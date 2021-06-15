Successfully reported this slideshow.
Customer Satisfaction Survey Company
 CViewSurvey is a Web & Mobile application that provides digital transformation to traditional paper surveys and feedback...
 A customer satisfaction survey is a measure to know the level of satisfaction in customers regarding your product or ser...
 A CSAT survey can help you unleash the opportunities or weaknesses in your product/service so that it creates a better a...
 Through CViewSurvey, business & industry’s can create customized surveys on web, publish on app to collect unlimited res...
 Works both Online & Offline.  Gives Real Time Data Analytics  Backed by Secured Cloud Data Storage  Fully Digitalized...
 NPS focuses on measuring long term customer loyalty. It is proven to be an excellent predictor of customer behavior and ...
1. Go to the CViewSurvey website. 2. Choose a plan by going to the pricing page of CViewSurvey website. 3. Read all the de...
Take 7 Days FREE TRIAL Claim FREE DEMO
 Website - https://cviewsurvey.com/  Phone no - +91-0731-4976629  Email – contact@cviewsurvey.com
Customer satisfaction survey company - CViewSurvey

A customer satisfaction survey is a measure to know the level of satisfaction in customers regarding your product or service. Create your first survey with CViewSurvey app. Register to CViewSurvey website and claim 7 days FREE Trial and a FREE Demo.

Customer satisfaction survey company - CViewSurvey

  1. 1. Customer Satisfaction Survey Company
  2. 2.  CViewSurvey is a Web & Mobile application that provides digital transformation to traditional paper surveys and feedback for customer & employee experience, field & market research that helps you evaluate your customer's as well as employee's loyalty.  These survey’s help you understand your customer and elevate their experience. Our surveys can help you create a customer centric culture and turn your customers into your brand ambassadors. The surveys offer solutions for Hospitals, Educational Institutes, Hotels & Restaurants, Chain Stores,IT & ITES etc.
  3. 3.  A customer satisfaction survey is a measure to know the level of satisfaction in customers regarding your product or service.  These surveys identify happy customers who can later become brand advocates but they also identify customers who are likely to spread negative reviews.  They can be useful in recognising the loopholes if any in your product and offer an opportunity to improve.
  4. 4.  A CSAT survey can help you unleash the opportunities or weaknesses in your product/service so that it creates a better and long lasting experience for your customers.  Respondents claim an answer between 1-5, with 1 being highly unsatisfied and 5 being very satisfied with the products/services received.  The results can then be averaged out to provide an estimated CSAT score that can be used to enhance your customer experiences.
  5. 5.  Through CViewSurvey, business & industry’s can create customized surveys on web, publish on app to collect unlimited response & review AI backed real-time data analytics on mobile & tablets anytime, anywhere.  Data collected when offline is securely stored in the device, which syncs to the cloud server when connected to any network.
  6. 6.  Works both Online & Offline.  Gives Real Time Data Analytics  Backed by Secured Cloud Data Storage  Fully Digitalized Process  Suitable for all types of Businesses  Provides Customized Themes and Templates  Multilingual.
  7. 7.  NPS focuses on measuring long term customer loyalty. It is proven to be an excellent predictor of customer behavior and is a single question type scale from 0-10 that assesses how likely your customers will recommend you to others.  NPS Survey helps you in measuring customer satisfaction in the long term as well as short term and can be strongly correlated with your company growth.  Create your first NPS Survey with CViewSurvey.
  8. 8. 1. Go to the CViewSurvey website. 2. Choose a plan by going to the pricing page of CViewSurvey website. 3. Read all the details properly. 4. Register yourself to the CViewSurvey website or contact. 5. Claim 7 days FREE Trial and a FREE Demo after registering. 6. For customized plan, contact directly.
  9. 9. Take 7 Days FREE TRIAL Claim FREE DEMO
  10. 10.  Website - https://cviewsurvey.com/  Phone no - +91-0731-4976629  Email – contact@cviewsurvey.com

