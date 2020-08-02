Successfully reported this slideshow.
程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacurer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Indust...
Number of tires 6 Tire specifications 1000-20 Wheelbase (MM) 4500 Maximum speed (km/h) 90 Front track 1503,1485,1519,1595 ...

Our Services 1, 12 months whole vehicle warranty
We could support you original spare parts. Besides, we can give assistance in the following days by email or telephone. If...
Trust us 1.11 years manufacture experience, good at controlling our products' quality. Choosing us ,you choose professiona...

Company Alibaba homepage link:https://www.wltrucks.com/
  1. 1. 程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacurer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Industry Park,,Suizhou City, HuBei province, China. QUOTATION Dongfeng brand 12000liters vacuum sewage suction truck product name Dongfeng 12000 liter sewage jetting truck Chassis model CLW5195GSSD3 Actual volume ( cubic ) 12 Total mass (kg) 18000 Engine horsepower 190 Rated load mass (Kg) 9800 Engine name cummins Emission Standards Euro III Dimensions (MM) 8000×2500×3500 Fuel type Diesel
  2. 2. Number of tires 6 Tire specifications 1000-20 Wheelbase (MM) 4500 Maximum speed (km/h) 90 Front track 1503,1485,1519,1595 Rear track 1494, 1516, 1540 Performance profile sewage suction truck adopts the domestic technology-leading special suction pump, which has large suction force and long suction stroke. It is especially suitable for the suction, loading and unloading of sludge in the sewer, especially for sucking sewage mud, silt, gravel, Large objects such as bricks, and small water content. Pumping full (soil) tank time: ≤ 5min, suction: ≥ 10m. Self-priming and self-discharging, long life, fast working speed and convenient transportation. There are two ways of suction trucks: pressurized discharge and self-flow discharge. The suction truck can self-prime and drain, the back cover can open and self-unload the impurities in the tank, and the suction efficiency is high, self-priming, self-discharging and direct irrigation. Features, fast and easy to operate. Suitable for use in large, medium and small towns sanitation and municipal departments. Dedicated configuration sewage Suction truck body can be: carbon steel, stainless steel. The special part of the suction truck consists of a power take-off, a drive shaft, a special vacuum suction pump, a high-pressure forming manure tank, a water-gas separator, an oil and gas separation, a multi-way reversing valve, a boom, a suction gun, and a pipe network system. It is equipped with a vacuum pressure gauge, a stained window (tube), and a hand washing device . Quotation: FOB Shanghai Port, China USD 22957/set Product Images
  
  4. 4. Our Services 1, 12 months whole vehicle warranty
  5. 5. We could support you original spare parts. Besides, we can give assistance in the following days by email or telephone. If necessary, our outwork engineer could go for technical assistance. 2,We will provide customers with the mos economical design according to the loading equipment and the payload.ODM & OEM customize, professional and technical team provide you the best design , free logo print.Trailer assembled under strict quality control, any process is inspected . 3,With years of export experience along with excellent quality, advanced services and competitive prices, Chengli truck has won numerous customers' trust and support. 4,Packaging Details : nude , covered with wax, small type can be put into 20'GP OR 40'GP container , over sized can be carried by bulk carriers or ro-ro ship , or according to your requirements. 5. Model: we have sewage suction truck and sewage suction cleaning truck; 6. Drive model: 4*2, 4*4, 6*2, 6*4, 8*4; 7.Equipments: round tank with material of carbon steel, high-power vacuum pump, dump body, back cover can be opened by hydraulic, back cover equipped with self-flowing hole and special valve, suction height can be 8.8 meter, equipped with special sewage suction pipe; 9. Tank capacity: we have tanks for 3-30CBM; 10. Right/Left hand drive, with A/C, single row or one and a half rows with sleeper. About our company: Chengli Special Automobile Co., Ltd has nearly 16 years’ history since 2004, where the first heavy duty truck was produced in China. We have our own spare parts departments,have strong production and distribution capability.We can satisfy your demand within 2-7days. This is our advantage. Our products with BV, WMI, CCC and ISO certificate approved!
  6. 6. Trust us 1.11 years manufacture experience, good at controlling our products' quality. Choosing us ,you choose professional supplier. 2.The good faith management is our philosophy,and welcome visits our company at any time. 3.According to your order, we provide suitable trailer. 4.We also provide rational packing and shipping program, let shipment save money and security. Just trust us,you will get a satisfactory answer.
  
  8. 8. Company Alibaba homepage link:https://www.wltrucks.com/

