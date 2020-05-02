Association between the congenital abdominal wall defects

(CAWD) with early maternal age in the years 2001-2017 and

the temporal tendency of the prevalence in the years 2011-

2017 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali.

Omphalocele and gastroschisis are the most common CAWD: in the United States the prevalence is 1.86 and 4.49 per 10,000

live births respectively.

Between 1999 and 2007, the prevalence of omphalocele increased by 11%, whereas the prevalence of gastroschisis increased by 83%.