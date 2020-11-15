challenges of globalization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Simple Globalization Definition: Globalization means the speedup of movements and exchanges (of human beings, goods, and...
Potential for IP theft When products are built overseas in factories on behalf of a company based in another country, ther...
The general complaint about globalization is that it has made the rich richer while making the non-rich poorer. “It is won...
• Multinational corporations are accused of social injustice, unfair working conditions (including slave labor wages, livi...
Globalisation usually results greater increase in export than increase in import. China, USA, Brazil. • Building products ...
Some experts think that globalization is also leading to the incursion of communicable diseases. Deadly diseases like HIV/...
We’ve already seen what free trade does to the environment. Greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2018 despite efforts to curta...
Islamophobia: • Terrorism, Hate Crimes and Western Politics: Islamophobia in the Context of Globalization and the Media
Conclusion: • The advantages and disadvantages of globalization show us that a world free to move and communicate offers n...
disadvantages of globalization.
created by Ali Raza Lahore Leads University Msc IR

  1. 1. A Simple Globalization Definition: Globalization means the speedup of movements and exchanges (of human beings, goods, and services, capital, technologies or cultural practices) all over the planet. One of the effects of globalization is that it promotes and increases interactions between different regions and populations around the globe.
  2. 2. Potential for IP theft When products are built overseas in factories on behalf of a company based in another country, there is potential that intellectual property and designs could be copied and stolen and replicated and sold for cheaper elsewhere. Corruption: Different standards apply in different countries, and many nations in the developing world are rife with corruption like: money loundring.
  3. 3. The general complaint about globalization is that it has made the rich richer while making the non-rich poorer. “It is wonderful for managers, owners and investors, but hell on workers and nature.
  4. 4. • Multinational corporations are accused of social injustice, unfair working conditions (including slave labor wages, living and working conditions), as well as lack of concern for environment, mismanagement of natural resources, and ecological
  5. 5. Globalisation usually results greater increase in export than increase in import. China, USA, Brazil. • Building products overseas in countries like China puts our technologies at risk of being copied or stolen, which is in fact happening rapidly.
  6. 6. Some experts think that globalization is also leading to the incursion of communicable diseases. Deadly diseases like HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 are being spread by travelers to the remotest corners of the globe.
  7. 7. We’ve already seen what free trade does to the environment. Greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2018 despite efforts to curtail them. Micro-plastics invaded our oceans, creating negative impacts on marine life. The waters of our planet are slowly acidifying, creating economic and health impacts every day
  9. 9. Islamophobia: • Terrorism, Hate Crimes and Western Politics: Islamophobia in the Context of Globalization and the Media
  10. 10. Conclusion: • The advantages and disadvantages of globalization show us that a world free to move and communicate offers numerous opportunities to pursue. It also shows us a planet where fewer opportunities may exist for workers and families who are employed in low-skill positions. We have many challenges to face in the coming years as the world continues to become a smaller place. That’s why we must continually look at these issues to ensure everyone has a fair chance to find success.

