Association between the congenital abdominal wall defects
(CAWD) with early maternal age in the years 2001-2017 and
the temporal tendency of the prevalence in the years 2011-
2017 in the cities of Bogotá and Cali.
Omphalocele and gastroschisis are the most common CAWD: in the United States the prevalence is 1.86 and 4.49 per 10,000
live births respectively.
Between 1999 and 2007, the prevalence of omphalocele increased by 11%, whereas the prevalence of gastroschisis increased by 83%.
