Successfully reported this slideshow.

The Role of Metadata in a Data Governance Program

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 12 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Data Preparation Fundamentals
Data Preparation Fundamentals
Loading in …3
×
1 of 39
1 of 39

The Role of Metadata in a Data Governance Program

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 12 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

It is impossible to formally govern or manage any-“thing” without information about that “thing.” This certainly holds true for data and information. Data about the data improves confidence in data. Data about data engages and activates people that define, produce, and use data in your organization. Data about data is metadata.

Join Bob Seiner for a RWDG webinar focused on the role metadata plays in successful Data Governance implementations. Seiner will share examples of ways organizations have connected Data Governance and metadata to address issues and advance opportunities associated with major data-oriented investments.

In this webinar Bob will talk about:

- A definition for metadata that assures its importance
- Using metadata to improve three data actions
- Positioning metadata to support investments in data
- Roles for the governance of metadata
- Don’t forget: the metadata will not govern itself

Data & Analytics

It is impossible to formally govern or manage any-“thing” without information about that “thing.” This certainly holds true for data and information. Data about the data improves confidence in data. Data about data engages and activates people that define, produce, and use data in your organization. Data about data is metadata.

Join Bob Seiner for a RWDG webinar focused on the role metadata plays in successful Data Governance implementations. Seiner will share examples of ways organizations have connected Data Governance and metadata to address issues and advance opportunities associated with major data-oriented investments.

In this webinar Bob will talk about:

- A definition for metadata that assures its importance
- Using metadata to improve three data actions
- Positioning metadata to support investments in data
- Roles for the governance of metadata
- Don’t forget: the metadata will not govern itself

Data & Analytics

Recommended

More Related Content

More from DATAVERSITY

Data Pipelines Without the Headache – How Accessibility and Affordability Ena...
DATAVERSITY
The Role of Data Governance in a Data Strategy
DATAVERSITY
Analytics ROI Best Practices
DATAVERSITY
Essential Reference and Master Data Management
DATAVERSITY
JSON Data Modeling in Document Database
DATAVERSITY
Building an Effective BI Governance Program
DATAVERSITY
How to Use a Semantic Layer on Big Data to Drive AI & BI Impact
DATAVERSITY
Master Data Management – Aligning Data, Process, and Governance
DATAVERSITY
Five Things to Consider About Data Mesh and Data Governance
DATAVERSITY
Data Management is Data Governance
DATAVERSITY
The Death of the Star Schema
DATAVERSITY
Estimating the Total Costs of Your Cloud Analytics Platform
DATAVERSITY
Estimating the Total Costs of Your Cloud Analytics Platform 
DATAVERSITY
Data Stewards – Defining and Assigning
DATAVERSITY
Building a Data Strategy – Practical Steps for Aligning with Business Goals
DATAVERSITY
Building a Data Strategy – Practical Steps for Aligning with Business Goals
DATAVERSITY
Activate Data Governance Using the Data Catalog
DATAVERSITY
New Analytic Uses of Master Data Management in the Enterprise
DATAVERSITY
Data Modeling Fundamentals
DATAVERSITY
You Can’t Have Best in Class Governance Without Best in Class Data Lineage
DATAVERSITY

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(5/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Luca Massaron
(4/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(4/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(4.5/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(4/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Computational Economics David A. Kendrick
(0/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(5/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(3/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(4/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Getting to Know Web GIS Pinde Fu
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Advances in Financial Machine Learning Marcos Lopez de Prado
(5/5)
Free
Machine Learning in Python: Hands on Machine Learning with Python Tools, Concepts and Techniques Bob Mather
(4.5/5)
Free
Data Mining and Analytics: Ultimate Guide to the Basics of Data Mining, Analytics and Metrics Alex Campbell
(0/5)
Free
Data Visualization Guide: Clear Introduction to Data Mining, Analysis, and Visualization Alex Campbell
(0/5)
Free
Data Visualization: Clear Introduction to Data Visualization with Python. Proper Guide for Data Scientist. Alex Campbell
(0/5)
Free
Python Guide: Clear Introduction to Python Programming and Machine Learning Alex Campbell
(0/5)
Free

×