What to Upload to SlideShare

What to Upload to SlideShare

The Battle of Mantinea spelled the end of Greek City-States 1. Travel back in time to Greece to 4 July 362 B.C. to the epic Battle of Mantinea. 2. Scout’s Mission: Independence Day The Battle of Mantinea pits Greek City-States against each other for overall control of Greece. One one side is the Athens-Spartan hegemony. On the other is the Theban. 3. Scout’s Mission: Independence Day History records the battle. 4. History also records the results. Epaminondas leads the Theban group to victory, but suffers a fatal wound in the process. 5. Scout’s Mission: Independence Day Despite the victory, Thebes is so depleted, and having lost its best commander, it is not in a position to unite all the Greek City-States. 6. For her 24 hour bubble, Scout finds herself in the midst of the battle which ended the dominance of the Greek city-states, leading to the rise of Philip of Macedonia and, most importantly, his son, Alexander The Great. What if it turns out differently? 7. Scout’s Mission: Independence Day But what if Sparta had won? 8. Free audiobook shorts on Soundcloud from the Time Patrol series. Roland’s complete mission from Independence Day. 4 July 1865, at Gettysburg. HERE Mac’s complete mission from D-Day. 6 June 1944. HERE Moms mission from Ides of March. 15 March 44 BC. HERE 9. Click on Image for links 10. Print Book Free downloadable Powerpoint slideshows on survival, history writing, and interesting information are available HERE 11. New York Times bestselling author, is a graduate of West Point and former Green Beret. He’s had over 80 books published, including the #1 bestselling series Green Berets, Time Patrol, Area 51, and Atlantis. He’s sold over 5 million books. He was born in the Bronx and has traveled the world. He’s lived on an island off the east coast, an island off the west coast, in the Rocky Mountains, the Smoky Mountains and other places, including time in East Asia studying martial arts. He was an instructor and course developer/writer for years at the JFK Special Warfare Center and School which trains Green Berets and also runs the SERE school: Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. www.bobmayer.com

Editor's Notes