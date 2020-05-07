Introduction to Machine Learning: What is ML

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Machine Learning for Analysts and Product Managers Machine Learning Bookcamp Alexey Grigorev Unit 1: What ...
mlbookcamp.com
Plan ● What is Machine Learning ● Example: Car price prediction ● Supervised Machine Learning
Machine Learning DATA ML PATTERNS ● ML: applied math + computer science ● “Learning”: ML discovers patterns in data
Imagine we have a car classifieds website Pictures taken from olx.ua
I want to sell my car Picture by John Torcasio from unsplash (source)
$1.1k Price $0.6k $23k What do we know about cars?
1995 Year 1980 2016 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k What do we know about cars?
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k What do we know about cars?
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k What do we know about cars?
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... What do we know ...
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... Using this infor...
DATA PATTERNS👨‍🔧
DATA ML PATTERNS DATA PATTERNS If an expert can, so can a model! 👨‍🔧
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... “Features” what ...
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......
... Training a model:
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......
1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 $1.1k Price $0.6k $23k ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .......
Features Target Model training ML Model
ML Model 1995 Year 1980 2016 GAZ Make VAZ BWM 200.000 Mileage 100.000 5.000 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... $1.1k Price $0...
Features PredictionsModel Predictions
Model 1996 Year 1991 2018 Volvo Make GAZ Audi 100.000 Mileage 50.000 2.000 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... $1.1k Price $0....
Supervised Machine Learning ● Supervised = we have target information to learn from ● Two main categories: regression and ...
Supervised Machine Learning $50kRegression:
Supervised Machine Learning $50kRegression: $1mRegression: 🏠
Supervised Machine Learning carClassification:
Supervised Machine Learning spamClassification: carClassification: ✉
Classification cat dog car Multiclass:
Classification spam not spam Binary: cat dog car Multiclass: ✉
Summary ● Machine learning uses data to find patterns ● If an expert can do something, we can automate it with ML ● Featur...
mlbookcamp.com ● Learn Machine Learning by doing projects ● http://bit.ly/mlbookcamp ● Get 40% off with code “grigorevpc” ...
Course page: mlbookcamp.com/course/ml-pm @Al_Grigoragrigorev alexeygrigorev.com Icons from flaticon by Pixel perfect, Roun...
