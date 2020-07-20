Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Chart Says, Today? July 20, 2020 Bharat Pandya – info@fxprofitmanager.com
Eye On Fundamentals
Headlines • Japan trade balance stands at -0.42T vs -0.59T previous released (expected -0.33T). • PBoC Loan Prime Rate rem...
Economic Data Ahead • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) German PPI m/m, previous -0.4 pct , expected 0.2 pct. • (0400 ET/0800 GMT) Euro Z...
Economic Event Ahead • EU economic summit. • German Buba monthly report. • (1110 ET/1510 GMT) U.K. MPC member Haldane and ...
TECHNICAL AALYSIS
What Chart Says, This Week? • We are presenting an analysis for Major Currency Crosses, Gold & Crude for July 20, 2020 • T...
XAUUSD (H1 Chart)
XAUUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Reversing Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Abo...
AUDUSD (H1 Chart)
AUDUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS L...
EURUSD (H1 Chart)
EURUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
GBPUSD (H1 Chart)
GBPUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS L...
USDCAD (H1 Chart)
USDCAD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
USDJPY (H1 Chart)
USDJPY Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fxprofitmanager Twitter: https://twitter.com/fxprofitmanager Linkedin: https://www.link...
Daily Analysis Report - July 20, 2020

  1. 1. What Chart Says, Today? July 20, 2020 Bharat Pandya – info@fxprofitmanager.com
  2. 2. Eye On Fundamentals
  3. 3. Headlines • Japan trade balance stands at -0.42T vs -0.59T previous released (expected -0.33T). • PBoC Loan Prime Rate remains unchanged at 3.85 pct.
  4. 4. Economic Data Ahead • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) German PPI m/m, previous -0.4 pct , expected 0.2 pct. • (0400 ET/0800 GMT) Euro Zone current account, previous 14.4B, expected 15.2B.
  5. 5. Economic Event Ahead • EU economic summit. • German Buba monthly report. • (1110 ET/1510 GMT) U.K. MPC member Haldane and Tenreyro speech.
  6. 6. TECHNICAL AALYSIS
  7. 7. What Chart Says, This Week? • We are presenting an analysis for Major Currency Crosses, Gold & Crude for July 20, 2020 • This is a broader picture how things may move as per Charts. • Traders are advised to have a close look on fundamental events during the day. • Due to High volatility, keep your SL & TP to manage RISK:REWARD Ratio • Trade Less…Trade On Perfect Levels….
  8. 8. XAUUSD (H1 Chart)
  9. 9. XAUUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Reversing Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1805.79 R1 1811.90 S1 1799.68 R2 1815.68 S2 1795.90 R3 1821.79 S3 1789.79 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1813.30 Take Profit 1816.40 Stop Loss 1801.70 Sell Below 1801.70 Take Profit 1798.60 Stop Loss 1813.30
  10. 10. AUDUSD (H1 Chart)
  11. 11. AUDUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 0.69887 R1 0.70033 S1 0.69741 R2 0.70123 S2 0.69651 R3 0.70269 S3 0.69505 CONCLUSION Buy Above 0.70053 Take Profit 0.70151 Stop Loss 0.69628 Sell Below 0.69628 Take Profit 0.69524 Stop Loss 0.70053
  12. 12. EURUSD (H1 Chart)
  13. 13. EURUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1.14146 R1 1.14405 S1 1.13887 R2 1.14566 S2 1.13726 R3 1.14825 S3 1.13467 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1.14590 Take Profit 1.14769 Stop Loss 1.13874 Sell Below 1.13874 Take Profit 1.13691 Stop Loss 1.14590
  14. 14. GBPUSD (H1 Chart)
  15. 15. GBPUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1.25509 R1 1.25749 S1 1.25269 R2 1.25897 S2 1.25121 R3 1.26137 S3 1.24881 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1.25783 Take Profit 1.26022 Stop Loss 1.25098 Sell Below 1.25098 Take Profit 1.24914 Stop Loss 1.25783
  16. 16. USDCAD (H1 Chart)
  17. 17. USDCAD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1.35773 R1 1.35881 S1 1.35665 R2 1.35949 S2 1.35597 R3 1.36057 S3 1.35489 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1.36075 Take Profit 1.36212 Stop Loss 1.35573 Sell Below 1.35573 Take Profit 1.35413 Stop Loss 1.36075
  18. 18. USDJPY (H1 Chart)
  19. 19. USDJPY Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 107.101 R1 107.262 S1 106.940 R2 107.361 S2 106.841 R3 107.522 S3 106.680 CONCLUSION Buy Above 107.427 Take Profit 107.510 Stop Loss 107.037 Sell Below 107.037 Take Profit 106.913 Stop Loss 107.427
  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fxprofitmanager Twitter: https://twitter.com/fxprofitmanager Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fxprofitmanager/ Slideshare: https://www.slideshare.net/BharatPandya11 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/account/fxprofitmanager/

