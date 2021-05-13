Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sisu Energy LLC: How to become a frac sand hauler

How to become a frac sand hauler for Sisu Energy, LLC.

  1. 1. Sisu Energy LLC 2400 Handley Ederville Rd Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX 76118 817-717-1616 How to Become a Frac Sand Hauler at Sisu Energy…
  2. 2. You must have the following certifications to haul Frac Sand at Sisu… • Class A CDL (most companies in this industry require at least two years verifiable CDL driving experience) • Tanker endorsement or tanker experience (doesn’t have to be a pneumatic tanker – any tanker counts) • PEC (also referred to as SafelandUSA Basic Training) • H2S (Hydrogen Sulfide) Certification • Respiratory Fit Test Certification • Med Card
  3. 3. PEC/Safeland Training • The PEC SafeLandUSA Training Course is designed to take the place of multiple Operator orientations and to give each student a general idea of life and safety issues in the oil and gas industry and sets minimum requirements for the US Onshore E&P Industry. The course usually takes 7 – 8 hours to complete. The average cost for the course is $200 and never expires. You can google PEC Training to find out more information. Courses can be taken online or in a classroom setting according to personal preference.
  4. 4. H2S (Hydrogen Sulfide) Training Hydrogen Sulfide Awareness Online Training is designed to provide general information and guidelines to workers who may be exposed to hydrogen sulfide in the workplace in accordance with OSHA’s General Duty Clause and ANSI/ASSP Z390.1-2017 which sets forth accepted practices for hydrogen sulfide training programs. Hydrogen sulfide is a common hazard found in the oil and gas industry. The class may be taken online for an average of $20 and takes about 45 minutes to complete. Google H2S Training and many different options will be made available to you to obtain this certification that expires annually.
  5. 5. Respiratory Fit Test Certification • A fit test is a test protocol conducted to verify that a respirator is both comfortable and correctly fits the user. Fit testing uses a test agent, either qualitatively detected by the wearer’s sense of taste, smell, or involuntary cough (irritant smoke) or quantitatively measured by an instrument, to verify the respirator’s fit. They are performed at most drug screening facilities (like Concentra) or at most Occupational Health facilities. A 3M Half Mask is what will be fitted to your face to make sure the structure of your face or facial hair is not impeding the seal of the mask. The mask protects drivers from breathing sand & other chemicals that can cause harm to their health. The average cost of this certification ranges from $30 to $50 and expires annually.
  6. 6. Med Card For CDL Holders • All commercial drivers of vehicles in interstate commerce with a maximum gross vehicle weight rating of over 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms) are required to obtain and maintain a valid Medical Examiner's Certificate (ME Certificate) Commercial drivers who drive vehicles requiring a CDL have two additional requirements. On or before January 30, 2014, all CDL holders must declare to their State Driver Licensing Agency (SDLA) that they only operate or expect to operate commercially in 1 of 4 possible categories with their CDL. This process is called self-certification. For more information on the self- certification categories see the FMCSA website. • CDL holders must provide their SDLA with a copy of their ME Certificate. This information is only being added to the State driving records of CDL holders. CDL holders, who are found driving in a category other than one to which they self-certified, are subject to suspension or revocation of their commercial driving privileges. CDL drivers, who do not update the expiration date of their ME Certificate with their State will have their commercial driving privileges downgraded and will not be eligible to drive a commercial motor vehicle that requires a CDL.
  7. 7. Driver requirements to Haul Frac Sand for Sisu… • 2 years verifiable CDL experience • Must be 25 years of age or older • Previous tanker experience or tanker endorsements preferred for frac sand haulers • PEC, H2S, & Respiratory Fit Test certifications for frac sand haulers • No more than 2 driving over 10% of the speed limit violations or accidents on MVR in a 3-year period • No DUIs/DWIs or positive drug tests
  8. 8. To Sum Up… • If you are interested in becoming a Frac Sand Hauler in the oilfield, get your certifications and get some tanker experience or, at the very least, a tanker endorsement. • Some companies will put you with a seasoned vet to train with so you can learn the protocols of the industry until you are ready to go to work on your own, but many only hire experienced haulers and do not offer any training. Do your homework to find out which companies are willing to train. • Make sure you have all required PPE and necessary equipment to be DOT compliant. • Understand what the Federal and State Hours of Service are that you will be operating under so you can maintain the required driving logs and ensure you are operating in accordance to FMCSA guidelines.
  9. 9. Contact us and join the pack! http://www.sisuenergyllc.com/ recruiting@sisuenergyllc.com

