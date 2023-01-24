Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards

Jan. 24, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Data Governance Trends and Best Practices To Implement Today
Data Governance Trends and Best Practices To Implement Today
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Data Governance Best Practices, Assessments, and Roadmaps
DATAVERSITY
Including All Your Mission-Critical Data in Modern Apps and Analytics
DATAVERSITY
Assessing New Database Capabilities – Multi-Model
DATAVERSITY
What’s in Your Data Warehouse?
DATAVERSITY
Achieving a Single View of Business – Critical Data with Master Data Management
DATAVERSITY
Graph Databases – Benefits and Risks
DATAVERSITY
The ABCs of Treating Data as Product
DATAVERSITY
Data Management, Metadata Management, and Data Governance – Working Together
DATAVERSITY
1 of 43 Ad

Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards

Jan. 24, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics

As DATAVERSITY’s RWDG series hurdles into our 12th year, this webinar takes a quick look behind us, evaluates the present, and predicts the future of Data Governance. Based on webinar numbers, hot Data Governance topics have evolved over the years from policies and best practices, roles and tools, data catalogs and frameworks, to supporting data mesh and fabric, artificial intelligence, virtualization, literacy, and metadata governance. 

Join Bob Seiner as he reflects on the past and what has and has not worked, while sharing examples of enterprise successes and struggles. In this webinar, Bob will challenge the audience to stay a step ahead by learning from the past and blazing a new trail into the future of Data Governance. 

In this webinar, Bob will focus on: 

- Data Governance’s past, present, and future 

- How trials and tribulations evolve to success 

- Leveraging lessons learned to improve productivity 

- The great Data Governance tool explosion 

- The future of Data Governance

As DATAVERSITY’s RWDG series hurdles into our 12th year, this webinar takes a quick look behind us, evaluates the present, and predicts the future of Data Governance. Based on webinar numbers, hot Data Governance topics have evolved over the years from policies and best practices, roles and tools, data catalogs and frameworks, to supporting data mesh and fabric, artificial intelligence, virtualization, literacy, and metadata governance. 

Join Bob Seiner as he reflects on the past and what has and has not worked, while sharing examples of enterprise successes and struggles. In this webinar, Bob will challenge the audience to stay a step ahead by learning from the past and blazing a new trail into the future of Data Governance. 

In this webinar, Bob will focus on: 

- Data Governance’s past, present, and future 

- How trials and tribulations evolve to success 

- Leveraging lessons learned to improve productivity 

- The great Data Governance tool explosion 

- The future of Data Governance

Data & Analytics
Advertisement

Recommended

Data Governance Trends and Best Practices To Implement Today
DATAVERSITY
301 views
28 slides
2023 Trends in Enterprise Analytics
DATAVERSITY
108 views
37 slides
Who Should Own Data Governance – IT or Business?
DATAVERSITY
210 views
40 slides
Data Management Best Practices
DATAVERSITY
449 views
46 slides
MLOps – Applying DevOps to Competitive Advantage
DATAVERSITY
89 views
40 slides
Keeping the Pulse of Your Data – Why You Need Data Observability to Improve D...
DATAVERSITY
213 views
26 slides
Empowering the Data Driven Business with Modern Business Intelligence
DATAVERSITY
101 views
22 slides
Enterprise Architecture vs. Data Architecture
DATAVERSITY
415 views
36 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from DATAVERSITY (20)

Data Governance Best Practices, Assessments, and Roadmaps
DATAVERSITY
478 views
Including All Your Mission-Critical Data in Modern Apps and Analytics
DATAVERSITY
92 views
Assessing New Database Capabilities – Multi-Model
DATAVERSITY
101 views
What’s in Your Data Warehouse?
DATAVERSITY
119 views
Achieving a Single View of Business – Critical Data with Master Data Management
DATAVERSITY
286 views
Graph Databases – Benefits and Risks
DATAVERSITY
292 views
The ABCs of Treating Data as Product
DATAVERSITY
535 views
Data Management, Metadata Management, and Data Governance – Working Together
DATAVERSITY
654 views
Stop the Madness! A Practical Guide to Making Your Data Catalog Strategy Work
DATAVERSITY
314 views
Where Data Architecture and Data Governance Collide
DATAVERSITY
533 views
How Good Data Quality Enables Panasonic to Keep Roadways Smart, Safe, and Eff...
DATAVERSITY
84 views
Data Governance Takes a Village (So Why is Everyone Hiding?)
DATAVERSITY
215 views
Optimizing Solution Value– Dynamic Data Quality, Governance, and MDM
DATAVERSITY
260 views
Data Governance to Build Data Intelligence
DATAVERSITY
200 views
Getting Data Quality Right
DATAVERSITY
304 views
Advanced Analytics: Graph Database Use Cases
DATAVERSITY
225 views
Data Quality Best Practices
DATAVERSITY
493 views
Organizational Change Management for Data- and Analytics-Driven Projects
DATAVERSITY
279 views
The Importance of Metadata
DATAVERSITY
354 views
How to Use a Semantic Layer to Deliver Actionable Insights at Scale
DATAVERSITY
236 views
Data Governance Best Practices, Assessments, and Roadmaps
DATAVERSITY
478 views
37 slides
Including All Your Mission-Critical Data in Modern Apps and Analytics
DATAVERSITY
92 views
17 slides
Assessing New Database Capabilities – Multi-Model
DATAVERSITY
101 views
43 slides
What’s in Your Data Warehouse?
DATAVERSITY
119 views
51 slides
Achieving a Single View of Business – Critical Data with Master Data Management
DATAVERSITY
286 views
37 slides
Graph Databases – Benefits and Risks
DATAVERSITY
292 views
49 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

part 1 - intorduction data structure 2021 mte.ppt
abdoSelem1
3 views
Summer Course Social Innovation
Anna Trina
0 views
Amit and Rajeev PAD Assignment (1).pdf
RajeevKumar1435
3 views
software_engineering_proyect.pdf
ssuser4d4e5a
0 views
Introduction to Data Science.pptx
Vrishit Saraswat
5 views
Capstone Project.pdf
RayGerraldo4
0 views
Work Frame with Timeline (Joybrata Dhar, Arnab Pal).pptx
JoybrataDhar1
0 views
EA Home Design
EAhomedesignVA
2 views
circle Review Meeting_Jan-2023.pptx
BandanaMishra13
3 views
Deep reinforcement learning for de novo drug design
Nimmi Weeraddana
0 views
Baxian-pptx.ppt
URVISHGAJJAR5
1 view
International Journal on Soft Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Applicat...
ijscai
0 views
Resume - Ambar Pathak.pdf
AmbarPathak4
0 views
fingerprints.pptx
HaroonRiazRiaz
4 views
Petronas Case Study_slide presentation.pptx
NORSYAZWANIBINTIMDNA
2 views
er diagram case study.pdf
SabitraGyawali1
2 views
sabesta.ppt
NaveedAfzal34
2 views
NAS.BIO.18.1029.pptx
Abdulsalamshuaibu1
2 views
STATISTIK KESEJAHTERAAN RAKYAT - SULSEL - 2022.pdf
Muhammad Ichsan Mustari
4 views
cloud.pptx
Smartyking2
3 views
part 1 - intorduction data structure 2021 mte.ppt
abdoSelem1
3 views
63 slides
Summer Course Social Innovation
Anna Trina
0 views
80 slides
Amit and Rajeev PAD Assignment (1).pdf
RajeevKumar1435
3 views
9 slides
software_engineering_proyect.pdf
ssuser4d4e5a
0 views
12 slides
Introduction to Data Science.pptx
Vrishit Saraswat
5 views
44 slides
Capstone Project.pdf
RayGerraldo4
0 views
19 slides
Advertisement

Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards

  1. 1. 1 Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting Real-World Data Governance Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Monthly Webinar Series Hosted by DATAVERSITY Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting / TDAN.com January 19, 2023 – 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
  2. 2. 1 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Selling the Value of DG During Recession
  3. 3. 2 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist Proclaims
  4. 4. 3 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Typical Approaches to Recession • React vs. Plan • Survival Mode • Cautious • Focus on Cost Cutting • Turn Away from Innovation/Digital Transformation • Across the Board Headcount Reductions • Early Retirement Packages
  5. 5. 4 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Problems With These Approach • Does Not Deal With a Recession’s Uncertainty • Knee Caps Businesses That Can Grow or Thrive During a Recession • Slows Transformation • Puts Org Further Behind When Recession Over • Can Even Result in a Continuing Fiscal Funk When the Recession is Over (ex Honeywell)
  6. 6. 5 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Can You Do Better Than Just Survive a Recession?
  7. 7. 6 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Firms should prioritize data ahead of, or during, a downturn because improved analytics can help management better understand its businesses, how the recession is affecting each business, and where there’s potential for operational improvements.” “ Katy George Senior Partner at McKinsey
  8. 8. 7 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Time to Tell the Whole Story of Data Governance Parking Data Governance Under Data Defense Only Creates a Perception Problem Makes it harder for the businesses to care about data governance Instead, we should think about data governance as having defensive and offensive components
  9. 9. 8 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ place image here Time to Define Data Governance In Business Terms? Be about the people, processes and technology that enable delivery of the right data to the right people at the right time to support data-driven decisions based upon trusted information, bridging the gap between data and the business.
  10. 10. 9 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Effective Data Governance Delivers • Right source • Right quality • Certified to be trustworthy • To the people who need it when they need it • To make data driven decisions
  11. 11. 10 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Defining Defense and Offense Defense • Demonstrates compliance with policies and governmental regulations. • Provides lineage to support and defend audits. • Records compliance with privacy and other regulatory expectations. • Confirms the provenance of the data. Offense • Exploits data assets to deliver top-line value at the speed of business. • Aligns business definitions to measurements and metrics to drive alignment. • Calibrates trust in the data so decision- makers know it is appropriate to use. • Supports self-service and democratizes data so decision-making can be done faster. • Employs impact analysis of data products through data lineage.
  12. 12. 11 | © 2023 Alation, Inc. – All Rights Reserved. Data Intelligence + Human Brilliance™ Parting Data Governance Thoughts • Offense is about generating business value from data • Offense recognizes data is produced and must be made fit for purpose • Emphasizes improvement of data based on data quality findings • Speeds up the time to value by setting up data the right way • Mixing in offensive creates tangible business value • Defensive continues to have value, but data governance today needs to be relevant to more than just risk-dominated businesses
  13. 13. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 2 Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Introduction Real-World Data Governance – Monthly Webinar Series February 16, 2023: Data Catalogs Are the Answer – What Is the Question? Third Thursday each Month @ 2pm EST – Register at TDAN.com, KIKconsulting.com, DATAVERSITY.net Upcoming Events Enterprise Data Governance Online (EDGO) – Dataversity Virtual Event – January 25th Enterprise Data World Digital (EDWD) – Dataversity Virtual Event – March 27th – 31st Non-Invasive Data Governance Book Available Now: ISBN 9781935504856 / Technics Publications / Amazon.com Coming Soon: Non-Invasive Data Governance Strikes Again: Lessons Learned and Perspective Gained Non-Invasive Data Governance / Metadata Governance Online Learning Plans Latest: Business Glossaries, Data Dictionaries and Data Catalogs DATAVERSITY Training Center – https://training.dataversity.net The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) Twice Monthly: Data Articles, Columns, Blogs and Features KIK Consulting & Educational Services Updated Site: KIKConsulting.com (“Knowledge is King”) Home of Non-Invasive Data Governance™ Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Adjunct Faculty: Heinz College Chief Data Officer (CDO) Certificate Program
  14. 14. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 3 • In this webinar, I will talk about … – Data Governance’s Past and Present – How Trials and Tribulations Evolve to Success – Leveraging Lessons Learned to Improve Productivity – The Great Data Governance Tool Explosion – The Future of Data Governance Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Abstract
  15. 15. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 4 Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Definitions • Data Governance – The execution and enforcement of authority over data. • Data Stewardship – Formal accountability for data. • Data Steward – A person held formally accountable for their relationship to the data. • Metadata – Data that improves both the business and technical understanding of the data.
  16. 16. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 5 • Data Governance Past – Where have we come from? • Data Governance Present – Where are we now? • Data Governance Trends – What’s prevailing tendency? • Lessons Learned & Perspective Gained Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Data Governance’s Past and Present
  17. 17. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 6 • Data Governance Past – Where have we come from? – In the 90s – Data Administration and Data Modeling – In the 00s – Data Management, Data Architecture and Metadata Repositories – In the 10s – Data Governance, Data Management and Metadata Management – In the early 20s – Data and Information Governance and Data Catalogs – In the mid 20s – Enterprise Governance, Data Virtualization and Visualization and Data Catalogs – In the late 20s – Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Catalogs Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Data Governance’s Past and Present
  18. 18. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 7 • Data Governance Present – Where are we now? – Where are YOU now? It depends on the organization. – Where are YOU now when it comes to your data catalog and metadata management? – There are tools that are available to help you catalog your data. – There are tools that are available to help you monitor your data. – There are tools that are available to help you protect your data. – Looking at Data Mesh (data governance approach Chatbot.GBT) – Looking at Data Fabric (data management approach Chatbot.GBT) Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Data Governance’s Past and Present … fill in the red ...
  19. 19. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 8 • Data Governance Trends – What’s prevailing tendency? – Starting … and … Maturing Programs – Information Governance is Hot! – Governance in General is Hot! – Data Catalogs and Automation – Business Glossaries, Data Dictionaries, Lineage, Marketplace, Discoverability – Supporting Enterprise Analytic Endeavors Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Data Governance’s Past and Present
  20. 20. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 9 • Lessons Learned & Perspective Gained – Isn’t that what we all are going through? What’s better than to learn from what we’ve done? – Learning from experience what works and what doesn’t! That is painful for many. – Assigning Recognizing ownership, Reusable components, Opportunity intake, Data literacy – Digital and Business transformations are underway with or without formal governance in place. – Senior Leadership recognizes the importance of Data Governance more and more … – Overall feeling is that we aren’t there yet! Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Data Governance’s Past and Present
  21. 21. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 10 • Learning by Trial • Tribulations and Consequences • An Evolution, Not a Revolution • Definition of Success Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards How Trials and Tribulations Evolve to Success
  22. 22. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 11 • Learning by Trial – The approach the program follows – Command-and-Control, Traditional, Non-Invasive – The roles the program recognizes – Executive, Strategic, Tactical, Operational, Support – The support the program receives – Sponsorship, Resources, Participation, Partnership – The value the program delivers – Accountability, Ownership, Confidence, Quality – The understanding the organization has – Communications, Awareness, Literacy Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards How Trials and Tribulations Evolve to Success Leverage what is working. Address opportunities to improve. Address gaps and risks.
  23. 23. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 12 • Tribulations and Consequences – The approach the program follows – Command-and-Control, Traditional, Non-Invasive. – The roles the program recognizes – Executive, Strategic, Tactical, Operational, Support – The support the program receives – Sponsorship, Resources, Participation, Partnership – The value the program delivers – Accountability, Ownership, Confidence, Quality – The understanding the organization has – Communications, Awareness, Literacy Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards How Trials and Tribulations Evolve to Success Address Issues Encountered Demonstrate Issues from Lack of Governance Implications of Approach Selected
  24. 24. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 13 • An Evolution, Not a Revolution – A piece of a piece of the pie. Incrementally extend across the organization. – Speed depends on capacity. Administration to address issues and opportunities. – Begin with Critical Data Elements (CDEs). Remember that CDEs have tentacles. – Engage working teams of stewards. Both tactical and operational. – Address intake process for issues and opportunities. Divvy up governance. – Compile a tool kit. Reuse components (data, roles, processes, communications, metrics, tools). Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards How Trials and Tribulations Evolve to Success
  25. 25. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 14 • Definition of Success – Purpose statement focuses on success. Such as “Use strategic data with confidence”. – Incremental success beginning early. Low hanging fruit if available. – Improved … access, availability, compliance, confidence, protection, quality, understanding, … – Improved … accountability, collaboration, cooperation, coordination, … – Revenue driven from data. In extreme cases. – Cost Savings driven from data. More practical expectation. Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards How Trials and Tribulations Evolve to Success
  26. 26. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 15 • Governing Data Where It (They) Lives • Building Efficiency Into Process • Activating Stewards By Sharing Intelligence • Making Data Governance Fun Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Leveraging Lessons Learned to Improve Productivity
  27. 27. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 16 • Governing Data Where It (They) Lives – Concept of Data Mesh. Accountability for data at its source. – Concept of Non-Invasive Data Governance. Formalize accountability . – Recognize accountability at every phase of data lifecycle. Cradle to grave. – Common Data Governance practice. Especially purveyors of NIDG. – Formalize existing levels of accountability instead of adding on. Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Leveraging Lessons Learned to Improve Productivity
  28. 28. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 17 • Use Lessons Learned to Build Efficiency Into Process – “Right” person at the – “Right” time using the – “Right” data for the – “Right” purpose to drive the – “Right” decision leading to the – “Right” business outcome. Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Leveraging Lessons Learned to Improve Productivity “ ”
  29. 29. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 18 • Activating Stewards By Sharing Intelligence – Improve the data intelligence available to knowledge workers. – Facilitate and coordinate stewarding activities. – Increase collaboration and cooperation between stewards. – Engage stewards through gamification and meeting them where they work. – Activate by getting stewards to recognize themselves as playing an important role. Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Leveraging Lessons Learned to Improve Productivity
  30. 30. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 19 • Making Data Governance Fun – Incorporate Game Activities – Make Stewarding Something People Want to Do – Create Friendly Competition – Provide Reward and Recognition Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Leveraging Lessons Learned to Improve Productivity
  31. 31. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 20 • Data Governance Tools of Yesteryear • Business Glossaries & Data Dictionaries • Metadata Repositories & Data Catalogs • Data Governance Tools of Tomorrow Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Great Data Governance Tool Explosion
  32. 32. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 21 • Data Governance Tools of Yesteryear – Hint! They weren’t called Data Governance tools. – Business Glossaries and Data Dictionaries – Metadata Repositories – Mainframe Based – Distributed – Internet Based – Cloud Based and SaaS Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Great Data Governance Tool Explosion
  33. 33. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 22 • Business Glossaries & Data Dictionaries – As Old as the Dinosaurs – Business Terminology – Common Business Language – Data Resource Documentation – Data Elements Definitions and Attributes – Still the Most Used Functionality in Many Data Catalogs – Improves Findability, Understanding, Confidence, … of Data – Where the Rationalization of Data Begins Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Great Data Governance Tool Explosion
  34. 34. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 23 • Metadata Repositories & Data Catalogs – Data Catalogs of Many Colors – AGO Market Research on Data Catalogs – 318 Vendors Used That Name (in 2019-20) – Metadata Repository Name is Not Being Used Anymore – Automation and Machine Learning are Top of Mind – Integration with Other Tools in the Landscape is Top of Mind Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Great Data Governance Tool Explosion
  35. 35. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 24 • Data Governance Tools of Tomorrow – Automation and Machine Learning Will Be Differentiators – Deliver Metadata With Data – Integration with Other Office Tools – Perhaps Data Catalogs Will Become Integral to Business Work – Face of Data Governance Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Great Data Governance Tool Explosion
  36. 36. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 25 • Not a Prognosticator, Nor is This Prognostication • Ability to Govern All Types of Data • Ability to Govern Through All Technologies • Govern Data Where It (They) Lives • Less and Less Invasive-Ness Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Future of Data Governance
  37. 37. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 26 • Not a Prognosticator, Nor is This Prognostication – I am many things. – Predictor of the Future is Not One of Them – Only Share What I See – Data Governance is Not Going Away – Data and Metadata Will Not Govern Themselves – Everybody is a Data Steward Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Future of Data Governance
  38. 38. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 27 • Ability to Govern All Types of Data – Difference Between Governance and Management – Traditional Data Governance – Structured Data – Information Governance – Unstructured Data – Corporate Governance – Rules, Processes, Laws by which Businesses are Operated, Regulated, Controlled TechTarget.com – IT Governance - formal framework that provides a structure for organizations to ensure that IT investments support business objectives. CIO.com – Process, KPI, Analytics, Metadata, … You name it. Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Future of Data Governance
  39. 39. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 28 • Ability to Govern Through All Technologies – Artificial Intelligence – Augmented Reality – Virtual Reality – 3D Printing – Internet of Things Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Future of Data Governance – Robotics – Quantum Computing – Gene Editing – Material Science – Blockchain Technology – Customer Communications – Embedded Business Intelligence – Visual Presentation – Video Messaging – Augmented Analytics
  40. 40. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 29 • Govern Data Where It (They) Lives – The Place It Lives – With Whom It Lives – How It Lives – When It Lives – What It Lives On – The future of data governance is built into what people do !!! Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Future of Data Governance
  41. 41. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 30 • Less and Less Invasive-Ness – Recognition That Governance is Already Happening – Proliferation of the Use of the Word Governance – Executing and Enforcing Authority Common Place Because It Is Necessary – Command-and-Control, Traditional, and Non-Invasive Approach Options – Organizations Will Start and Stay Non-Invasive in Their Approach Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards The Future of Data Governance
  42. 42. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 31 • In the webinar, I shared … – Data Governance’s Past and Present – How Trials and Tribulations Evolve to Success – Leveraging Lessons Learned to Improve Productivity – The Great Data Governance Tool Explosion – The Future of Data Governance Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Summary
  43. 43. Copyright © 2023 Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services / TDAN.com Non-Invasive Data Governance™ is a trademark of Robert S. Seiner & KIK Consulting 32 Data Governance Trends - A Look Backwards and Forwards Q & A - Contact Information • Robert S. Seiner KIK Consulting & Educational Services – KIKconsulting.com The Data Administration Newsletter – TDAN.com rseiner@tdan.com @RSeiner 32

×