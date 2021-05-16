Recruit slide

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Spacely Tour 2021  共に成長し事業の成長を共有しよう   
このスライドについて スペースリーが目指す世界観や大切にしているカルチャーを、  3分で読めるスライドにまとめました  興味を持っていただけたら嬉しいです     
Spacely
　どこよりも先駆けて新しいソリューションを提供。   　新しいVRの活用方法を提案し -  　社会に浸透させていきました -  成長の軌跡
組織の成長 2013年 8月　   2016年11月  2018年 4月　       2018年11月　   2019年 5月　   2019年 6月　   2020年 2月　   2020年 9月　   ‥次のステージへ！   　　 会社設...
Spacely
1. MVV  2. 代表取締役CEOの紹介  3. ロゴの由来  4. サービス紹介  5. SaaS×VR領域の成長  6. あなたがスペースリーで実現できること   7. スペースリーでの成長ストーリー   8. データで見るスペースリー...
MVV 
「新たな驚きと発見を多くの人に届けよう！」   ～テクノロジーによって人類の新しい可能性を切り拓く～   MVV Mission 
360度VRを活用しやすくすることで、   あらゆる分野で場所・時間に縛られない   未来を当たり前にする   Service Vision    MVV
● 能動的コミットメント  ● オープン果敢なコミュニケーション   ● アジャイルアウトプット   ● 社会的インパクト目線   MVV Value 
Spacely
代表取締役CEOの紹介 
代表取締役CEOの紹介 [プロフィール ] 東京大学大学院卒業、航空宇宙工学修士（ JAXA所属 ～2005年）取得。 2005年 経済産業省入省、内閣官房宇宙開発戦略本部事務局への出向を含め航空宇宙政策の企画、 立案等に携わり、 6年間勤務。...
ロゴの由来 
スペースリーのロゴは、美と建築空間の象徴と 捉えられるギリシャ建築の装飾的な柱をモチー フにしています。  洗練されたテクノロジーとアートのような新しい 多様な価値観を土台として、   創造的なアプローチで社会へ展開していく様 を表現しています...
Spacely
サービス紹介 
2016年にローンチして以降、ユーザーが驚き新たな発見ができるような機能を次々 にアップデートし成長を続け、  ついに5000以上の事業者の方々に利用いただくサービスとなりました。  不動産/住宅分野を中心にしたVerticalな不動産領域と、...
SaaS×VR領域の成長 
成長するSaaS × VR領域の市場 　スペースリーでは、360度VRという新たな技術シーズの活用を新たな常識にするために、   　SaaSのビジネスモデルで展開し、新たな市場開拓を推進　   出典：SaaS市場→SaaS業界レポート2020【...
VR領域のセグメント 　スペースリーのターゲット市場は日本での伸びしろが非常に大きい！ 　  海外企業でのVR活用シーン→VR use by Enterptise:【SUPERDATA】https://www.superdataresearch...
Spacely
あなたがスペースリーで実現出来ること 
あなたがスペースリーで実現出来ること 成長  優秀なメンバーと  共に成長できる  環境で働く  責任と自由  裁量と責任を持ち  自由な働き方で  高いパフォーマンス   インパクト  プロダクトアウトで  当たり前を一変する  
スペースリーでの成長ストーリー 
スペースリーでの成長ストーリー アプリ開発の会社で働いていたころ元同僚から誘われ、副業フリーランスとして一緒に仕事をするようになりました。ス ペースリーの仕事は技術面がチャレンジングで面白く、CEO森田さんがエンジニア出身ということもあり仕事も...
スペースリーでの成長ストーリー もともと大手証券会社にてグローバルな金融市場に携わる仕事をしていましたが、その環境に居続けることに疑問を感じ て、エンジニアとしての転職を決意しました。①優秀な社員が揃っている ②ワクワクできるサービスを提供して...
スペースリーでの成長ストーリー VRがどのように社会に実装されていくのかへの興味と、   プロダクトアウト志向で技術寄りのカルチャーに惹かれて入社しました。     今は新規事業である「研修VR」のBizDevをメインで担当しています。今までの...
データで見るスペースリー 
職種 年齢 基本構成　 外国人比率 全社員の約11% パパママ比率 男女比 40% 60% 全社員の約44% 経営陣 コーポレート エンジニア デザイナー IS FS CS マーケ 50代 40代 20代 30代 ※契約社員含む
始業時間 有給消化率 残業時間 バックグラウンドや働き方 バックグラウンド 　経産省・外資金融・フリーランス・起業家・コンサル・メガベンチャー立ち上げ・　 　ITスタートアップ・メガバンク・大手証券・制作会社・リクルートG・大手メーカー等　 ※...
ツール ビジネス 良く使われるslack オリジナル絵文字 私たちらしさ 1ヵ月のSlackメッセージ数 開発/ビジネス 401/月/人 OS比率 約7% 62% Mac 35% Windows 3% 自作PC DM比率 開発 デザイン
Spacely
新入社員オンボーディング 
新入社員オンボーディング オンボード  プロセス  会社ルールや  プロダクト理解を  助けるステップ  welcome  トーク  新入社員と  全メンバーで開催  1on1  毎週/隔週でのコー ヒートーク  社員紹介  シート  全社員の...
Spacely
サポート制度 
● 最新デバイスを支給‥ VRゴーグルやカメラなどテック情報のアンテナは常に高く   ● リモート環境整備手当‥ 快適な環境で働きパフォーマンスを高める   ● 学習サポート‥書籍購入やセミナー参加費用をサポートし能動的な自己学習を促進   ●...
Spacely
Spacely Lab 
VR分野におけるAIの実用化のための   研究開発施設として、   Spacely Labが2018年4月に設立。     ユーザー利用により大量に蓄積された360度空間データや視線データ、画像解 析データをフル活用し、   AI × VRの研...
特許取得一覧 
特許取得一覧 360度カメラの撮影位置や方向を   推定するAI技術  360度VRコンテンツの描写を  複数デバイス間でかんたんに同期させる技術   360度VR動画コンテンツに  インタラクションを追加、保存する技術   [特許第68305...
Spacely
会社概要 
会社名 ： Web： 所在地： 　　　　　　 　　　　　　 代表者： 資本金： 設立年： 従業員数： 事業内容： 　　　　　 取引銀行：　 　　　　　　 　　　　　　 連絡先：　　 会社概要 株式会社スペースリー（Spacely, Inc.） ...
最後に 最後まで読んでいただき本当にありがとうございました！  成長をともにしたいあなたからのご応募をお待ちしています 
Spacely
