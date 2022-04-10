Is It Too Early To Get Excited About Web3?

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
There is a lot of hype around Web3 and the idea that we are heading towards the next big iteration of the internet. But how excited should we really be? Here we cut through the hype and look at what’s happening.
There is a lot of hype around Web3 and the idea that we are heading towards the next big iteration of the internet. But how excited should we really be? Here we cut through the hype and look at what’s happening.