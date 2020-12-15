Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Simple Equations What is an Equation? A condition of equality between two mathematical expressions.
  2. 2. Framing an equation: Example: Twice a number say x is added to 3 to get 7. => 2x + 3 = 7. 2 is the coefficient of x. x is the variable. 3 and 7 are the constant terms. (=) is the sign of equality.
  3. 3. Properties of an Equation. The value of the variable for which the equation is satisfied is called the solution of the equation. An equation remains the same if the L.H.S and the R.H.S are interchanged. In case of the balanced equation , if we add subtract , multiply, divide both sides by the same number, the balance remains undisturbed i.e the value of L.H.S remains equal to the value of R.H.S.
  4. 4. Solved example: addition.
  5. 5. Solved example:(subtraction and division)
  6. 6. Solved example: (subtraction & multiplication)
  7. 7. Transposition:  The process of moving a term from one side of the equation to the other side is called transposing. It is the same as adding and subtracting a number from both sides of the equation.  Ex. Solve 5x + 9 = 19  => Transposing 9 to the other side we get,  => 5x = 19 – 9  => 5x = 10  Transposing 5 to the other side we get,  x = 10/5  x = 2 .
  8. 8. Word problems of simple equation: Q1.The denominator of a fraction exceeds the numerator by 5. If 3 be added to both, the fraction becomes 3/4. Find the fraction. Solution : Let "x" be the numerator. "The denominator of the fraction exceeds the numerator" From the above information, Fraction = x / (x + 5) ----------(1) "If 3 be added to both, the fraction becomes 3 / 4" From the above information, we have (x+3) / (x + 5 + 3) = 3 / 4
  9. 9.  Simplify.  (x + 3) / (x + 8) = 3/4  4(x + 3) = 3(x + 8)  4x + 12 = 3x + 24  x = 12  Plug x = 12 in (1)  Fraction = 12 / (12 + 5)  Fraction = 12 / 17  Hence, the required fraction is 12 / 17.
  10. 10.  Q2.If thrice of A's age 6 years ago be subtracted from twice his present age, the result would be equal to his present age. Find A's present age.  Solution :  Let "x" be A's present age.  A's age 6 years ago = x - 6  Thrice of A's age 6 years ago = 3(x-6)  Twice his present age = 2x  Given : Thrice of A's age 6 years ago be subtracted from twice his present age, the result would be equal to his present age.  So, we have  2x - 3(x - 6) = x
  11. 11. Simplify. 2x - 3x + 18 = x - x + 18 = x 18 = 2x Divide both sides by 2. 9 = x Hence, A's present age is 9 years.
  12. 12.  Q3.The fourth part of a number exceeds the sixth part by 4. Find the number.  Solution :  Let "x" be the required number.  Fourth part of the number = x/4  Sixth part of the number = x/6  Given : The fourth part of a number exceeds the sixth part by 4.  x/4 - x/6 = 4  L.C.M of (4, 6) is 12.  (3x/12) - (2x/12) = 4  .
  13. 13. Simplify. (3x - 2x) / 12 = 4 x / 12 = 4 Multiply both sides by 12. x = 48 Hence, the required number is 48.

