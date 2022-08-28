Activity 4 - Test Yourself.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. Test Yourself Identify the given activities under the four pillars.
  2. 2. 1. Following a given direction. 2. Reading a newspaper. 3. Diagramming a flowchart 4. Defining a hypothesis. 5. Completing a rubrics. 6. Researching for new strategies. 7. Abiding w/ the department’s rules and laws. 8. Adopting the policies of the government. 9. Attending a conference/seminar. 10.Consolidating a report.
  3. 3. 11. Being promoted 12. Topping the board exam. 13. Being active in extra curricular activities 14. Deliberating a plan of action for the office 15. Riding in MRT/LRT 16. Cooking an original menu/recipe 17. Joining a camping activity 18. Encoding grades 19. Putting up a computer table alone 20. Joining a search and rescue team
  4. 4. 21. Orienting people on the damages of the typhoon 22. Classifying harmful and harmless chemicals 23. Identifying components of a product 24. Managing a corporate firm/school/department 25. Driving a car

