Tungsten Clustering 6.0 and Tungsten Replicator 6.0 MC Brown, VP Products
In this webinar… 2 1. Tungsten Clustering 6.0 New Features 2. Tungsten Replicator 6.0 New Features 3. What next?
Tungsten Clustering 6.0 • Over a years worth of work • Changed the package name • New multimaster • New unified multimaste...
Tungsten Clustering - Multi-site/Multi-master 4 Cross-site Replicator Cross-site Replicator
Multi-site, Multi-master Operation 5 • Two individual clusters • Separate replicator for cross-site • Management involved ...
New Composite Multimaster 6 east_from_west west_from_east
7 Composite Multimaster Features • Embedded cross-site replication • Unified view of the cluster • Unified failover and co...
What does that look like? 8 DATASOURCES: +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
9 Tungsten Replicator 6.0 • PostgreSQL Applier • Updated Kafka applier with support for transactional information • Custom...
10 In depth Clustering • Full overview of the new clustering • Demo of the new environment and improvements
Next Steps 11 • Sign up for a private demo for your team, setup a POC, email us at sales@continuent.com • Learn more at yo...
For more information,   contact us: Petri Virsunen  VP Marketing  petri.virsunen@continuent.com   +1 (408) 806-9860 Chris ...
Learn about our 6.0 release, with one of the most substantial changes to the way our multi-master clustering works since our first release, and the content has been a year in the making. In this session, we take you through the new features, what's changed, improvements that we've made under the hood, and how this will improve the quality and support for your multi-master deployments. There are improvements elsewhere too, so we examine the rest of the changes and improvements, in both Tungsten Clustering and Tungsten Replicator.

  1. 1. Tungsten Clustering 6.0 and Tungsten Replicator 6.0 MC Brown, VP Products
  2. 2. In this webinar… 2 1. Tungsten Clustering 6.0 New Features 2. Tungsten Replicator 6.0 New Features 3. What next?
  3. 3. Tungsten Clustering 6.0 • Over a years worth of work • Changed the package name • New multimaster • New unified multimaster replication
  4. 4. Tungsten Clustering - Multi-site/Multi-master 4 Cross-site Replicator Cross-site Replicator
  5. 5. Multi-site, Multi-master Operation 5 • Two individual clusters • Separate replicator for cross-site • Management involved per cluster, and then per-site • Failover was not managed as a single cluster • No unified view of cluster state • Complex installation
  6. 6. New Composite Multimaster 6 east_from_west west_from_east
  7. 7. 7 Composite Multimaster Features • Embedded cross-site replication • Unified view of the cluster • Unified failover and connector • Unified cluster status • Failure and recovery between sites • Single installation
  8. 8. What does that look like? 8 DATASOURCES: +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |east(composite master:ONLINE, global progress=2, max latency=1.110) | |STATUS [OK] [2018/04/09 01:32:44 PM BST] | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | east(master:ONLINE, progress=1, max latency=1.044) | | east_from_west(relay:ONLINE, progress=1, max latency=1.110) | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |west(composite master:ONLINE, global progress=2, max latency=1.118) | |STATUS [OK] [2018/04/09 01:35:34 PM BST] | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | west(master:ONLINE, progress=1, max latency=1.118) | | west_from_east(relay:ONLINE, progress=1, max latency=0.999) | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  9. 9. 9 Tungsten Replicator 6.0 • PostgreSQL Applier • Updated Kafka applier with support for transactional information • Custom primary keys • Better cloud deployments
  10. 10. 10 In depth Clustering • Full overview of the new clustering • Demo of the new environment and improvements
  11. 11. Next Steps 11 • Sign up for a private demo for your team, setup a POC, email us at sales@continuent.com • Learn more at your own pace – Whitepapers at www.continuent.com/white-papers/ – Read the documentation at http://docs.continuent.com/ – Training and webinar library at www.continuent.com/videos/ – Subscribe to our YouTube channel at http://tinyurl.com/ TungstenUni • Follow us on Twitter @Continuent and facebook.com/ Continuent
  12. 12. For more information,   contact us: Petri Virsunen  VP Marketing  petri.virsunen@continuent.com   +1 (408) 806-9860 Chris Parker Director, Professional Services EMEA & APAC chris.parker@continuent.com Matthew Lang Director, Professional Services Americas matthew.lang@continuent.com Eero Teerikorpi Founder, CEO eero.teerikorpi@continuent.com +1 (408) 431-3305 Eric Stone COO  eric.stone@continuent.com MC Brown VP Products mc.brown@continuent.com  

