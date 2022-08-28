Marketing Proposal myppl.pptx

3.
Client wants more application
signups to later integrate signups
into beta testers for application
Phase 1 - create email list/phone
list to later utilize to contact
potential clients
Important Factors To Consider:
● Aged of superuser:
● Interested in:
● () Phase- ()mt ()wk - aprox () d
4.
Superuser
Age: 18-30
Gender: Female & Male
App Usage: Insta, Snap, TikTok
Location: United States
Group Role: Influencer/Connector
Spend Range: $5-$30
Marital Status: Single
Hobbies: Hanging out with friends
● Constantly
Thinking About
Others
● Trusted person,
advice giver
● VEnjoys social
settings: going to
dinner, the mall,
Must-Haves Motivations
Socializing
70%
Leading
50%
Emotion
30%
5.
View Content
User will receive link to join
telegram, they will join
telegram group for
program.
User will follow page to
stay up to date with
program. If any questions
are asked, I will answer to
keep user in loop.
User will stay in telegram
group and merge with
invite to beta application.
User clicks link to myppl -
signs up for program
Click Link
User confirms subscription
on email platform
Confirm Subscription
With Content,
Organic/Paid
Communicate Telegram
Transfer
Beta Transfer
Social Media Process
6.
Base Plan
Create, develop, post. Analyze data weekly
Post Analyze
Based off strategy, I
will change
advertisements
Curve Strategy
7.
Quick Signup
2750 Signups
1500 Signups
Ads fully running,
500 sign ups
4000 signups
End
Aug
Mid
Aug
Mid
Sept
End
July
8.
Preferred Social Media Usage
71% 65% 48%
Instagram (used by
71% of adults age 18-
29)
Snapchat (used by 65%
of adults age 18-29)
TikTok (used by 48% of
adults age 18-29)
https://www.websolutions.com/blog/most-
popular-social-media-platforms-by-total-users-
age-and-gender/
9.
Strategy Cost
EST Reach DAILY COST EST Interaction
1300-3500 daily $5 x 70 = 350
500-1000
daily
2000-3000
daily
$5 x 70 = 350
750-1500
daily
10000
daily
Min $20 for 33 days -
11wk x 3 days per wk =
660
4000-4500 daily
EST. 11 WEEKS REACH FROM AD SPENDING
Instagram: 52,500 - 350
Snapchat: 70,000 - 350
Tiktok: 132,000 - 660
10.
Strategy Cost
EST Reach DAILY COST EST Interaction
Influencer
Marketing
5000-20000 daily $20 x 22 = $440
8000-18000
daily
Backlinks SEO
Hundreds of backlinks =
$100
750-1500
monthly
GEOFILTER
10000
daily
Min $5 for 14 days = $70
GEOFILTER - $30
6000-9000 daily
EST. 11 WEEKS REACH FROM ADDITIONAL
Influencer: 286,000- 440
Backlinks: 2813- 100
GEO: 140,000 - 100
11.
683,313
Off this campaign I hope to reach this many people
.005% of ad viewers - this is the
percentage of how many people would
have to sign up upon seeing the ad to
hit the 4,000 member goal.
12.
Additional
Marketing
I will create hundreds of backlinks to Search Engine
Optimize the social media platform pages as-well a
they will assist website in google search ranking. Bu
100.
Backlinks
I will outsource the creation of the
GEOFILTER and will then place it
over a big traffic area in the United
States. Budget: 100.
Snapchat GEOFILTER
We will use influencers that are relevant to target
audience for advertisements that will be used on
social platforms. Budget for influencers: 440.
Influencer Marketing
Interacting with competitor audience,
communicating with audience.
Organic
13.
Important Notes
I will check daily and weekly to see what
advertisements are doing well, find why ads are
doing well, create content related to
advertisements that are doing well
Ad Management
I will interact with followers of
similar applications and services to
attract target audience (Groupme,
loopchat, group chat applications).
Competitor Usage
Often individuals in the U.S. confuse wants & need
If we can make individuals believe this app is a ne
it can be sold more easily. Bait, Hook, Reel Market
Necessity
Marketing to people off career. Teachers must
be extroverted because they are around kids all
day. An accountant probably is not very
sociable
Job Marketing
14.
Simple enough to where the view will read
it, but complex enough that the consumer
knows where to go from here
Simple
Consumer understands our values
but could wonder how the app
would help with friendships so this
would make them to want to look
Questioning
I wanted to emphasis how distance
can help friendships and how the
application can help that
Distance / Bonds
Shows the dependency of
friendship and happy individuals
Emphasis on friendship
Sample Instagram Post
15.
Instagram Story Example
Symbolize a message of direction
subconsciously
Arrows
The light bulb symbolizes how
Artificial Intelligence can create
great ideas and connect people
Lightbulb
Picture represents friendship and
building within a group which has
relevance to campaign
Picture
Explains how the app uses AI to
build your groups information
Group DNA