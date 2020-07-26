Successfully reported this slideshow.
Non-union neck of femur fracture Dr. Jose Austine Dept. of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medic...
Learning objectives  Blood supply of femoral head  Defining fracture non-union  Trendelenburg and Thomas test  Princip...
Blood supply of femoral head
Definition of non-union  FDA defn – ”established when a minimum of 9 months has elapsed since injury and the fracture sho...
Non-union Biological Atrophic Hypertrophic Non-union neck femur Mechanical
What causes non-union in NOF? Primary factors  Poorly developed CAMBIUM layer of periosteum, causing decreased supply of ...
What causes non-union in NOF? Contributory factors  Displaced fracture ( Garden 3/ 4)  Posterior comminution  High Pauw...
Case vignette A 52 -year-old gentleman presents with history of inability to bear weight and pain in his left hip since 3 ...
Case vignette A 48-year old gentleman presents with pain in the right gluteal region and inability to bear weight on the r...
History in hip joint examination  Demographic details  Pain  Swelling  Morning stiffness  Limp  Deformity  Limb len...
History in non-union NOF  H/o trauma  Pain in the affected hip A/W limping.  H/o treatment taken –untreated/ native tre...
Examination in non-union NOF GAIT  Trendelenburg gait with/without an antalgic component. INSPECTION  Flexion, adduction...
Examination in non-union NOF PALPATION  Tenderness present in Anterior hip point/ base of the Scarpa’s triangle  Both AS...
Examination in non-union NOF MOVEMENTS  In classical non union where the patient has not taken any treatment ,all movemen...
Straight leg raising test(SLRT) Passive Active Resisted
Examination in non-union NOF Trendelenburg/ Assisted trendelenburg  Will be postive Telescopy test  Will be positive  M...
Trendelenburg gait and test “Sound side sinks”
Muscles
Hip Biomechanics 22
Centre of gravity In humans- just anterior to S2 23
Joint reaction force • Defined as force generated within a joint in response to forces acting on the joint • In the hip, i...
25
✤ First order lever ✤ While standing 1/3rd of the body weight passes through both hips ✤ In swing phase 4 times the weight...
• Fulcrum • Lever arm • Muscle 27
Bi-pedal stance ✤ Body weight is equally distributed across both hips ✤ Each hip supports 4/6th or 1/3rd the BW ✤ Little o...
Single leg stance- Right limb(normal) RM
Single leg stance- left limb(affected) M “Sound side sinks”
Trendelenburg test
Trendelenburg gait
Cane & Limp ✤ Both decrease the force exerted by the BW on the loaded hip ✤ Cane transmits part of BW to the ground and al...
Positive Trendelenburg test 2 B’s B- Break (i.e. fracture) B- Bend (coxa vara or valga) 2 D’s D- Dislocation D- Destructio...
Thomas well leg flexion test
Thomas well leg flexion test
Adduction and Abduction deformity
Adduction and Abduction deformity
Limb length measurement
Limb length measurement
Limb length measurement Apparent length True length
Investigations  X-ray  Gap  Length of proximal fragment  Neck resorption  MRI  Assess AVN
Goals of treatment Treatment depends on: 1. Age and physical status of the patient 2. Duration of non-union 3. Viability a...
Principles of Mx non-union 1. Open reduction 2. Freshening of fracture edges and removal of fibrous tissue 3. Opening of m...
Non-union NOF Head preserving Head sacrificing/ salvage Management options • Open reduction with CC screws/ angled blade p...
CC screw with non-vascularized fibular graft
CC screw/ angled blade plate with non- vascularized fibular graft
ORIF with muscle pedicle bone graft
Free vascularized fibula graft
Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy In McMurray’s osteotomy the distal fragment is placed directly under the head , so ...
Head sacrificing/ Salvage
Sandhu et al predictive classification for NOF non-union Mx Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Fracture ends Irregular or fresh Smoot...
Sandhu et al predictive classification for NOF non-union Mx Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Open and CC Screws / angled blade plat...
Young patient (< 55 yr or < 60 yr) Elderly Head viable AVN Head preserving surgery Arthroplasty
  1. 1. Non-union neck of femur fracture Dr. Jose Austine Dept. of Orthopaedic Surgery, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER), Pondicherry, India Clinical discussion
  2. 2. Learning objectives  Blood supply of femoral head  Defining fracture non-union  Trendelenburg and Thomas test  Principles of Mx of non-union  Decision making in NOF non-union Mx
  3. 3. Blood supply of femoral head
  4. 4. Definition of non-union  FDA defn – ”established when a minimum of 9 months has elapsed since injury and the fracture shows no visible progressive signs of healing for 3 months.”  Brinker et al- “A fracture that, in the opinion of the treating physician, has no possibility of healing without further intervention.”  “A complete cessation in the biological process of healing clinically and radiologically.” Neck of femur fracture – 3 months
  5. 5. Non-union Biological Atrophic Hypertrophic Non-union neck femur Mechanical
  6. 6. What causes non-union in NOF? Primary factors  Poorly developed CAMBIUM layer of periosteum, causing decreased supply of osteoprogenitor cells to the fracture site. ( Phemister,1939).  Poor callus formation - due to continuous bathing of the fracture by synovial fluid that washes away the healing factors and causes lysis of the fracture hematoma.  Associated damage to the vascularity of the femoral neck that hinders the reparative process.
  7. 7. What causes non-union in NOF? Contributory factors  Displaced fracture ( Garden 3/ 4)  Posterior comminution  High Pauwels angle ( more vertical fractures have more shearing forces) Treatment related factors  Untreated fractures  Poor reduction( varus mal-reduction- MC cause)  Poor fixation. Neglected presentations Common in developing country like India. Have associated osteopenia, neck resorption, osteonecrosis and soft tissue contractures.
  8. 8. Case vignette A 52 -year-old gentleman presents with history of inability to bear weight and pain in his left hip since 3 years. He had a history of fall from a tree after which he was taken to a local native practitioner. He was treated by him initially for a month after which he started to ambulate slowly. He uses a walker since then and walks with toe touch weight bearing. He complains of occasional pain and cannot sit cross legged or squat.
  9. 9. Case vignette A 48-year old gentleman presents with pain in the right gluteal region and inability to bear weight on the right lower limb for the past 4 years. He gives history of road traffic accident 4 years back and sustained an injury around the right hip for which he was operated. For 4 months after the surgery, he used a walking aid, after which he was advised to start full weight bearing without support. However, he says he was never able to put full weight on his right lower limb nor able to walk without support. He has difficulty in sitting cross legged and squatting as well. Pain has been worsening over the last 6 months.
  10. 10. History in hip joint examination  Demographic details  Pain  Swelling  Morning stiffness  Limp  Deformity  Limb length discrepancy  Locking, clicks and instability  Systemic features  Current disability  Use of walking aids  Multiple joint involvement  Past history  Family, personal & treatment history  Summary
  11. 11. History in non-union NOF  H/o trauma  Pain in the affected hip A/W limping.  H/o treatment taken –untreated/ native treatment/conservative management/ operative  Patient was never able to bear weight nor able to walk without support even after taking treatment.  Inability to squat/ sit cross legged  There can be sudden increase in hip pain that signifies that AVN has set in.
  12. 12. Examination in non-union NOF GAIT  Trendelenburg gait with/without an antalgic component. INSPECTION  Flexion, adduction and external rotation attitude (can be internal rotation if hip is arthritic)  Wasting of gluteal and thigh muscles  Old surgical scar may be present ( if the patient was operated)  Obvious shortening and LLD may be present
  13. 13. Examination in non-union NOF PALPATION  Tenderness present in Anterior hip point/ base of the Scarpa’s triangle  Both ASIS are usually at the same level (unless abduction or adduction deformity)  Proximal migration of the greater trochanter without any broadening/thickening/irregularity/tenderness over it.  Vascular sign of Narath negative DEFORMITIES  Fixed External Rotation Deformity- MC  If secondary arthritis has developed there may be Flexion, adduction and internal rotation deformity.
  14. 14. Examination in non-union NOF MOVEMENTS  In classical non union where the patient has not taken any treatment ,all movements of the hip may be exaggerated  All movements may be terminally painful and restricted if AVN/arthritis has set in. MEASUREMENTS  True supra-trochanteric shortening seen on the affected side. SPECIAL TESTS  Active SLR is absent on the affected side.  STINCHFIELD resisted hip flexion test: will be positive suggesting intra articular pathology of the hip
  15. 15. Straight leg raising test(SLRT) Passive Active Resisted
  16. 16. Examination in non-union NOF Trendelenburg/ Assisted trendelenburg  Will be postive Telescopy test  Will be positive  May be negative in operated patients with implant in situ
  17. 17. Trendelenburg gait and test “Sound side sinks”
  18. 18. Muscles
  19. 19. Hip Biomechanics 22
  20. 20. Centre of gravity In humans- just anterior to S2 23
  21. 21. Joint reaction force • Defined as force generated within a joint in response to forces acting on the joint • In the hip, it is the result of the need to balance the moment arms of the body weight and abductor tension • Maintains a level pelvis 24
  22. 22. 25
  23. 23. ✤ First order lever ✤ While standing 1/3rd of the body weight passes through both hips ✤ In swing phase 4 times the weight passes through the hip ✤ Forces acting on the hip - Body weight - Abductor muscle force - Joint reaction force 26
  24. 24. • Fulcrum • Lever arm • Muscle 27
  25. 25. Bi-pedal stance ✤ Body weight is equally distributed across both hips ✤ Each hip supports 4/6th or 1/3rd the BW ✤ Little or no muscle force required to maintain equilibrium BW R R
  26. 26. Single leg stance- Right limb(normal) RM
  27. 27. Single leg stance- left limb(affected) M “Sound side sinks”
  28. 28. Trendelenburg test
  29. 29. Trendelenburg gait
  30. 30. Cane & Limp ✤ Both decrease the force exerted by the BW on the loaded hip ✤ Cane transmits part of BW to the ground and also provides a counter acting force thereby decreasing the muscular force required for balancing ✤ Limping shortens the body lever arm by shifting the centre of gravity to the loaded hip
  31. 31. Positive Trendelenburg test 2 B’s B- Break (i.e. fracture) B- Bend (coxa vara or valga) 2 D’s D- Dislocation D- Destruction(Septic arthritis, TB hip) 2 P’s P- Paralysis P- Paresthesia or Paresis
  32. 32. Thomas well leg flexion test
  33. 33. Thomas well leg flexion test
  34. 34. Adduction and Abduction deformity
  35. 35. Adduction and Abduction deformity
  36. 36. Limb length measurement
  37. 37. Limb length measurement
  38. 38. Limb length measurement Apparent length True length
  39. 39. Investigations  X-ray  Gap  Length of proximal fragment  Neck resorption  MRI  Assess AVN
  40. 40. Goals of treatment Treatment depends on: 1. Age and physical status of the patient 2. Duration of non-union 3. Viability and sphericity of the femoral head 4. Amount of femoral neck resorption 5. Potential limb length discrepancy 6. Functional outcome desired by the patient. Painless Stable Mobile
  41. 41. Principles of Mx non-union 1. Open reduction 2. Freshening of fracture edges and removal of fibrous tissue 3. Opening of medullary cavity 4. Shingling/ decortication 5. Rigid internal fixation 6. Bone graft 7. Splinting of the limb 8. Rehabilitation Open reduction and rigid internal fixation with bone graft
  42. 42. Non-union NOF Head preserving Head sacrificing/ salvage Management options • Open reduction with CC screws/ angled blade plate and fibular grafting • ORIF with muscle pedicle bone grafting • Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy • Hip arthroplasty • Girdlestone procedure • Arthrodesis
  43. 43. CC screw with non-vascularized fibular graft
  44. 44. CC screw/ angled blade plate with non- vascularized fibular graft
  45. 45. ORIF with muscle pedicle bone graft
  46. 46. Free vascularized fibula graft
  47. 47. Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
  48. 48. Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
  49. 49. Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
  50. 50. Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
  51. 51. Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy In McMurray’s osteotomy the distal fragment is placed directly under the head , so that weight is directly transmitted from the head to shaft bypassing the neck. While getting up from a chair without arms , tensile forces are concentrated around knee, but if the chair has arms , and if we get up pushing at the arms of the chair, there will be no/ very less shearing forces acting on the knee as it is bypassed by the arms of the chair. Arm chair effect
  52. 52. Head sacrificing/ Salvage
  53. 53. Sandhu et al predictive classification for NOF non-union Mx Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Fracture ends Irregular or fresh Smoothened Smoothened Size of proximal fragment ≥ 2.5cm ≥ 2.5cm < 2.5cm Gap ≤ 1cm > 1cm but < 2.5cm > 2.5cm Viable femoral head Viable Viable AVN
  54. 54. Sandhu et al predictive classification for NOF non-union Mx Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Open and CC Screws / angled blade plate and fibular grafting Open and CC Screws / angled blade plate and fibular grafting Hip arthroplasty ORIF with muscle pedicle bone grafting Open reduction of fracture with freshening of non-union with fixation with CC screw and fibular grafting/ cortico-cancellous BG Girdlestone procedure Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s Osteotomy ORIF with muscle pedicle bone grafting Valgus osteotomy/ McMurray’s osteotomy
  55. 55. Young patient (< 55 yr or < 60 yr) Elderly Head viable AVN Head preserving surgery Arthroplasty

