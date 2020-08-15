Crockpot marketing presentation - hoang linh tran

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Crock-pot 3-year product roadmap Hoang Linh Tran 28 July 2020 1
STRUCTURE Consumers Market Corporate strategy Competitors New product development & Positioning Product roadmap 2
- Simple and robust consumer-centric business (Corporate strategy – MarketLine, 2020) - "Set it and forget it has always b...
MARKET AUDIT PORTER’S 5 FORCES & PEST in Appendix • Strong competition • The average size of a home in the UK shrunk by tw...
CONSUMERS SLOW COOKER 5
CONSUMERS’ NEEDS COMPETITIVE PRICE • The product is sold in a competitive price HIGH PERFORMANCE • The inner heat is evenl...
SEGMENTATION TARGETING Result-orientedPractical BusyHigh classPicky 30% 16% 16% 13% 9% A B C D E A. 30% B. 16% C. 16% D. 1...
CSC046 £31.11 CSC031 (5.7L) £32.55 CSC032 (3.5L) £43.99 SCV655B (6.5L) £35.00 0 20 40 60 80 100 CSC044 (3.5L) £39.99 CSC03...
COMPETITOR ANALYSIS - BENCHMARKING Brands Crockpot Breville Morphy Richards Morphy Richards Russel Hobbs Product code CSC0...
CSC046 £31.11 CSC031 (5.7L) £32.55 CSC032 (3.5L) £43.99 SCV655B (6.5L) £35.00 0 20 40 60 80 100 CSC044 (3.5L) £39.99 CSC03...
POSITIONING & NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT 11 SKUs Capacity (L) Price (Pound) Segment Customer's needs What we offer Hob proof ...
CONSUMERS PRESSURE/MULTI COOKER 12
CONSUMERS’ NEEDS COMPETITIVE PRICE • The product is sold in a good price HIGH PERFORMANCE • The inner heat is evenly sprea...
SEGMENTATION TARGETING Picky 19% 2 Practical 13% 4 High class 23% 1 Busy 10% 5 Result-oriented 15% 3 *See segment in detai...
0 60 120 180 240 300 OP300UK (6L) £179.96 CSC051 (5.6L) £64.99 OP500UK (7.5L) £199.96 562020 (5L) £35.99 PKP5LCH (5L) £69....
COMPETITOR ANALYSIS - BENCHMARKING – PRESSURE/MULTI COOKER Brands Crockpot Ninja Morphy Richards Kingpro Tefal Product cod...
0 60 120 180 240 300 OP300UK (6L) £179.96 CSC051 (5.6L) £64.99 OP500UK (7.5L) £199.96 562020 (5L) £35.99 PKP5LCH (5L) £69....
POSITIONING & NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT 18 SKU Capacity (L) Price (Pound) Segment Consumers' need What we offer Modes Non-st...
PRODUCT ROADMAP • 15 new products in 3 years • Priorotize products in big segment first • 2 mains factor of product positi...
LIMITATIONS & SOLUTION Limitation • Primary data • Volume of survey participants • Customer observation • Internal data: c...
Thank you 21
Appendix 22
4 3 3 1 4 0 1 2 3 4 5 Buyer power Supplier power New entrantsSubstitute Rivalry • Customers are hypermarket/supermarket. T...
• Brexit has had negative impact on GBP Sterling value but it has gradually stabilizedPolitical • Economic depression has ...
Customer survey for segmentation 1. A “competitive price” product is considered to have a relative low price when comparin...
Segment result (Slow cooker) Factors Must have Nice to have Competitive price 65% 35% Good performance 70% 30% Convenient ...
Segment characteristics (Slow cooker) Segment Segment Who they are What they bought Why they bought When they use Value th...
Segment result (Multi cooker) Segment Factor 1 Factor 2 Factor 3 Percentage Target segment 1 Less need competitive price N...
Segment characteristics (Multi cooker) Segment Segment Who they are What they bought Why they bought When they use Value t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crockpot marketing presentation - hoang linh tran

50 views

Published on

This is my individual project for Crockpot - a slow cooker brand in the UK

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Crockpot marketing presentation - hoang linh tran

  1. 1. Crock-pot 3-year product roadmap Hoang Linh Tran 28 July 2020 1
  2. 2. STRUCTURE Consumers Market Corporate strategy Competitors New product development & Positioning Product roadmap 2
  3. 3. - Simple and robust consumer-centric business (Corporate strategy – MarketLine, 2020) - "Set it and forget it has always been a benefit of slow cooking, and we want to continue to find ways for consumers to worry less about dinner time” – (Tim Anderson, Director of Brand Development, Crock-pot) CORPORATE STRATEGY 1. Focus on customers, understanding our own customer’s behaviors to develop new product that serve customer the best, making cooking as intuitive as possible. 2. Give customers highest performance products which help them cook delicious meals for a long time PRODUCT MISSION 3
  4. 4. MARKET AUDIT PORTER’S 5 FORCES & PEST in Appendix • Strong competition • The average size of a home in the UK shrunk by two square meters between 2003 and 2013 • Most councils charge for the collection and safe disposal of large appliances • High technology, particularly IoT or voice control is increasingly popular 4
  5. 5. CONSUMERS SLOW COOKER 5
  6. 6. CONSUMERS’ NEEDS COMPETITIVE PRICE • The product is sold in a competitive price HIGH PERFORMANCE • The inner heat is evenly spread to make the food tender and juicy • High cooking speed • The non-stick is good • The product is hassle free • … CONVENIENCE • The product is easy and convenient to use • High portability • Hinged lid • Removable, diswasher-safe pot • … 6
  7. 7. SEGMENTATION TARGETING Result-orientedPractical BusyHigh classPicky 30% 16% 16% 13% 9% A B C D E A. 30% B. 16% C. 16% D. 13% E. 9% F. 7% G. 7% H. 4% *See segment in detail at the Appendix Segment High need for competitive price High need for good performance High need for convenience A ✓ ✓ ✓ B ✓ ✓ C ✓ ✓ D ✓ ✓ E ✓ F ✓ G ✓ H 7
  8. 8. CSC046 £31.11 CSC031 (5.7L) £32.55 CSC032 (3.5L) £43.99 SCV655B (6.5L) £35.00 0 20 40 60 80 100 CSC044 (3.5L) £39.99 CSC037 (3.5L) £25.61 CSC052 (4.7L) £59.99 CSC026 (5L) £109.99 CSC024 (5.6L) £131.99 SCCPRC507B (4.7L) £101.05 CSC066 (5.6L) £99.89 Slow Cooker (3.5L) £41.5 VTP169 (1.5L) £15.99 Slow Cooker (5.5L) £49.99 460017 (3.5L) £21.99 48701 £21.99 460251 (2.5L) £24.99 460013 (3.5L) £32.99 460012 (3.5L) £32.99 461013 (6.5L) £32.99 460018 (6.5L) £32.99 460014 (3.5L) £32.99 460020 (3.5L) £34.99 460016 (3.5L) £39.99 461020 (6.5L) £44.99 461014 (6.5L) £44.99 461011 (6.5L) £44.99 460009 (3.5L) £54.99 460015 (3.5L) £54.99 461012 (6.5L) £64.99 560005 (6.5L) £59.99 461010 (6.5L) £69.99 25630 (6.5L) £99.99 24180 (3.5L) £24.99 23200 (3.5L) £24.99 COMPETITOR ANALYSIS - SLOW COOKER PRICE MAP B A C D E CSC060 (3.5L) £69.99 CSC061 (2.4L) £53.89
  9. 9. COMPETITOR ANALYSIS - BENCHMARKING Brands Crockpot Breville Morphy Richards Morphy Richards Russel Hobbs Product code CSC037 VTP169 460017 460012 23200 Price (Pound) 25.61 15.99 21.99 32.99 24.99 Capacity (L) 3.5 1.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 Hinged lid Yes No No No No Wrap-around heating Not mentioned Yes Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned Removable bowl Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Dishwasher-safe lid and bowl Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Sear and slow cook in the same pot Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned Yes Not mentioned Cool touch handles on main body Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned Yes Brands Crockpot Breville Morphy Richards Product code CSC044 ITP136 460016 Price (Pound) 39.99 41.5 39.99 Capacity (L) 3.5 3.5 3.5 Hinged lid Yes No No Wrap-around heating Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned Removable bowl Yes Yes Yes Dishwasher-safe lid and bowl Yes Yes Yes Sear and slow cook in the same pot Not mentioned Not mentioned Yes Brands Crockpot Morphy Richards Morphy Richards Product code CSC060 460009 460015 Price (Pound) 69.99 54.99 54.99 Capacity (L) 3.5 3.5 3.5 Hinged lid Yes No No Wrap-around heating Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned Removable bowl Yes Yes Yes Dishwasher-safe lid and bowl Yes Yes Yes Sear and slow cook in the same pot Not mentioned Not mentioned Yes Countdown timer Yes No Yes Automatic stirring mode, pulse mode No Yes No Has advantage 9
  10. 10. CSC046 £31.11 CSC031 (5.7L) £32.55 CSC032 (3.5L) £43.99 SCV655B (6.5L) £35.00 0 20 40 60 80 100 CSC044 (3.5L) £39.99 CSC037 (3.5L) £25.61 CSC052 (4.7L) £59.99 CSC026 (5L) £109.99 CSC024 (5.6L) £131.99 SCCPRC507B (4.7L) £101.05 CSC066 (5.6L) £99.89 Slow Cooker (3.5L) £41.5 VTP169 (1.5L) £15.99 Slow Cooker (5.5L) £49.99 460017 (3.5L) £21.99 48701 £21.99 460251 (2.5L) £24.99 460013 (3.5L) £32.99 460012 (3.5L) £32.99 461013 (6.5L) £32.99 460018 (6.5L) £32.99 460014 (3.5L) £32.99 460020 (3.5L) £34.99 460016 (3.5L) £39.99 461020 (6.5L) £44.99 461014 (6.5L) £44.99 461011 (6.5L) £44.99 460009 (3.5L) £54.99 460015 (3.5L) £54.99 461012 (6.5L) £64.99 560005 (6.5L) £59.99 461010 (6.5L) £69.99 25630 (6.5L) £99.99 24180 (3.5L) £24.99 23200 (3.5L) £24.99 23200 (2L) £45.2 NPD - SLOW COOKER PRICE MAP NPD5 (6.5L) 49.99 NPD1 (3.5L) 31.99 NPD4 (5.7L) 46.99 NPD2 (4.7L) 37.99 NPD3 (6.5) 42.99 NPD6 (3.5L) 53.99 CSC060 (3.5L) £69.99 CSC061 (2.4L) £53.89 NPD7 (6.5L) 67.99 NPD8 (3.5L) 81.99 NPD9 (4.7L) 95.99 NPD10 (6.5L) 109.99
  11. 11. POSITIONING & NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT 11 SKUs Capacity (L) Price (Pound) Segment Customer's needs What we offer Hob proof Durable bowl Wrap- around heating Stainless steel material High quality non- stick Highest quality non- stick Easy for carrying Hinged lid Removable and diswasher- safe pot Quick cook Burn proof Digital control Temperature checking Connect with voice/wifi/ smartphone NPD1 3.5 31.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD2 5.7 37.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD3 6.5 42.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD4 5.7 46.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD5 6.5 49.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD6 3.5 53.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD7 6.5 67.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD8 3.5 81.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD9 4.7 95.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD10 6.5 109.99 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Segment E: Highest performance, convenient PERFORMANCE CONVENIENCE E A B Segment E: high performance Competitive prices Performance Convenience Segment A: competitive price, high performance, convenient Segment B: competitive price, high performance Competitive prices Performance Convenience Competitive prices Performance Convenience Competitive prices Performance Convenience C
  12. 12. CONSUMERS PRESSURE/MULTI COOKER 12
  13. 13. CONSUMERS’ NEEDS COMPETITIVE PRICE • The product is sold in a good price HIGH PERFORMANCE • The inner heat is evenly spread to make the food tender and juicy • The food is tender in shorter time • High volume of cooking functions; • The product is hassle-free CONVENIENCE • The product is easy and convenient to use • Safe • Easy for carrying • Removable, diswasher-safe pot 13
  14. 14. SEGMENTATION TARGETING Picky 19% 2 Practical 13% 4 High class 23% 1 Busy 10% 5 Result-oriented 15% 3 *See segment in detail at the Appendix Segment High need for competitive price High need for good performance High need for convenience 1 ✓ ✓ 2 ✓ ✓ ✓ 3 ✓ 4 ✓ ✓ 5 ✓ 6 ✓ ✓ 7 8 ✓ 14 1. 23% 2. 19% 3. 15% 4. 13% 5. 10% 6. 8% 7. 7% 8. 5%
  15. 15. 0 60 120 180 240 300 OP300UK (6L) £179.96 CSC051 (5.6L) £64.99 OP500UK (7.5L) £199.96 562020 (5L) £35.99 PKP5LCH (5L) £69.99 CLEVERCHEF (5L) £69.99 20-IN-1 (6L) £99.99 24-IN-1 £99.99 8-IN-1 (3L) £49.99 CY505 (6L) £99.99 CY701840 (6 portion) £269.99 CY851840 (6 portion) £269.99 CY855840 (6 portions) £159.99 CY505E40 (6 portions) £99.99RK812142 (4 portions) £89.99 RK705840 (4 portions) £74.99RK302E15 (4 portions) £64.99 COMPETITOR ANALYSIS – PRESSURE/MULTI COOKER PRICE MAP OP300UK (4.9L) £169.99 1 2 3 4 5
  16. 16. COMPETITOR ANALYSIS - BENCHMARKING – PRESSURE/MULTI COOKER Brands Crockpot Ninja Morphy Richards Kingpro Tefal Product code CSC051 OP300UK 562020 PKP5LCH RK302E15 Price (Pound) 64.99 179.96 35.99 69.99 64.99 Capacity (L) 5.6 6 5 5 5 Number of mode 12 7 9 12 8 Removable bowl Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Safety device Not mentioned Not mentioned Not mentioned patented and proven safety devices, locking lid that only opens once pressure is released with audible alarm when the lid is not shut Not mentioned 16
  17. 17. 0 60 120 180 240 300 OP300UK (6L) £179.96 CSC051 (5.6L) £64.99 OP500UK (7.5L) £199.96 562020 (5L) £35.99 PKP5LCH (5L) £69.99 CLEVERCHEF (5L) £69.99 20-IN-1 (6L) £99.99 24-IN-1 £99.99 8-IN-1 (3L) £49.99 CY505 (6L) £99.99 CY701840 (6 portion) £269.99 CY851840 (6 portion) £269.99 CY855840 (6 portions) £159.99 CY505E40 (6 portions) £99.99RK812142 (4 portions) £89.99 RK705840 (4 portions) £74.99RK302E15 (4 portions) £64.99 NPD - MULTI COOKER PRICE MAP OP300UK (4.9L) £169.99 NPD13 (7.5L) 84.99 NPD12 (5.6L) 76.99 NPD15 (7.5L) 129.99 NPD14 (5.6L) 109.99 NPD11 (4.5L) 42.99
  18. 18. POSITIONING & NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT 18 SKU Capacity (L) Price (Pound) Segment Consumers' need What we offer Modes Non-stick removable bowl Airtight locking Time to cook High quality non-stick Highest quality non- stick Accessories Pressure adjust Digital control Hinged lid Safe steam vent (escape the steam without touch) Burn proof Connect with voice/wifi/ smartphone Current 5.6 64.99 2 Segment 2: High performance, convenient Competitive prices Performance Convenience 12 ✓ ✓ 70% faster; 30 minute for chickens not mentioned steaming rack, stirring spoon and recipe book ✓ ✓ NPD11 4.6 42.99 4 Segment 4: Competitive prices, good performance Competitive prices Performance Convenience 8 ✓ 50% faster; 40 minute for chickens ✓ steaming rack, stirring spoon and recipe book ✓ NPD12 5.6 76.99 5 Segment 5: Convenient Competitive prices Performance Convenience 12 ✓ ✓ 70% faster; 30 minute for chickens ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD13 7.5 84.99 3 Segment 3: Good performance Competitive prices Performance Convenience 12 ✓ ✓ 70% faster; 30 minute for chickens ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD14 5.6 109.99 16 ✓ ✓ 80% faster, 20 minute for chickens ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NPD15 7.5 129.99 16 ✓ ✓ 80% faster, 20 minute for chickens ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ CONVENIENCEPERFORMANCE Segment 1: High performance, high convenience Competitive prices Performance Convenience steaming rack, stirring spoon and recipe book, food tenderness tester steaming rack, stirring spoon and recipe book, 1
  19. 19. PRODUCT ROADMAP • 15 new products in 3 years • Priorotize products in big segment first • 2 mains factor of product positioning: “high performance” and “convenience” • Products are in lign with corporate strategy, market trends, consumers’ needs and can compete strongly with competitors 19 Product Sep-20 Dec-20 Mar-21 Jun-21 Sep-21 Dec-21 Mar-22 Jun-22 Sep-22 Dec-22 Mar-23 Jun-23 Sep-23 NPD1 NPD2 NPD3 NPD4 NPD5 NPD6 NPD7 NPD8 NPD9 NPD10 NPD11 Ideation Launching NPD12 NPD13 NPD14 NPD15 Launching Ideation Launching Slow cooker Ideation LaunchingIdeation Ideation Launching Multi cooker Launching Launching Ideation
  20. 20. LIMITATIONS & SOLUTION Limitation • Primary data • Volume of survey participants • Customer observation • Internal data: cost, technology, product performance How to improve • Purchase industry report from third parties • Conduct in-depth interview/survey • Observe customer behaviour • Discuss with company’s stakeholders: Sales/Customer service/Distributors/Retailers • Analyse internal data: Cost/ Sales performance 20
  21. 21. Thank you 21
  22. 22. Appendix 22
  23. 23. 4 3 3 1 4 0 1 2 3 4 5 Buyer power Supplier power New entrantsSubstitute Rivalry • Customers are hypermarket/supermarket. They have a wide variety of brands • Generally, the overall function is fairly standardized Buyer Power (Strong) • Manufacturers have low switching cost due to the similarity of raw materials • Suppliers provide to a variety of industry Supplier Power (Moderate) • Prohibitive. Hard to achieve large economies of scale. Hard to have enough money for R&D, marketing, distribution,… • Because of differentiation and increasing technology, new entrants can find a niche market New entrants (Moderate) • Low because of the importance and convenience of kitchen appliance Substitute (Weak) • High fixed cost => exit barrier is high Rivalry (Strong) MARKET AUDIT (PORTER’S 5 FORCES) Sources: MarketLine Industry Profile (2014) 23
  24. 24. • Brexit has had negative impact on GBP Sterling value but it has gradually stabilizedPolitical • Economic depression has negative impact on customer's spendingEconomy • Covid-19 badly affected the business, customers do not go out as much as before • The average size of a home in the UK shrunk by two square meters between 2003 and 2013 • Most councils charge for the collection and safe disposal of large appliances • Consumers may guard against buying cheaper products with a shorter lifespan Social • High technology, particularly IoT or voice control is increasing among home appliance & cookware industryTechnology MARKET AUDIT (PEST ANALYSIS) Sources: MarketLine Industry Profile (2014) 24
  25. 25. Customer survey for segmentation 1. A “competitive price” product is considered to have a relative low price when comparing to other products in the market. When you purchase a slow cooker, you think that “good price” is: a. Must have b. Nice to have 2. A “good performance” slow cooker is considered as a durable, high quality products and help you cook a more delicious meal than other slow cooker. When you purchase a slow cooker, you think that “good performance” is: a. Must have b. Nice to have 3. A “convenient” slow cooker is considered as a product that helps you save time and energy better than other slow cooker (such as have countdown timer, easy for carrying, hinged lid, removable and diswasher-safe pot). When you purchase a slow cooker, you think that “convenient” is: a. Must have b. Nice to have 25
  26. 26. Segment result (Slow cooker) Factors Must have Nice to have Competitive price 65% 35% Good performance 70% 30% Convenient 65% 35% Segment Factor 1 Factor 2 Factor 3 Percentage Target segment A Need competitive price Need good performance Need convenient 30% Priority B Need competitive price Need good performance Less need convenient 16% Priority C Less need competitive price Need good performance Need convenient 16% Priority D Need competitive price Less need good performance Need convenient 13% Priority E Less need competitive price Need good performance Less need convenient 9% Priority F Need competitive price Less need good performance Less need convenient 7% G Less need competitive price Less need good performance Need convenient 7% H Less need competitive price Less need good performance Less need convenient 4% 100%TOTAL 26
  27. 27. Segment characteristics (Slow cooker) Segment Segment Who they are What they bought Why they bought When they use Value they seek What we offer A Picky They are more price-sensitive and tend to purchase affordable products They have high requirement about the meal quality and convenient function A high quality slow cooker with various convenient functions and high performance Good performance Convenient Good price Daily using In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) Meal with friends & family A product which helps them cook most delicious food, save their time and energy; A high performance slow cooker with some convenient function B Practical They might be someone who has time to cook, so they don’t strictly need many convenient functions They have high requirements about the meal quality They expect long lifespan products They are price-sensitive and tend to purchase affordable ones A high quality slow cooker in an affordable prices Competitive price Good performance Daily using In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) Meal with friends & family A high performance product with longer lifespan The product helps them cook most delicious food in an affordable price A high performance slow cooker with competitive price C High class They might be people who are holding a white-collar job and do not have much time to cook; They might be elderly who want to spend time with their friends/family They have high requirements about the product performance and be willing to spend money A high performance slow cooker with various convenient functions High performance Convenient functions Daily using In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) Meal with friends & family A high performance product with longer lifespan The product helps them cook most delicious food with many convenient functions Highest performance slow cooker with a wide range of convenient function D Busy They are more price-sensitive and tend to purchase affordable products They might be short-term users (such as students/young family) who prefer short-term using They might have low expectation about the quality of their cooking A slow cooker with some convenient functions (such as easy for carrying, Hinged lid, removable, diswasher-safe pot) Some convenient functions Competitive price Daily using A product that is convenient and easy to use. A basic slow cooker with some convenient functions E Result- oriented They might be someone who have time to cook so they don’t strictly need convenient functions They may willing to pay more to have better quality products They have high requirements about the meal quality They expect long lifespan products A highest quality slow cooker Highest performance Daily using In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) Meal with friends & family A product that is high performance and durable Highest performance slow cooker 27
  28. 28. Segment result (Multi cooker) Segment Factor 1 Factor 2 Factor 3 Percentage Target segment 1 Less need competitive price Need good performance Need convenient 23% Priority 2 Need competitive price Need good performance Need convenient 19% Priority 3 Less need competitive price Need good performance Less need convenient 15% Priority 4 Need competitive price Need good performance Less need convenient 13% Priority 5 Less need competitive price Less need good performance Need convenient 10% Priority 6 Need competitive price Less need good performance Need convenient 8% 7 Less need competitive price Less need good performance Less need convenient 7% 8 Need competitive price Less need good performance Less need convenient 5% 100%TOTAL Factors Must have Nice to have Competitive price 45% 55% Good performance (high volume of function, cook quicker and more delicious) 70% 30% Convenient (easy to use) 60% 40% 28
  29. 29. Segment characteristics (Multi cooker) Segment Segment Who they are What they bought Why they bought When they use Value they seek What we offer 1 High class They might have a high income status They enjoy cooking They have high requirement about the meal quality and willing to spend more money to have better products A high performance multi cooker with various convenient functions Good performance Convenient - Daily using - In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) - Meal with friends & family A high performance product with multiple functions The product helps them cook delicious food A product with long lifespan Highest quality multi cooker with a wide range of modes and convenient functions 2 Picky They are more price-sensitive and tend to purchase affordable products They have a high requirement about the meal quality and the product's ease of use A high performance multi- cooker with various convenient functions Good performance Convenient Competitive price - Daily using - In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) - Meal with friends & family A product which helps them cook delicious food and save their time and energy; A product with convenient functions and easy to use A high performance multi cooker with some convenient functions 3 Result- oriented They do not care too much about the convenience They have high requirement about the product performance and willing to pay more to have better products A high performance multi cooker High performance - Daily using - In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) - Meal with friends & family A high performance product with long lifespan A high performance multi cooker 4 Practical They have high requirement about the product performance They expect the product has long lifespan They are more price-sensitive and tend to purchase affordable products, but do not really want to pay more for convenience A good performance multi cooker Competitive price Good performance - Daily using - In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) - Meal with friends & family A good performance product with long lifespan The product helps them cook most delicious food in an affordable price A high quality multi cooker with good price 5 Busy They are more price-sensitive and tend to purchase affordable products They might be short-term users (such as students/young family) who prefer short-term using then replace by others; They might have low expectation about the quality of their cooking They want to purchase convenient products A multi cooker with convenient functions Convenient Good price - Daily using - In special occasion (Thanks giving, Christmas,…) - Meal with friends & family A product that is convenient and easy to use. A basic multi cooker with some convenient functions 29

×