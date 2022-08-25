Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

weatherr.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 33
1 of 33

weatherr.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics

Weather Prediction using Naive Bayes Algorithm

Weather Prediction using Naive Bayes Algorithm

Data & Analytics

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
Free
Computational Economics David A. Kendrick
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Luca Massaron
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
Free
Data Visualization with D3.js Cookbook Nick Qi Zhu
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Python Guide: Clear Introduction to Python Programming and Machine Learning Alex Campbell
Free
Data Science for Beginners: Comprehensive Guide to Most Important Basics in Data Science Alex Campbell
Free
Machine Learning in Python: Hands on Machine Learning with Python Tools, Concepts and Techniques Bob Mather
Free
Advances in Financial Machine Learning Marcos López de Prado
Free
Data Mining and Analytics: Ultimate Guide to the Basics of Data Mining, Analytics and Metrics Alex Campbell
Free
Data Visualization: Clear Introduction to Data Visualization with Python. Proper Guide for Data Scientist. Alex Campbell
Free
Data Visualization Guide: Clear Introduction to Data Mining, Analysis, and Visualization Alex Campbell
Free

weatherr.pptx

  1. 1. Weather Prediction using Naïve Bayes algorithm Gunde Anirudh
  2. 2. Content:  Problem Defination  Various Algorithms Used in Weather Prediction  Naïve Bayes Algorithm  Explanation of Algorithm  Database  Implementation of Algorithm  Accuracy of algorithms  Future works  Conclusion
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION: Weather forecasting is a method to predict what the atmosphere will be like in a particular place by using scientific knowledge to make the weather observations. In other words, it's a way of predicting things like cloud cover, rain, snow, wind speed and temperature before they happen.
  4. 4. Abstract: Weather forecasting is a method to predict what the atmosphere will be like in a particular place by using scientific knowledge to make the weather observations.Perfect weather predictions are needed for daily activities and it was one of the main challenging problem facing throughout the world because it consists of multidimensional and nonlinear data. As per the survey the various methods and algorithms used for weather prediction in the field of data mining are supervised and unsupervised machine learning algorithms, Artificial neural network, Support Vector Machine,FP Growth Algorithm ,hadoop with map reduces , K-medoids algorithm, Naive Bayes algorithm and decision tree classification algorithm.
  5. 5. Data Flow:
  6. 6. ALGORITHM:  Bayes theorem provides a way of calculating the posterior probability, P(c|x), from P(c), P(x), and P(x|c). Naive Bayes classifier assume that the effect of the value of a predictor (x) on a given class (c) is independent of the values of other predictors. This assumption is called class conditional independence.
  7. 7. •P(c) is the prior probability of class. •P(x|c) is the likelihood which is the probability of predictor given class. •P(x) is the prior probability of predictor. •P(c|x) is the posterior probability of class (target) given predictor (attribute).
  8. 8. We use the same simple Weather dataset here.
  9. 9. DataBase:
  10. 10. DataSet Attribute Information:  Date  Temperature  Humidity  Apparent Temperature  Pressure  Wind Speed  Visibility  Daily Summary
  11. 11. Numerical to Nominal: By using python programing we have converted this large numerical dataset to nominal dataset. Temperature in range 0-10c -> Cool 10-20c-> Mild 20< -> Hot Humidity in range 0.0-0.5-> Normal 0.5< -> High Wind Speed 0-15 -> T 15< -> F Rain YES NO
  12. 12. After applying the numerical to nominal dataset function dataset appears like
  13. 13. Algorithm Implementation: #importing the Pandas(Pandas stands for “Python Data Analysis Library”) import pandas as pd #pprint module provides a capability to “pretty-print” arbitrary Python data structures in a form which can be used as input to the interpreter import pprint Class Classifier(): def __init__(): #read the dataset
  14. 14. def calculate_priori(self): ''' probability(class) = How many times it appears in cloumn __________________________________________ count of all class attribute ‘‘’ def get_cp(self, attr, attr_type, class_value): ''' Here we calculate the individual probabilites P(outcome|evidence) = P(Likelihood of Evidence) x Prior prob of outcome ___________________________________________ P(Evidence) '''
  15. 15. def calculate_conditional_probabilities(self, hypothesis): # Here we calculate Likelihood of Evidence and multiple all individual probabilities with priori (Outcome|Multiple Evidence) = P(Evidence1|Outcome) x P(Evidence2|outcome) x ... x P(EvidenceN|outcome) x P(Outcome) scaled by P(Multiple Evidence) def classify(self): “ Result yes=… No=… ”
  16. 16. if __name__ == "__main__": c = Classifier(filename="new_dataset.csv", class_attr="Play" ) #calling calculate priori function c.calculate_priori() c.hypothesis = {"Outlook":'Rainy', "Temp":"Mild", "Humidity":'Normal' , "Windy":'t’} #calling calculate conditional probabilities function c.calculate_conditional_probabilities(c.hypothesis) #calling classify function c.classify()
  17. 17. Partial Results:
  18. 18. Accuracy,Precision and Recall:  To check up to what extend the obtained values are correct we need confusion matrix.  A confusion matrix is a table that is often used to describe the performance of a classification model (or “classifier”) on a set of test data for which the true values are known.  Accuracy: proportion of correct classifications(true positives and negatives) from over all number of cases.
  19. 19.  precision: Proportion of correct positive classifications (true positives) from the predicted positive cases.  Recall: Proportion of correct positive classifications (true positives) from the actual positive cases. def confusionmatrix(predicted class,actual class): #here if predicted class is 'yes' and actual class is '1',tp is taken as tp+1.Or else if predicted class is 'yes' and actual class is '0',fp is taken as fp+1.in the case where predicted class is 'no' and actual class is '0',tn is taken as tn+1 else fn is taken as fn+1.
  20. 20. def measures(): #here the accuracy, precision and recall is calculated accuracy=(tp+tn)/(tp+tn+fp+fn) recall=tp/(tp+fn) precision=tp/(tp+fp)
  21. 21. Output:
  22. 22. SUPPORT VECTOR MACHINE (SVM):  Support Vector Machine” (SVM) is a supervised machine learning algorithm which can be used for both classification or regression challenges. However, it is mostly used in classification problems.  In this algorithm, we plot each data item as a point in n- dimensional space (where n is number of features you have) with the value of each feature being the value of a particular coordinate.
  23. 23.  we perform classification by finding the hyper-plane that differentiate the two classes very well (look at the below snapshot).
  24. 24. Accuracy of SVM:
  25. 25. Decision Tree: Decision tree is in the form of a flow chart. It consists of leaf nodes and very branch shows an outcome and every non leaf node illustrates the test on attribute. Root node is the topmost node in the decision tree. The possible solutions to a given problem emerge as the leaves of a tree, each node representing a point of deliberation and decision
  26. 26. Decision tree diagram
  27. 27. Accuracy of decision tree:
  28. 28. References:  Pushpa Mohan and Dr. Kiran KumariPatil: “Survey on Crop and Weather Forecasting based on Agriculture related Statistical Data”, International Journal of Innovative Research in Computer and Communication Engineering,Volume 5, Issue 2  Amruta A. Taksande and P. S. Mohod: “Applications of Data Mining in Weather Forecasting Using Frequent Pattern
  29. 29. Conclusion: Weather Predictions are essential for various applications such as climate monitoring, drought detection, agriculture and production, energy industry, aviation industry, communication, pollution dispersal etc.

×