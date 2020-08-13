Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What Chart Says, Today? August 13, 2020 Bharat Pandya – info@fxprofitmanager.com
Eye On Fundamentals
Headlines • Kiwi FPI m/m stands at 1.2 pct vs 0.5 pct previous release. • U.K. RICS house price balance stands at 12 pct v...
Economic Data Ahead • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) German final CPI m/m, previous -0.5, expected -0.5. • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) German W...
Economic Event Ahead • No key events scheduled for the day.
TECHNICAL AALYSIS
What Chart Says, This Week? • We are presenting an analysis for Major Currency Crosses, Gold & Crude for August 13, 2020 •...
XAUUSD (H1 Chart)
XAUUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS L...
AUDUSD (H1 Chart)
AUDUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
EURUSD (H1 Chart)
EURUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
GBPUSD (H1 Chart)
GBPUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Neutral to Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) ...
USDCAD (H1 Chart)
USDCAD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS L...
USDJPY (H1 Chart)
USDJPY Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEV...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fxprofitmanager Twitter: https://twitter.com/fxprofitmanager Linkedin: https://www.link...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daily Analysis Report - August 13, 2020

13 views

Published on

Daily Analysis Report - August 13, 2020

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Daily Analysis Report - August 13, 2020

  1. 1. What Chart Says, Today? August 13, 2020 Bharat Pandya – info@fxprofitmanager.com
  2. 2. Eye On Fundamentals
  3. 3. Headlines • Kiwi FPI m/m stands at 1.2 pct vs 0.5 pct previous release. • U.K. RICS house price balance stands at 12 pct vs -13 pct previous release (expected -5). • Japan PPI y/y stands at -0.9 pct vs -1.6 pct previous release (expected -1.1). • Australia MI expectaon stands at 3.3 pct vs 3.2 pct previous release. • Australia employment change stands at 114.7K vs 228.4K previous release (expected 30.0K). • Australia unemployment rate stands at 7.5 pct vs 7.4 pct previous release (expected 7.8 pct).
  4. 4. Economic Data Ahead • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) German final CPI m/m, previous -0.5, expected -0.5. • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) German WPI m/m, previous 0.6, expected 0.4. • (0830 ET/1230 GMT) U.S. unemployment claims weekly, previous 1186K, expected 1120K. • (0830 ET/1230 GMT) U.S. import price m/m, previous 1.4, expected 0.6.
  5. 5. Economic Event Ahead • No key events scheduled for the day.
  6. 6. TECHNICAL AALYSIS
  7. 7. What Chart Says, This Week? • We are presenting an analysis for Major Currency Crosses, Gold & Crude for August 13, 2020 • This is a broader picture how things may move as per Charts. • Traders are advised to have a close look on fundamental events during the day. • Due to High volatility, keep your SL & TP to manage RISK:REWARD Ratio • Trade Less…Trade On Perfect Levels….
  8. 8. XAUUSD (H1 Chart)
  9. 9. XAUUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1916.23 R1 1949.32 S1 1883.14 R2 1969.76 S2 1862.70 R3 2002.85 S3 1829.61 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1955.06 Take Profit 1973.79 Stop Loss 1897.14 Sell Below 1897.14 Take Profit 1877.84 Stop Loss 1955.06
  10. 10. AUDUSD (H1 Chart)
  11. 11. AUDUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 0.71344 R1 0.71503 S1 0.71185 R2 0.71601 S2 0.71087 R3 0.71760 S3 0.70928 CONCLUSION Buy Above 0.71884 Take Profit 0.72039 Stop Loss 0.71399 Sell Below 0.71399 Take Profit 0.71228 Stop Loss 0.71884
  12. 12. EURUSD (H1 Chart)
  13. 13. EURUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1.17631 R1 1.17954 S1 1.17308 R2 1.18153 S2 1.17109 R3 1.18476 S3 1.16786 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1.18379 Take Profit 1.18728 Stop Loss 1.17441 Sell Below 1.17441 Take Profit 1.17201 Stop Loss 1.18379
  14. 14. GBPUSD (H1 Chart)
  15. 15. GBPUSD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Neutral to Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1.30347 R1 1.30585 S1 1.30109 R2 1.30732 S2 1.29962 R3 1.30970 S3 1.29724 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1.30766 Take Profit 1.31065 Stop Loss 1.30201 Sell Below 1.30201 Take Profit 1.29906 Stop Loss 1.30766
  16. 16. USDCAD (H1 Chart)
  17. 17. USDCAD Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RSI (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 1.32733 R1 1.33182 S1 1.32284 R2 1.33460 S2 1.32006 R3 1.33909 S3 1.31557 CONCLUSION Buy Above 1.32877 Take Profit 1.33293 Stop Loss 1.31951 Sell Below 1.31951 Take Profit 1.31638 Stop Loss 1.32877
  18. 18. USDJPY (H1 Chart)
  19. 19. USDJPY Day Forecasting INDICATOR H1 CHART TREND Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RSI (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBONACCI PIVOT 106.767 R1 106.986 S1 106.548 R2 107.121 S2 106.413 R3 107.340 S3 106.194 CONCLUSION Buy Above 107.078 Take Profit 107.299 Stop Loss 106.347 Sell Below 106.347 Take Profit 106.053 Stop Loss 107.078
  20. 20. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fxprofitmanager Twitter: https://twitter.com/fxprofitmanager Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fxprofitmanager/ Slideshare: https://www.slideshare.net/BharatPandya11 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fxprofitmanager/

×