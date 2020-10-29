Session #4 questions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
October 29, 2020
Wheatland Lodge + Hospice Care Facility Community Engagement Questions

  1. 1. Senior Living + Hospice Care Design • How does the built environment promote healthy living and sustainable communities as it relates to the Hospice Care Facility? Strathmore, Alberta Wheatland Housing Management Body Community Engagement Session #4 October 29, 2020
  2. 2. How can the built environment support patients with dignity and respect? What types of design elements in the resident rooms would enhance their quality of life?
  3. 3. How can the built environment support family and friends emotional well-being?
  4. 4. How can the design support staff, including volunteers, to ensure their physical and mental health are being met?
  5. 5. How can the design welcome the community into the hospice care facility?
  6. 6. Poll: How connected should the lodge be to the hospice care facility?
  7. 7. What synergy should exist between the lodge and hospice?

