Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Prevalence and Epidemiology 1. The prevalence of select...
Prevalence and Epidemiology 4. Castilla EE, Mastroiacovo P, Orioli IM. 2008. Gastroschisis: International epidemiology and...
Prevalence and Epidemiology In a study in the city of Bogota 282,523 births were analyzed. A rate of 2.1 and 1.2 * 10,000 ...
Objectives Trends of CAWD during 2011-2017 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali, Colombia. Estimate the association between ea...
Methods: *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects *SIVIGILA: Public Health Surveillance System. *CMSP: Congenital Malforma...
Results: Temporal Trend of CAW Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana 3,00 3,60 2,10 3,80 4,80...
*CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana 2011 2012 2013...
Results: Association between early maternal age (≤18y) and prevalence of CAWD Databases of the CMSP and CBDSP between 2001...
Results: Association between early maternal age (≤18y) and prevalence of CAWD *Were not taken into account for analysis MA...
Results: Association between early maternal age (≤18y) and prevalence of CAWD ≤ 18 YEARS > 18 YEARS CASES CONTROLS CASES C...
Discussion: Similar to the published literature, we observed an increase in prevalence of CAWD over time in Bogotá, but no...
Conclusions: Poor prenatal care, low socioeconomic stratum, low schooling, ingestion of alcoholic beverages and cigarette ...
catherin.tovar@javeriana.edu.co Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
Omphalocele and gastroschisis are the most common CAWD: in the United States the prevalence is 1.86 and 4.49 per 10,000
live births respectively.
Between 1999 and 2007, the prevalence of omphalocele increased by 11%, whereas the prevalence of gastroschisis increased by 83%.

  1. 1. Association between the congenital abdominal wall defects (CAWD) with early maternal age in the years 2001-2017 and the temporal tendency of the prevalence in the years 2011- 2017 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali C. Tovar Sanchez1, C. López-Burbano2, S. Puentes Mahecha3,J. Holguín4, P. Hurtado-Villa2, I. Zarante1 1Institute of Human Genetics, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Bogotá 2 Faculty of Health Sciences, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Cali 3Secretaria de Salud de Bogotá, Congenital Malformations Surveillance Programme of Bogotá 4Secretaria de Salud Pública Municipal de Cali, Congenital Birth Defects Surveillance Programme of Cali 45th ICBDSR Annual Meeting Prague, Czech Republic
  2. 2. Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Prevalence and Epidemiology 1. The prevalence of selected major birth defects in the United States. Kirby RS Semin Perinatol. 2017;41(6):338. 2. Prevalence trends of selected major birth defects: A multi-state population-based retrospective study, United States, 1999 to 2007. St Louis AM, Kim K, Browne ML, Liu G, Liberman RF, Nembhard WN, Canfield MA, Copeland G, Fornoff J, Kirby RS, National Birth Defects Prevention Network 3. Prevalence, prenatal diagnosis and survival of gastroschisis. Fillingham A, Rankin J Prenat Diagn. 2008;28(13):1232. Omphalocele and gastroschisis are the most common CAWD: in the United States the prevalence is 1.86 and 4.49 per 10,000 live births respectively.1 CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects Between 1999 and 2007, the prevalence of omphalocele increased by 11%, whereas the prevalence of gastroschisis increased by 83%.2-3
  3. 3. Prevalence and Epidemiology 4. Castilla EE, Mastroiacovo P, Orioli IM. 2008. Gastroschisis: International epidemiology and public health perspectives. Am J Med Genet Part C Semin Med Genet 148C:162–179. 5. Feldkamp ML, Botto LD, Byrne JLB,Krikov S, Carey JC. 2016. Clinical presentation and survival in a populationbased cohort of infants with gastroschisis in Utah, 1997–2011. Am J Med Genet Part A 170A:306–315. Gastroschisis was a very rare anomaly until the 1960s, when the prevalence started increasing. For the last three decades gastroschisis has been in the epidemiological situation of pandemic.4 Typically gastroschisis is considered an isolated birth defect. A population-based cohort study of Infants with gastroschisis in Utah, 1997–2011 confirmed the high frequency of isolated occurrence (84%).5 Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
  4. 4. Prevalence and Epidemiology In a study in the city of Bogota 282,523 births were analyzed. A rate of 2.1 and 1.2 * 10,000 births were calculated for gastroschisis and omphalocele, respectively.6 At the San Ignacio University Hospital, the average maternal age was 23.7 years. 65% of the patient´s mothers were under 24 years.7 6. Risk factors associated with congenital malformations of surgical management in the monitoring program of congenital malformations of the city of Bogotá. Correa, Catalina, Zarante, Ignacio et al. Nueva Granada University. 2013 7. Caracterización de los pacientes, tratamiento y complicaciones más frecuentes de los recién nacidos con gastrosquisis y onfalocele manejados en la unidad de recién nacidos del Hospital Universitario San Ignacio: experiencia de 10 años. Bertolotto AM, Córdoba MA, Vargas YA, Guzmán PC, Álvarez AN. Univ Med. 2016;57(3):323-31. Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
  5. 5. Objectives Trends of CAWD during 2011-2017 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali, Colombia. Estimate the association between early maternal age and prevalence of CAWD during 2001-2017. CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
  6. 6. Methods: *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects *SIVIGILA: Public Health Surveillance System. *CMSP: Congenital Malformations Surveillance Programme. Bogotá, Colombia. *CBDSP: Congenital Birth Defects Surveillance Programme. Cali, Colombia. The temporal trend of prevalence for CAWD The SIVIGILA database was used in both cities from 2011-2017 Prevalence for CAWD per 10,000 births was calculated Association between early maternal age (≤18y) and prevalence of CAWD The databases of the CMSP and CBDSP were used in both cities during 2001-2017 Odds ratios (OR)s were estimated along with their respective 95% confidence intervals (CI)s Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
  7. 7. Results: Temporal Trend of CAW Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana 3,00 3,60 2,10 3,80 4,80 5,70 6,50 7,86 1,56 1,56 2,46 1,26 5,58 4,34 0,00 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 7,00 8,00 9,00 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 RATE*10.000BIRTHS YEAR TEMPORAL TREND OF CAWD BOG CALI *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects.
  8. 8. *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 GASTROSCHISIS RATE 2,2 3,1 1,7 2,8 2,8 4,4 4,1 OMPHALOCELE RATE 1,08 0,40 0,37 0,90 1,72 1,29 1,85 TOTAL CAWD RATE 3,23 3,47 2,02 3,69 4,54 5,68 5,94 0,0 1,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 5,0 6,0 7,0 RATE*10.000BIRTHS TEMPORAL TREND OF CAWD (BOGOTÁ AND CALI) TOTAL AVERAGE TOTAL CAWD 4,16 GASTROSCHISIS 3.06 OMPHALOCELE 1.10
  9. 9. Results: Association between early maternal age (≤18y) and prevalence of CAWD Databases of the CMSP and CBDSP between 2001-2017 472.645 in Bogotá 62.198 in Cali 534.843 births were evaluated *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects. *CMSP: Congenital Malformations Surveillance Programme. Bogotá, Colombia. *CBDSP: Congenital Birth Defects Surveillance Programme. Cali, Colombia. Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
  10. 10. Results: Association between early maternal age (≤18y) and prevalence of CAWD *Were not taken into account for analysis MATERNAL AGE (years) CASES TOTAL BIRTHS RATE *10.000 ≤ 18 49 55.099 8,89 19-33 130 357.871 3,63 ≥ 34 14 72.898 1,92 NO DATA* 9 48.975 1,84 TOTAL 202 534.843 3,78 MATERNAL AGE (years) TOTAL CAWD GASTROSCHISIS OMPHALOCELE TOTAL BIRTHS ≤ 18 49 42 7 55.099 19-33 130 95 35 357.871 ≥ 34 14 1 13 72.898 TOTAL 193 138 55 485.868 Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects.
  11. 11. Results: Association between early maternal age (≤18y) and prevalence of CAWD ≤ 18 YEARS > 18 YEARS CASES CONTROLS CASES CONTROLS ORs GASTROSCHISIS 42 55.057 96 430.673 3,42 (2,38 - 4,92) OMPHALOCELE 7 55.092 48 430.721 1,14 (0,52 - 2,52) TOTAL CAWD 49 55.050 144 430.625 2,66 (1,92 - 3,68) Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects.
  12. 12. Discussion: Similar to the published literature, we observed an increase in prevalence of CAWD over time in Bogotá, but not in Cali; however, the sample size in Cali was smaller. We reaffirm the relationship between early maternal age and the presence of CAWD, with a rate of 8.9 in mothers ≤18y vs 2.7 in those > 18y. *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects. Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
  13. 13. Conclusions: Poor prenatal care, low socioeconomic stratum, low schooling, ingestion of alcoholic beverages and cigarette smoking have been linked as risk factors for congenital malformations which are more frequent in lower maternal ages. Continued focus on the study of risk factors that contribute to the increase of CAWD, surveillance and develop health policies that allow integral care in specialized centers for patients with CAWD. *CAWD: congenital abdominal wall defects. Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
  14. 14. catherin.tovar@javeriana.edu.co Secretaría de Salud Bogotá - Cali Pontificia Universidad Javeriana

