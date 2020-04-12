Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prototype conceived for Prototype conçu pour
antevir al
AGENDA Problem1 Team2 Solution3 Next Steps4
Disinformation and false health advice on COVID-19 continues to circulate on social media, with potentially harmful conseq...
1 2 3 4 Gauthier SchweitzerData Scientist Antoine Franz Data Scientist Paul Tristan DelorPolicy Expert Hacking Covid-19 wa...
We’ve set out to leverage data science and analytics to identify and track disinformation to eradicate Covid-19 fake news ...
In doing so, we’ve combined powerful tools capable of sifting through millions on tweets daily to spot false information e...
After a 48h sprint, we’ve finally launched an MVP that tracks and measures fake news before aggregating and ranking collec...
Having tested the MVP, we want to take this project one step further and get Anteviral into the hands of media organizatio...
antevir al www.anteviral.com
