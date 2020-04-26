Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Фармацеутски техничар, II разред Наставне јединице: 59. и 60. Екстракција примјеном мацерације Александра Њежић, проф ЈУ Медицинска школа Бања Лука Предмет: Фармацеутска технологија - вјежбе
  2. 2. Мацерација  Мацерација је једнократна екстракција прописано уситњене дроге одговарајућим растварачем на собној температури.  Двострука мацерација је екстракција дроге прописане уситњености са одговарајућим растварачем, два пута узастопно, на собној температури, а примјењује се претежно за екстракцију дрога чвршће структуре.
  3. 3. Мацерати  По Ph.Jug.IV мацерати су водени екстрактивни препарати дрога који се добијају екстракцијом дроге са водом на собној температури.  Намијењени су и за унутрашњу и за спољашњу употребу.
  4. 4.  Ако није другачије прописано из 10 дијелова дроге се израђује 100 дијелова мацерата, а из дрога са слузима 200 дијелова мацерата.  Уситњена дрога се прелије са водом и уз повремено мијешање остави, ако није другачије прописано, 30 минута на собној температури.  Затим се раствор проциједи и дрога испере оном количином воде док се не добије прописана количина мацерата.  Ако није другачије прописано, мацерати се морају чувати на хладном мјесту заштићени од свјетлости највише 3 дана.
  5. 5. Питање 1. Објасни израду мацерата корјена бијелог сљеза. 2. Ако знате да је сљез дрога са слузима колико грама дроге ћете узети да направите 200 грама мацерата?

