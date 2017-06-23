INVESTIGUEM 1r 3r TRIMESTRE
CREIXEMENT D’UNA MONGETA
MATERIAL •Llavors de mongeta •Cotó •Aigua •Pot de iogurt buit
PRIMER DIA
I AL CAP D’UNA SETMANA...
Ja podem anar a buscar al gegant!
LES PASTANAGUES MUTANTS
MATERIAL • PASTANAGUES (3 PER GRUP) • AIGUA • SAL • GOTS DE PLÀSTIC TRANSPARENTS (3 PER GRUP)
PASOS • Agafarem els 3 gots, i deixem buit un, l’altre l’omplim d’aigua, i el darrer li posem aigua amb sal.
• POSAREM UNA PASTANAGA A CADA GOT • ELS ALUMNES DIBUIXARAN EL QUE VEUEN EL PRIMER DIA
• QUE HA PASSAT AL CAP DE 48 HORES? – La pastanaga amb el got buit segueix igual. – La pastanaga amb el got ple d’aigua ha...
Per acabar, els nens havien de dibuixar les diferencies que veien d’un dia a l’altre.
FEM UN REMOLÍ D’AIGUA!
MATERIAL • CINTA ADHESIVA O COLA BLANCA • AMPOLLES D’AIGUA GRANS (2 PER GRUP)
PASOS • UNIM ELS DOS TAPS DE L’AMPOLLA AMB LA CINTA AÏLLANT, I PER ACONSEGUIR MÉS SEGURETAT, AMB UNA MICA DE COLA BLANCA •...
I AQUEST ÉS EL RESULTAT...
FI DE L’INVESTIGUEM DE PRIMER!
INVESTIGUEM 1r, 3r trimestre

Presentació power point 3r trimestre

×