Data Governance Trends and Best Practices To Implement Today

Would you share your bank account information on social media? How about shouting your social security number on the New York City subway? We didn’t think so either – that’s why data governance is consistently top of mind.



In this webinar, we’ll discuss the common Cloud data governance best practices – and how to apply them today. Join us to uncover Google Cloud’s investment in data governance and learn practical and doable methods around key management and confidential computing. Hear real customer experiences and leave with insights that you can share with your team. Let’s get solving.



Topics that you will hear addressed in this webinar:



- Understanding the basics of Cloud Incident Response (IR) and anticipated data governance trends

- Best practices for key management and apply data governance to your day-to-day

- The next wave of Confidential Computing and how to get started, including a demo