confidence in data. Data about data engages and activates people that define, produce, and use data in your organization. Data about data is metadata.



Join Bob Seiner for a RWDG webinar focused on the role metadata plays in successful Data Governance implementations. Seiner will share examples of ways organizations have connected Data Governance and metadata to address issues and advance opportunities associated with major data-oriented investments.



In this webinar Bob will talk about:



- A definition for metadata that assures its importance

- Using metadata to improve three data actions

- Positioning metadata to support investments in data

- Roles for the governance of metadata

- Don’t forget: the metadata will not govern itself