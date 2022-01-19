Bloom Works’ Social Impact Designer, Alyson Fraser Diaz, recently sat down with Community Up Founder, Jermeen Sherman, to discuss the emerging field of social impact design and share how their work aims to keep community members at the center of the design process. Watch a recording of their conversation to better understand the principles of social impact design, learn about several tools Alyson and Jermeen use in their work, and hear examples of how they’ve used these tools to create better outcomes.



The accompanying Community Engaged Design Guide is a free resource that your organization can use to begin incorporating insights from Alyson and Jermeen into your projects.

