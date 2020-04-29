Learn about our 6.0 release, with one of the most substantial changes to the way our multi-master clustering works since our first release, and the content has been a year in the making. In this session, we take you through the new features, what's changed, improvements that we've made under the hood, and how this will improve the quality and support for your multi-master deployments. There are improvements elsewhere too, so we examine the rest of the changes and improvements, in both Tungsten Clustering and Tungsten Replicator.



AGENDA

- Tungsten Clustering 6.0 New Features

- Multi-site / multi-master

- Multi-site / multi-master operation

- New composite multi-master

- Composite multi-master features

- Tungsten Replicator 6.0 New Features

- In-depth Clustering

- What next?