Lmcp 1532 bahagian 8

  1. 1. OLEH:ANIZAH SALFARINA BINTI KHAMIS (A160551) PENSYARAH:DATO’IR.DR.RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT LMCP 1532:PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAMPAN TUGASAN:BEKALAN TENAGA
  2. 2. SOALAN  Sebuah bandar kecil yang terpencil amat memerlukan bekalan tenaga untuk memajukan agro-industrinya. Penduduk bandar itu hanya 5000 orang dan kedudukannya di kawasan pegunungan. Terdapat banyak sungai-sungai kecil yang deras arusnya dan juga mata air panas yang mengeluarkan wap panas. Berikan cadangan ringkas dengan gambar-gambar yang sesuai. Muat nak jawapan anda
  3. 3. TENAGA BOLEH DIPERBAHARUI  Tenaga boleh diperbaharui ialah tenaga yang dijana daripada sumber semula jadi seperti cahaya suria, angin, hujan, ombak, geoterma, yang boleh diperbaharui secara semula jadi. Teknologi- teknologi tenaga boleh diperbaharui termasuklah kuasa suria, hidroelektrik, biojisim dan bahan bakar bio.  Pada tahun 2006, sekitar 18% daripada penggunaan tenaga dunia dihasilkan oleh sumber- sumber yang boleh diperbaharui, dengan 13% datang daripada teknologi biojisim tradisional seperti pembakaran kayu. Kuasa hidro pula menyumbang sebanyak 3% diikuti dengan pemanasan air (1.3%). Teknologi moden seperti geoterma, angin, suria dan ombak membentuk
  4. 4. JANAKUASA HIDRO MINI  Amat sesuai digunakan di kawasan tinggi atau kawasan pergunungan.  Semakin deras air yang mengalir, semakin banyak tenaga elektrik yang boleh dihasilkan.  Tidak melibatkan kos pemasangan yang tinggi kerana cara pemasangan dan penyediaan janakuasa ini mudah dihasilkan berbanding dengan janakuasa yang lain.  Sesuai digunakan dengan jumlah penduduk yang sedikit.  janakuasa ini mengurangkan pengeluaran bahan bakar minyak dan digantikan dengan derasan air yang mengalir dari semasa ke semasa.
  5. 5. JANAKUASA BAHAN BAKAR BIOJISIM  Biojisim ialah bahan organik diperbuat daripada tumbuhan dan haiwan  Beberapa contoh bahan bakar biojisim ialah kayu, tanaman, baja dan bahan buangan pepejal - sampah.  Apabila dibakar, tenaga kimia dalam biojisim dibebaskan sebagai haba  Segala sisa makanan atau sampah boleh dibakar untuk menghasilkan tenaga elektrik atau membekalkan haba kepada industri dan rumah.
  6. 6. Proses janakuasa Bahan Bakar Biojisim
  7. 7. JANAKUASA HABA/WAP  Kaedah ini mengunakan bahan api seperti minyak, gas dan arang batu digunakan untuk memanaskan air seterusnya menghasilkan wap.  Semakin banyak wap terhasil, semakin banyak tenaga elektrik dihasilkan.  Satu kaedah yang menjimatkan kos kerana wap yang telah digunakan mengandungi air dan masih panas seterusnya mengambil masa yang lebih cepat untuk memanaskan air semula.
  8. 8. Proses janakuasa haba/wap
  9. 9. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH

