Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Job Search Over 50

Jan. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Making Lemonade Out of Lemons or how to cope with job loss
Making Lemonade Out of Lemons or how to cope with job loss
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
Guide to a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
Effective Networking in Your Career
Bruce Bennett
Guide for a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
Leveraging LinkedIn
Bruce Bennett
1 of 36 Ad

Job Search Over 50

Jan. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Career

Finding a job can be difficult at times, even more so when you are an older worker. This presentation focuses on helping mature workers identify their skills and overcome objections in their job search. Several “mature worker” friendly companies are identified. In addition to the specialized concerns of job seekers over 50, this will cover search tips that are useful for job seekers of any age.

Finding a job can be difficult at times, even more so when you are an older worker. This presentation focuses on helping mature workers identify their skills and overcome objections in their job search. Several “mature worker” friendly companies are identified. In addition to the specialized concerns of job seekers over 50, this will cover search tips that are useful for job seekers of any age.

Career
Advertisement

Recommended

Making Lemonade Out of Lemons or how to cope with job loss
Bruce Bennett
0 views
27 slides
Guide to a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
14 views
50 slides
Arlington Heights Memorial Library
Bruce Bennett
6 views
1 slide
Crystal Lake Public Library
Bruce Bennett
3 views
1 slide
Fremont Public Library
Bruce Bennett
4 views
1 slide
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
17 views
81 slides
LinkedIn Strategic Guidelines
Bruce Bennett
12 views
111 slides
Learning from Successful Job Searches
Bruce Bennett
23 views
26 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Bruce Bennett (20)

LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
11 views
Guide to a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
8 views
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
8 views
LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
13 views
Effective Networking in Your Career
Bruce Bennett
15 views
Guide for a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
15 views
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
11 views
Leveraging LinkedIn
Bruce Bennett
64 views
LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
6 views
Confidence Building
Bruce Bennett
13 views
Guide to a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
5 views
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
2 views
LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
9 views
Job Search Over 50
Bruce Bennett
15 views
Guide to a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
9 views
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
7 views
LinkedIn Strategic Guidelines
Bruce Bennett
8 views
LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
9 views
The Elevator Pitch and Other Job Search Tools
Bruce Bennett
7 views
Guide to a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
3 views
LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
11 views
121 slides
Guide to a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
8 views
49 slides
Resumes, Cover Letters, and Applying Online
Bruce Bennett
8 views
82 slides
LinkedIn for Your Job Search
Bruce Bennett
13 views
121 slides
Effective Networking in Your Career
Bruce Bennett
15 views
47 slides
Guide for a Winning Interview
Bruce Bennett
15 views
50 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

PA2557_SQM_Lecture6 - Process improvement processes. GQM+Strategies.pdf
hulk smash
0 views
10_1425_web_Lec_01.pdf
STORM91
0 views
PA2557_SQM_Lecture1 - Course Introduction.pdf
hulk smash
0 views
word 2010.pdf
RobertoRicciardiFilh
5 views
CV_20230108.pdf
NanumJeon1
16 views
Physiology & injuries in sports.pdf
ssusera095aa
9 views
NIRF_2021_Higher_Studies_to_Website.pdf
ssuser34e8c5
3 views
PA2557_SQM_Lecture3 - Process Improvement.pdf
hulk smash
0 views
Employer-Affidavit-of-Residence-Letter.docx
TesfahunBelay
3 views
PA2557_SQM_Lecture4 - Process improvement and Process Maturity.pdf
hulk smash
0 views
The Career Talk I Wish I Had
Sean Walberg
3 views
CXO BRANDING.pdf
JoiceLincy
2 views
Dinu Baby CV 6Y.pdf
DinuBaby7
0 views
Sources of Demo Data slides.pptx
OttoJunior3
3 views
Eff tesfahun.docx
TesfahunBelay
5 views
word 2010.pdf
RobertoRicciardiFilh
3 views
Cisco Learning Pathway
Elvis Chakwizira
0 views
Probabilidades.pptx
MariaBelnLagla
2 views
COLLIGATIVE PROPERTIES OF SOLUTIONS.pptx
Alihassan856272
0 views
3D INSTRUCTIONAL.pptx
GryllLoseara
3 views
PA2557_SQM_Lecture6 - Process improvement processes. GQM+Strategies.pdf
hulk smash
0 views
49 slides
10_1425_web_Lec_01.pdf
STORM91
0 views
21 slides
PA2557_SQM_Lecture1 - Course Introduction.pdf
hulk smash
0 views
33 slides
word 2010.pdf
RobertoRicciardiFilh
5 views
1 slide
CV_20230108.pdf
NanumJeon1
16 views
3 slides
Physiology & injuries in sports.pdf
ssusera095aa
9 views
34 slides
Advertisement

Job Search Over 50

  1. 1. Job Search for Over 50 brought to you by Bruce A. Bennett Career Coach Corner January 12, 2023
  2. 2. Introduction MCWN Volunteer since 2010 & Contractor from 2018 Career Coach Corner Blogger & Presenter B² Discuss LinkedIn Podcaster General Notes for Today My contact info is on last slide Presentation file available on SlideShare Workshop is interactive Ask questions Share experience(s) Recognizing Age Discrimination in Action
  3. 3. Outline Age Discrimination & Employment Act Recognizing age discrimination Websites for the mature workers Mature worker friendly companies Overcoming objections/stereotypes Networking Job search process Positioning yourself Suggested actions
  4. 4. Paul Cameron Talks Age Discrimination The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA) protects certain applicants and employees 40 years of age and older from discrimination on the basis of age in hiring, promotion, discharge, compensation, or terms, conditions or privileges of employment. It happens randomly not all the time More likely to be subtle An Experiment
  5. 5. Lay offs Job elimination Team restructuring “Early retirement” You are too old for the job No use training older worker who’s about to retire Have higher insurance cost as older worker How long do you plan to work? Unlearn bad habits Do not know new technology
  6. 6. Thrive Past 45 from Chicago Tribune
  7. 7. Experience - Tout it, use it, solve it, e.g. pain CL Network - Employee referral to industry know how Loyalty - Commitment for company & projects Openness - Tech savvy and ready to learn Perspective - Obstacles and challenges Focus - Don Blackwell “ability to avoid distraction” Communication - Personal touch Flexibility - Not regimented for 9 to 5 Confidence – See 1st bullet
  8. 8. https://www.careeronestop.org/ResourcesFor/OlderWorker/older-worker.aspx
  9. 9. https://www.aarp.org/work/
  10. 10. https://www.workforce50.com/
  11. 11. https://www.workforce50.com/
  12. 12. http://www.retirementjobs.com/
  13. 13. https://www.agefriendlyfoundation.org/
  14. 14. https://institute.agefriendly.org/initiatives/certified-age-friendly-employer-program/
  15. 15. https://institute.agefriendly.org/initiatives/certified-age-friendly-employer-program/
  16. 16. https://www.aarp.org/work/job-search/employer-pledge-companies/
  17. 17. https://www.aarp.org/work/job-search/employer-pledge-companies/
  18. 18. 5 Strategies to Overcome Age Discrimination 1. Focus on relevant experience 2. What makes you different 3. Don’t stop learning 4. Build a strong LinkedIn profile 5. Network like you’ve networked before
  19. 19. John Jennings raised a great point “Networking seems to be a crucial ‘back door’ when you may get filtered out at the ATS ‘front door’.” Rolodex or LinkedIn, use an advocacy group Put the “social” back into social media Send well wishes or brief notes Seek a coffee/break meeting on their turf Enjoy getting together Informational interview? Or learn about what & how you and your company succeed
  20. 20. Caroline Ceniza-Levine suggests a 6 step process Identify your targets Create compelling marketing (e.g., resume, LinkedIn, networking pitch, cover letter) Research companies and industries Network and interview Stay motivated and organized and troubleshoot regularly Negotiate and close the offer
  21. 21. Know thyself Inventory your skills What are your strengths Identify at least five for job search dialogues Be prepared to provide a narrative example Practice telling these stories Know & understand the positions you apply to Does the job description match your skills? Get past the ATS robots by using scanning sites Positive Mental Attitude
  22. 22. There are many basic interview questions Behavioral type questions are popular Tell me about a time when you had to enforce a company policy you did not agree with Give an example of when you had to resolve a conflict Why were you let go at your last job? Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Practice answering these questions Have prepared questions for the interviewer(s) Hint: Don’t ask questions answered on their website
  23. 23. These websites help refine your resume Match your key skills with job description Empower you to get past ATS robots www.jobscan.co https://theprofessional.me https://skillsyncer.com/ https://cultivatedculture.com/resume-scanner/ This is How Job Scan Works
  24. 24. Career Explorer identifies transferable skills https://linkedin.github.io/career-explorer/
  25. 25. Begin by identify a job title LinkedIn makes suggestion based on key words
  26. 26. Change default setting from high to low Find jobs on LinkedIn that match your skills
  27. 27. Use local library to learn new skill i.e. LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) or Gale Courses as featured by AHML Attend networking events and job fairs Engage your networks - LinkedIn, Facebook, Neighborhood, etc. Volunteer Persistence & Tenacity
  28. 28. Food truck experiment -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYCxAIqjyCA Chicago Tribune - https://www.pressreader.com/usa/chicago-tribune- sunday/20200705/282432761438405 Basket give away experiment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0MPuWg3pzs Heather Austin - 5 Strategies to Overcome Age Discrimination 10 mins https://heatheraustin.online/ linkedin.com/in/heather-austin J.T. O’Donnell - #1 Tip to Beat Age Discrimination in 2020 59 mins https://www.workitdaily.com/how-to-handle-age-discrimination-coronavirus/listen-now Podcast 31 mins
  29. 29. January Calendar of Events & Services Personalized Job Search Assistance Services Resume Review Mock Interview LinkedIn Critique Email the professional directly to request review 33
  30. 30. LinkedIn for Your Job Search Monday January 16, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm LinkedIn Strategic Guidelines Wednesday January 18, 2023 from 10:00am to 12:00pm Resumes, Cover Letters & Applying Online Wednesday February 2, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Guide to a Winning Interview Wednesday February 7, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Boost Your Job Search by Volunteering Wednesday March 8, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm 34
  31. 31. Jennifer W. – Marketing Lucas H. – IT Professional Liz F. – Graphics Designer Michael D. – IT Professional Sherry H. – Marketing Rich M. – Project Manager Cheryl W. – Bookkeeping Kenya B. – Finance I want to add your name to the list!!
  32. 32. Feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn Bruce A. Bennett Mobile: 815-302-9552 Email: BABennett73@gmail.com LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/bruceabennett Career Coach Corner Blog: http://bruce73.wordpress.com/ https://bruce73.wordpress.com/upcoming-presentations/ Podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/show/b-squared-linkedin

×