Community Engaged Design

Jan. 19, 2022
Bloom Works’ Social Impact Designer, Alyson Fraser Diaz, recently sat down with Community Up Founder, Jermeen Sherman, to discuss the emerging field of social impact design and share how their work aims to keep community members at the center of the design process. Watch a recording of their conversation to better understand the principles of social impact design, learn about several tools Alyson and Jermeen use in their work, and hear examples of how they’ve used these tools to create better outcomes.

The accompanying Community Engaged Design Guide is a free resource that your organization can use to begin incorporating insights from Alyson and Jermeen into your projects.

Community Engaged Design

  1. 1. Community Engaged Design: Complementary Guide By Alyson Fraser Diaz & Jermeen Sherman
  2. 2. 2 “Design for social impact is the practice of interrogating systems—institutional, economic, social, political, interpersonal—in order to deﬁne opportunities for change that give voice to those who have been disenfranchised or marginalized by design. In essence, this ﬁeld of study provides a methodology for examining domains of power” https://productsofdesign.sva.edu/blog/what-is-design-for-social-impact -Jennifer Rittner
  3. 3. 3 Community Up is a social impact consulting practice that partners with community-based organizations, government agencies and advocate groups to design, validate, and operationalize strategic initiatives that improve well-being and life outcomes for vulnerable Black & Brown communities. Jermeen Sherman, MBA, MA Founder, Community Up
  4. 4. 4 Alyson Fraser Diaz Social Impact Designer
  5. 5. 5 Engaging the community is central to social impact design. For the organization looking to do work that impacts the public, why is it important to engage the community as early as possible and throughout the project?
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7 What are the steps that an organization might take to design a social impact engagement?
  8. 8. 8 Stakeholder Mapping ● Who are all the key players? ● What is their relationship to each other? ● Where might power be coming into play?
  9. 9. 9 Stakeholder Mapping: Intro Materials: Sticky Notes Pens Large Wall or Paper Timer As most things with social design, it is best to do this as a group! Even better if done with people from different perspectives (community members or subject matter experts) It can also be done alone but if you are new to the topic area, I suggest doing some desk research ﬁrst to understand the ﬁeld. Stakeholder maps can grow and change a you learn more an build more relationships
  10. 10. 10 Stakeholder Mapping: How To 1. Gather the group you will be doing this activity with as well as your materials 2. Think of all the groups of people, organizations, and entities that may impact your issue some how. You can be as speciﬁc ( ie. President Biden) or general (ie. law makers) as you would like 3. Set the time for 7 minutes- everyone begin to write what comes up for them from step 2 onto sticky notes. - One person/organization/entity per sticky note 4. You can either put them on the wall as you write them or once you ﬁnish 5. After the 7 minutes is up everyone can share what they wrote- if you and someone else wrote the same thing, put those sticky notes together
  11. 11. 11 Stakeholder Mapping: How To 6. Begin to group the sticky notes that are related to each other (ex: Universities and elementary schools may be grouped because they are both places of education. Police and EMTS may be grouped as emergency services) 7. Next you would want to start connecting the groups you made to eachother and deﬁning the nature of those relationships. ● Is one group providing a good or service to another? ● Is one group impacted by the decisions another makes? ● Is one group reliant on another group to get certain needs met? 8. If you did this internally, consider reaching out to people in different stakeholder groups to get their perspective and add to the map
  12. 12. 12 Stakeholder Mapping: How To The more you explore these connections the more you will understand: ● How a system works and who are the people that create a system ● Where power is coming into play ● Leverage points and opportunity areas to focus an intervention
  13. 13. 13 Methodologies Once you gather the right people, it is important to engage with people in a way that is not transactional. Refer to the diagram on page 6 for a reminder of what that looks like. The following are a few examples of activities that can be done with participants to understand their lived experience and envision a new way forward together.
  14. 14. 14 Participatory Budgeting Methodologies Pt. 1 Participatory budgeting is a process of democratic deliberation and decision-making, in which members of the impacted/focus population decide how to allocate part of a municipal or public budget. Photovoice Photovoice is a qualitative method that uses photographic images and stories captures by those with lived experience as a tool to deconstruct the inequalities and current realities communities face by posing meaningful questions to ﬁnd actionable solutions. Community Asset Mapping Community asset mapping is a strength-based approach to community development that involves members of a focus population identifying institutions, individuals, resources, and relationships within a community that can be leveraged to solve a challenge.
  15. 15. 15 Collaging Methodologies Pt. 2 Start conversations and spark thinking through visual cues. Participatory Envisioning Imagine a future together and get people to see beyond the present with future situations 3-D Mockups Participants respond to questions and build what they want with various tactile materials. For more Methodologies: https://jprm.scholasticahq.com/article/13244-participatory-research-methods-choice-points-in-the-research-process
  16. 16. 16 Case Studies and Takeaways
  17. 17. 17 Review Case Study: Through Our Lens — Photovoice by Systems-Impacted Youth in South Los Angeles to learn more about this research initiative and anti-racist social impact design straegies. Through Our Lens: Photovoice by Systems- Impacted Youth in South LA
  18. 18. 18 Through Our Lens: Photovoice by Systems- Impacted Youth in South LA This was a research initiative in South LA with Foster Youth to better understand the unique needs of youth in care and to develop a community declaration and pathway to decision makers in government. We used the photovoice methodology, combined with Marshall Ganz’s community organizing framework, to give youth digital cameras - asking them to document experiences of their built environments in a variety of contexts. We also brought in leaders from the South LA community to offer training in strategic storytelling and advocacy to empower youth as change agents. We then worked to develop captions that would provide insights into how social services providers could allocate resources to better meet the needs of youth and to move toward a vision of success deﬁned by youth in care vs social services agencies. The research project was interrupted with the global Covid pandemic and we ended up shiting in more and focus to support our research partners (youth) through a very difficult time. You can learn more about this research and anti-racist social impact design straegies in an upcoming journal publication from the Child Welfare League of America called Transforming Child Welfare Through Anti-racist Approaches and on my Medium page in an article titles “Case Study: Through Our Lens — Photovoice by Systems-Impacted Youth in South Los Angeles.”
  19. 19. 19 Child Welfare Toolkit: Understanding the Journey to Becoming a Foster Parent Participatory Journey Mapping- Giving participants space to share their journey and understand the nuance of their experience
  20. 20. 20 Child Welfare Toolkit: Understanding the Journey to Becoming a Foster Parent Many agencies are struggling with recruiting foster parents that are reflective of the youth in care. We wanted to understand, what is the recruiting process like? What are the barriers that families may face when trying to apply? And how can more families be retained throughout the process. We began with stakeholder mapping and preliminary interviews with people in child welfare agencies across the country through a working group that Marina Nitze runs at New America. We heard first hand their struggles with finding the right people to be foster parents. When we began to consider how we would speak to people on the other side of the equation, potential foster parents, we had to consider how to best reach this group.We had spoken to child welfare agencies and organizations however the majority of the people they are in touch with have already applied, or completed the process. To reach this audience we decided to create an interest survey that was shared widely though the working group, the non profit we spoke to as well as social media and other networks. Because of covid we weren’t able to do in person workshops, but over zoom we used a participatory interview process which took the form of one one one activities. People were able to map their own journeys and tell their own stories as you can see pictured here and we able to learn so much more about what they wanted for the process and their current journey than we could in a conversation alone. You can learn more about this project in our upcoming report.
  21. 21. 21 Takeaways ● Be intentional about developing bidirectional communication channels ● Make space to build the design capacity of your focus population by sharing knowledge, inﬂuence and decision making ● Resist the urge to do what is convenient or easy for you- equity usually requires extra effort (if it was easy everyone would do it!) ● Give people the opportunity to tell their own story and be conscious of assumptions from all parties (yourself included) ● ●
  22. 22. 22 ● Photovoice: Concept, Methodology, and Use for Participatory Needs Assessment ● Implementing Photovoice in Your Community (Community Toolbox) ● Nominal Grouping Sessions vs Focus Groups (Barry E. Langford, et al., Qualitative Market Research: An International Journal) ● Community mapping ● Participatory policy design, example Participatory budgeting ● Culturally-rooted healing circles ● Marshall Ganz’s “people, power, and change” methodology: A community organizing framework based on power analysis, relationship building, strategic storytelling, and resource mobilization: (1) Identify, recruit, and develop leadership; (2) Build community around that leadership and diversifying community ties; (3) Build power from the resources of that community. ● Beyond Sticky Notes: Doing Co Design For Real- Mindsets Methods and Movements ● Design Justice ● Design Justice Network Links to Design Resources

