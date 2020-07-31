Successfully reported this slideshow.
程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacurer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Indust...
Wheelbase: 3070(mm) Rear track: 1375,1455(mm) Number of passengers in the cab: 2 Number of springs: -/5 Number of tires: 4...
Detailed Images
Our Services 1, 12 months whole vehicle warranty We could support you original spare parts. Besides, we can give assistanc...
3,With years of export experience along with excellent quality, advanced services and competitive prices, Chengli truck ha...
Trust us 1.11 years manufacture experience, good at controlling our products' quality. Choosing us ,you choose professiona...
Just trust us,you will get a satisfactory answer. FAQ
1. Does your company has your own factory? - Yes, we have a factory ourselves,which is in this business for 12 years in Ch...
Company Alibaba homepage link:https://cntruck66.en.alibaba.com/
Published in: Automotive
  1. 1. 程 力 专 用 汽 车 股 份 有 限 公 司 ChengLi special Automobile Co.,Ltd (Manufacurer ) Address: South Suburb Cheng Li Automobile Industry Park,,Suizhou City, HuBei province, China. QUOTATION 4 wheel Foton gasoline 1 ton Refrigerator truck（Eruo VI engine） Specification: product name: Foton refrigerated truck Dimensions: 4960x1790x2610mm Chassis model: BJ1020V3JV5-02 Cargo box size: 2795x1545x1535mm Total mass: 2185(Kg) Approach/departure angle: 39/23(°) Rated quality: 495(Kg) Front suspension and rear suspension: 605/1285mm Curb quality: 1560(Kg) Maximum speed: 110(km/h) Chassis parameters Chassis model: BJ1020V3JV5-02 Fuel type: gasoline Number of axes: 2 Front track: 1338(mm)
  2. 2. Wheelbase: 3070(mm) Rear track: 1375,1455(mm) Number of passengers in the cab: 2 Number of springs: -/5 Number of tires: 4 Axle load: 865/1320 Tire specifications: 175R14LT 6PR Engine parameters engine model: Engine manufacturer Displacement (ml) Power (kw)/Horsepower (PS): DAM15KR Harbin Dongan Automobile Power Co., Ltd. 1498 85/115.6 standard Applicable temperature (ºC) China brand -5~0℃ Optional Part Optional: Ventilation slot Hook External power supply Side door -10--18℃ Quotation: CIF Qatar port price USD 11175/set Product Images
  3. 3. Detailed Images
  4. 4. Our Services 1, 12 months whole vehicle warranty We could support you original spare parts. Besides, we can give assistance in the following days by email or telephone. If necessary, our outwork engineer could go for technical assistance. 2,We will provide customers with the mos economical design according to the loading equipment and the payload.ODM & OEM customize, professional and technical team provide you the best design , free logo print.Trailer assembled under strict quality control, any process is inspected .
  5. 5. 3,With years of export experience along with excellent quality, advanced services and competitive prices, Chengli truck has won numerous customers' trust and support. 4,Packaging Details : nude , covered with wax, small type can be put into 20'GP OR 40'GP container , over sized can be carried by bulk carriers or ro-ro ship , or according to your requirements. 5. Model: we have sewage suction truck and sewage suction cleaning truck; 6. Drive model: 4*2, 4*4, 6*2, 6*4, 8*4; 7. BOX capacity: 1 ton to 30 tons; 8. Right/Left hand drive, with A/C, single row or one and a half rows with sleeper. About our company: Chengli Special Automobile Co., Ltd has nearly 16 years’ history since 2004, where the first heavy duty truck was produced in China. We have our own spare parts departments,have strong production and distribution capability.We can satisfy your demand within 2-7days. This is our advantage. Our products with BV, WMI, CCC and ISO certificate approved!
  6. 6. Trust us 1.11 years manufacture experience, good at controlling our products' quality. Choosing us ,you choose professional supplier. 2.The good faith management is our philosophy,and welcome visits our company at any time. 3.According to your order, we provide suitable trailer. 4.We also provide rational packing and shipping program, let shipment save money and security.
  7. 7. Just trust us,you will get a satisfactory answer. FAQ
  8. 8. 1. Does your company has your own factory? - Yes, we have a factory ourselves,which is in this business for 12 years in China. Our factory is very famous where is manufacturing various trailers in ShanDong, China. 2. Can you satisfy my special requirement? - Definitely! We can make the trailers based on your requirement. 3. What’s your minimum quantity? - Min.1set 4. How to trust us? - The good faith management is our philosophy, and you are welcome to visit our company at any time. 5. What’s your payment term? --- T/T: 30% deposit by T/T, 70% balance should be paid before shipment. --- L/C: 100% irrevocable credit of letter. Contact us Please contact with us to get more information:
  9. 9. Company Alibaba homepage link:https://cntruck66.en.alibaba.com/

