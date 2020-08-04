Mock vce lahore 4.8.20 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MOCK VCE: LONG CASE ANISUDDIN BHATTI Dr. Ziauddin University Hospital Clifton, Karachi Pre-Exam Mock-CPSP Lahore. 4.8.2020
Look at this picture of 8 year-aged boy • He fell from 5feet height [Tree] 6/12m back. • Pain & Antalgic limp Left leg Q.1...
Q.2. How would you proceed further to reach diagnosis?
Q.3. What clinical Examination you shall do?
q.3a. Perform 2 focused examination test virtually or on simulator
Q.3.a. Perform Special test Virtual / realistic? What happens when he stand on right leg?
Q.3.b. Perform Special test Virtual / realistic? What happens when he stand on Left leg?
Q.3.c. Discuss pathophysiology of this test? What does this test indicate? What is Pathophysiol ogy of this test
Q.4. Identify test? • Which test is this? • How is that being performed? • Plz. Perform on IPP simulator
Q.5. Any more test that help U in planning of treatment & why? Q.6. How R that Performed?
Leg Length Inequality ? Q6. How to Measure LLD? Plz make imaginary lines on this slide & transparency sheet provided. Q.7....
Leg Length Inequality ? Q6. Which is what? Q.7. Name two Other tests.
Q.8. What differential diagnosis You would suggest? Recall Findings: • 6m-old H/O fall • Antalgic Limp left hip • Positive...
Q.9. Plz advise relevant investigation with justification.
Xray in his record @ 2/12 months
He presented @ 6/12m with history & examination already done as above.
Q.10. Discussion: 6 years aged Boy •Classify paediatric femoral neck fractures? •What Complications do you expect as per t...
Q.11. Discussion: 6 years aged Boy How Type I & II are managed? What extra precaution needed during treatment in this age ...
ORIF was done at 6/12m Xray @9/12m Findings? • Plz comment on fixation. • What do you expect with this status
@ 18 m post trauma i.e 12/12m post fixation. Implant removed What are the findings? What to do now?
Discussion i. 6m-old H/O fall ii Antalgic Limp left hip iii. Positive Trendelenburg iv. Positive Thomas Test 150 LLD 1.5cm...
Q.1. Key: Detailed hidtory: Marks: 1/10 on taking & presentation skill [1/10] • Interactive Dialogue b/w examiner & examin...
Q.2. Key: Clinical Examination Marks 1/10 on enumeration & Justification. [2/10] Interactive Dialogue b/w examinee & exami...
Q.3. Key: Performing examination virtualy / silulator Mark 1/10 on performance [virtual / realistic] of 2 test. [3/10] Int...
Q.3.a.Key: TRENDELENBURG TEST (right side) • Examinee Explain findings in picture and Justify. OR perform Trendelenburg te...
Q.3.b.Key: TRENDELENBURG TEST: (left side) • Then patient then stands upon the affected [left] side. • The stabilizing mec...
Q.3.c.i.Key: Trendelenburg’s test: Pathophysiology COMPONENTS: • Lever arms • Fulcrum • Power
Q.3.c.ii.Key: pathophysiology- TRENDELENBURG TEST: • The cause of failure in this case is due to subluxation of the hip jo...
Q.4 Key: Hug Owen Thomas Test Demonstrates: “Hidden / obscure Fixed Flexion Deformity” • How to perform [on simulator or V...
THOMAS TEST: Errors Avoid Errors: • Hand under back to feel back is straightened • Exclude Knee contracture. • Do modified...
Modified Thomas test:
Q. What test is this? Modified Thomas
Bryant’s Triangle Shortening may occur either above or below the greater trochanter, i.e. in the femoral neck and hip join...
Bryant’s Triangle • True Shortening indicated by diminished base of triangle. • Trochanter lies almost vertically below AS...
BRYANT’S TRIANGLE: Klisic's Test. • In practice, Bryant’s triangle does not require to be marked out, but is readily asses...
Leg Length Inequality Measurements? Procedure & Prerequisites • Wide variety of causes. • In its simplest form, it is due ...
Leg Length Inequality: Block test When the patient stands erect, the pelvis is tilted due to shortening of the left leg. A...
Apparent lengthening due to Left leg abduction contracture, right leg is measured in same degree of abduction, lengths are...
. • This child has a fixed abduction deformity of the left hip caused by muscle contracture following poliomyelitis. • The...
Key Q9: Xray • Advise relevant investigation with justification. Marks 1/10 [5/10] • Xray, Tc99, CT/MRI .. To confirm diag...
Key Q 10.a: Delbet Classification Delbet-I a. Without Dislocation b. With Dislocation
Key Q 10.b: Delbet Type, complication & reasons
Key Q 11.: Rx Options
Key Q 12. Further treatment… after AVN & collapsed Femoral Neck. EXTRA MARKS • Xray @ 9/12m oORIF with possible wedge oste...
Mock vce lahore 4.8.20 2

Mock Virtual Clinical examination on long case delivered through zoom.us @ CPSP lahore on 4.8.2020. Describe how to give long case in Covid situation without a real patient.

Mock vce lahore 4.8.20 2

  MOCK VCE: LONG CASE ANISUDDIN BHATTI Dr. Ziauddin University Hospital Clifton, Karachi Pre-Exam Mock-CPSP Lahore. 4.8.2020
  2. 2. Look at this picture of 8 year-aged boy • He fell from 5feet height [Tree] 6/12m back. • Pain & Antalgic limp Left leg Q.1 What additional questions You would like to ask & why?
  3. 3. Q.2. How would you proceed further to reach diagnosis?
  4. 4. Q.3. What clinical Examination you shall do?
  5. 5. q.3a. Perform 2 focused examination test virtually or on simulator
  6. 6. Q.3.a. Perform Special test Virtual / realistic? What happens when he stand on right leg?
  7. 7. Q.3.b. Perform Special test Virtual / realistic? What happens when he stand on Left leg?
  8. 8. Q.3.c. Discuss pathophysiology of this test? What does this test indicate? What is Pathophysiol ogy of this test
  9. 9. Q.4. Identify test? • Which test is this? • How is that being performed? • Plz. Perform on IPP simulator
  10. 10. Q.5. Any more test that help U in planning of treatment & why? Q.6. How R that Performed?
  11. 11. Leg Length Inequality ? Q6. How to Measure LLD? Plz make imaginary lines on this slide & transparency sheet provided. Q.7. Name the tests.
  12. 12. Leg Length Inequality ? Q6. Which is what? Q.7. Name two Other tests.
  13. 13. Q.8. What differential diagnosis You would suggest? Recall Findings: • 6m-old H/O fall • Antalgic Limp left hip • Positive Trendelenburg • Positive Thomas Test 150 • LLD 1.5cm True. Apparent • Bryant’s.. Shortening above trochanter. What are two most possible diagnosis
  14. 14. Q.9. Plz advise relevant investigation with justification.
  15. 15. Xray in his record @ 2/12 months
  16. 16. He presented @ 6/12m with history & examination already done as above.
  17. 17. Q.10. Discussion: 6 years aged Boy •Classify paediatric femoral neck fractures? •What Complications do you expect as per types of injury & explain reason?
  18. 18. Q.11. Discussion: 6 years aged Boy How Type I & II are managed? What extra precaution needed during treatment in this age group?
  19. 19. ORIF was done at 6/12m Xray @9/12m Findings? • Plz comment on fixation. • What do you expect with this status
  20. 20. @ 18 m post trauma i.e 12/12m post fixation. Implant removed What are the findings? What to do now?
  21. 21. Discussion i. 6m-old H/O fall ii Antalgic Limp left hip iii. Positive Trendelenburg iv. Positive Thomas Test 150 LLD 1.5cm True. Apparent v. Bryant’s.. Shortening above trochanter.
  22. 22. Q.1. Key: Detailed hidtory: Marks: 1/10 on taking & presentation skill [1/10] • Interactive Dialogue b/w examiner & examinee. • 1. Was he able to stand & bear weight after injury? Not able to do say., Taken to local bone setter. 2. How he was managed than till date? Potters treatment with alternate day lubricant, wooden strips splintage to left hip and non weight bearing. 3. Was he taken to hospital / Orthopod? Yes at two months after injury. X-ray was taken and was advised non-weight bearing 4. Personal history: Do he have any history of fever, cough or other major illness before this injury? None, not at all. Did he had complete vaccination proptocol including BCG? Yes, total protocol followed. 5. Family history: No. of Family members {6], Any chronic Illness in parents & siblings [none].
  23. 23. Q.2. Key: Clinical Examination Marks 1/10 on enumeration & Justification. [2/10] Interactive Dialogue b/w examinee & examiner. He shall ask for clinical examination & special Tests. •General & systemic Examination. Posture ?, Gait ?, Sitting ability ?, ability to Get up to couch, •Trendelenburg test?, Deformities / contracture .. Hip/knee ? •Thomas test ?, Limb length Discrepancy & Telescope Test? • He may be asked to justify .. Why he needs to do above tests.
  24. 24. Q.3. Key: Performing examination virtualy / silulator Mark 1/10 on performance [virtual / realistic] of 2 test. [3/10] Interactive Dialogue b/w examinee & examiner. He shall ask to Perform clinical examination & special Tests. •General & systemic examination: examiner may dialogue and may inform “there is no Significant abnormality. •Locomotor MSK Examination & neurology. •Special test: Trendelenburg test?, Deformities / contracture .. Hip/knee ? Thomas test ?, Limb length Discrepancy & Telescope Test? • He shall be asked to explain the findings in presented pictures or perform a test on simulator [examiner / assistant] minimum two tests.
  25. 25. Q.3.a.Key: TRENDELENBURG TEST (right side) • Examinee Explain findings in picture and Justify. OR perform Trendelenburg test. • The patient stands on the normal [Right]: leg his trunk inclines towards the same side, and the pelvis tilts and is stabilized towards the same side causing the other buttock to rise. • Note the position of the glutei folds. The right hip is stable, no drooping of pelvis on left…….test is negative on this side. Exeminer ask why that happens so… Pathophysiology
  26. 26. Q.3.b.Key: TRENDELENBURG TEST: (left side) • Then patient then stands upon the affected [left] side. • The stabilizing mechanism has failed and the buttock on the opposite side droops downwards; the left hip is unstable: the test is positive on left.
  27. 27. Q.3.c.i.Key: Trendelenburg’s test: Pathophysiology COMPONENTS: • Lever arms • Fulcrum • Power
  28. 28. Q.3.c.ii.Key: pathophysiology- TRENDELENBURG TEST: • The cause of failure in this case is due to subluxation of the hip joint so the fulcrum for the action of the pelvi-femoral muscle is lost. The cause of failure in this case is due to # Nonunion of the hip joint so the Lever arm for the action of the Pelvi-femoral muscle is lost.
  29. 29. Q.4 Key: Hug Owen Thomas Test Demonstrates: “Hidden / obscure Fixed Flexion Deformity” • How to perform [on simulator or Video/photo] • What R Prerequisites: Flat top, no pillow, hand under back • How to eliminate knee contracture: Modified test. • True & False contractures: Relax IT Tract, check for Iliopsoas / Orthrois .. No rotational ROM • Errors: not doing modified, soft bed & pillow
  30. 30. THOMAS TEST: Errors Avoid Errors: • Hand under back to feel back is straightened • Exclude Knee contracture. • Do modified Thomas test at edge of bed.
  31. 31. Modified Thomas test:
  32. 32. Q. What test is this? Modified Thomas
  33. 33. Bryant’s Triangle Shortening may occur either above or below the greater trochanter, i.e. in the femoral neck and hip joint, or below it. • Assessment of relation b/w Ant. Sup Iliac Spine & tip of G trochanter • Base of triangle is a guideline to N-S angle, normally nearly Isosceles triangle Klisic’s Test with 3 fingers
  34. 34. Bryant’s Triangle • True Shortening indicated by diminished base of triangle. • Trochanter lies almost vertically below ASIS. • Can be measured by palpation by thumb + 2 fingertips [Klisic’s Test] & compared two sides simultaneously
  35. 35. BRYANT’S TRIANGLE: Klisic's Test. • In practice, Bryant’s triangle does not require to be marked out, but is readily assessed by palpation with the thump on the anterior superior iliac spine and fingertips on the top of the greater trochanter, the two sides being simultaneously compared.
  36. 36. Leg Length Inequality Measurements? Procedure & Prerequisites • Wide variety of causes. • In its simplest form, it is due to shortening in any part of one leg, or lengthening in any part of the other.
  37. 37. Leg Length Inequality: Block test When the patient stands erect, the pelvis is tilted due to shortening of the left leg. A block of 5 cm underneath the left leg squares the pelvis, indicating true deference in the length of the legs. 5cm block underneath left leg squares pelvis, indicating TRUE difference
  38. 38. Apparent lengthening due to Left leg abduction contracture, right leg is measured in same degree of abduction, lengths are seen to be equal Leg length inequality may be apparent only: • fixed adduction deformity at the hip causes shortening, • fixed abduction causes apparent lengthening
  39. 39. . • This child has a fixed abduction deformity of the left hip caused by muscle contracture following poliomyelitis. • There is apparent lengthening of the left leg. • When the right leg is measured in the same degree of abduction as the left, the leg lengths are seen to be equal. PELVIS SQUARING: Right leg is measured in same degree of abduction, lengths are seen to be equal Apparent LLE/D Apparent LLD
  40. 40. Key Q9: Xray • Advise relevant investigation with justification. Marks 1/10 [5/10] • Xray, Tc99, CT/MRI .. To confirm diagnosis & +/- AVN, Hip status • Clinical lab test. CBC, ESR, CRP, Test for possile GA. • X-ray @2/12m Transcervical Delbet II, Delayed Union • Xray @ 6/12m Delbet 2 Malunion / Nonunion collapsed Neck of femur.
  41. 41. Key Q 10.a: Delbet Classification Delbet-I a. Without Dislocation b. With Dislocation
  42. 42. Key Q 10.b: Delbet Type, complication & reasons
  43. 43. Key Q 11.: Rx Options
  44. 44. Key Q 12. Further treatment… after AVN & collapsed Femoral Neck. EXTRA MARKS • Xray @ 9/12m oORIF with possible wedge osteotomy oGap at frx site may cuase problem oScre should have been Parralel • Xray @ 18/12M oNon-Union oAvN, absorption of neck …. MRI • Rx Options: oPreserve Femoral head oWait & Eatch oTreat as Perthes oVascularised Fibular graft.

