Aug. 28, 2022
Marketing Proposal myppl.pptx

  1. 1. Client Conversion proposal
  2. 2. Table of contents Ask SuperUser Strategy Platform Usage Budget Budget Results 01 04 02 05 03 06
  3. 3. Client wants more application signups to later integrate signups into beta testers for application Phase 1 - create email list/phone list to later utilize to contact potential clients Important Factors To Consider: ● Aged of superuser: ● Interested in: ● () Phase- ()mt ()wk - aprox () d
  4. 4. Superuser Age: 18-30 Gender: Female & Male App Usage: Insta, Snap, TikTok Location: United States Group Role: Influencer/Connector Spend Range: $5-$30 Marital Status: Single Hobbies: Hanging out with friends ● Constantly Thinking About Others ● Trusted person, advice giver ● VEnjoys social settings: going to dinner, the mall, Must-Haves Motivations Socializing 70% Leading 50% Emotion 30%
  5. 5. View Content User will receive link to join telegram, they will join telegram group for program. User will follow page to stay up to date with program. If any questions are asked, I will answer to keep user in loop. User will stay in telegram group and merge with invite to beta application. User clicks link to myppl - signs up for program Click Link User confirms subscription on email platform Confirm Subscription With Content, Organic/Paid Communicate Telegram Transfer Beta Transfer Social Media Process
  6. 6. Base Plan Create, develop, post. Analyze data weekly Post Analyze Based off strategy, I will change advertisements Curve Strategy
  7. 7. Quick Signup 2750 Signups 1500 Signups Ads fully running, 500 sign ups 4000 signups End Aug Mid Aug Mid Sept End July
  8. 8. Preferred Social Media Usage 71% 65% 48% Instagram (used by 71% of adults age 18- 29) Snapchat (used by 65% of adults age 18-29) TikTok (used by 48% of adults age 18-29) https://www.websolutions.com/blog/most- popular-social-media-platforms-by-total-users- age-and-gender/
  9. 9. Strategy Cost EST Reach DAILY COST EST Interaction 1300-3500 daily $5 x 70 = 350 500-1000 daily 2000-3000 daily $5 x 70 = 350 750-1500 daily 10000 daily Min $20 for 33 days - 11wk x 3 days per wk = 660 4000-4500 daily EST. 11 WEEKS REACH FROM AD SPENDING Instagram: 52,500 - 350 Snapchat: 70,000 - 350 Tiktok: 132,000 - 660
  10. 10. Strategy Cost EST Reach DAILY COST EST Interaction Influencer Marketing 5000-20000 daily $20 x 22 = $440 8000-18000 daily Backlinks SEO Hundreds of backlinks = $100 750-1500 monthly GEOFILTER 10000 daily Min $5 for 14 days = $70 GEOFILTER - $30 6000-9000 daily EST. 11 WEEKS REACH FROM ADDITIONAL Influencer: 286,000- 440 Backlinks: 2813- 100 GEO: 140,000 - 100
  11. 11. 683,313 Off this campaign I hope to reach this many people .005% of ad viewers - this is the percentage of how many people would have to sign up upon seeing the ad to hit the 4,000 member goal.
  12. 12. Additional Marketing I will create hundreds of backlinks to Search Engine Optimize the social media platform pages as-well a they will assist website in google search ranking. Bu 100. Backlinks I will outsource the creation of the GEOFILTER and will then place it over a big traffic area in the United States. Budget: 100. Snapchat GEOFILTER We will use influencers that are relevant to target audience for advertisements that will be used on social platforms. Budget for influencers: 440. Influencer Marketing Interacting with competitor audience, communicating with audience. Organic
  13. 13. Important Notes I will check daily and weekly to see what advertisements are doing well, find why ads are doing well, create content related to advertisements that are doing well Ad Management I will interact with followers of similar applications and services to attract target audience (Groupme, loopchat, group chat applications). Competitor Usage Often individuals in the U.S. confuse wants & need If we can make individuals believe this app is a ne it can be sold more easily. Bait, Hook, Reel Market Necessity Marketing to people off career. Teachers must be extroverted because they are around kids all day. An accountant probably is not very sociable Job Marketing
  14. 14. Simple enough to where the view will read it, but complex enough that the consumer knows where to go from here Simple Consumer understands our values but could wonder how the app would help with friendships so this would make them to want to look Questioning I wanted to emphasis how distance can help friendships and how the application can help that Distance / Bonds Shows the dependency of friendship and happy individuals Emphasis on friendship Sample Instagram Post
  15. 15. Instagram Story Example Symbolize a message of direction subconsciously Arrows The light bulb symbolizes how Artificial Intelligence can create great ideas and connect people Lightbulb Picture represents friendship and building within a group which has relevance to campaign Picture Explains how the app uses AI to build your groups information Group DNA

