Farmaceutska tehnologija ii_59 i 60 mjesanje

  1. 1. Фармацеутски техничари, II разред Наставне јединице: 59. и 60. Мјешање Александра Њежић, проф ЈУ Медицинска школа Бања Лука Предмет: Фармацеутска технологија - теорија
  2. 2. Циљ Познавање мјешања као фармацеутско-технолошке операције здруживања.
  3. 3.  Мјешање је механичка фармацеутско-технолашка операција, која се примјењује код израде препарата у чији састав улазе двије или више супстанци.  Примјењује се при изради: прашкова, раствора, суспензија, емулзија, чајева и других препарата.  У апотеци се за мијешање течних препарата користе стаклени штапић и чаша, а за чврсте и получврсте пистил и тарионик.  Мјешањем се постиже хомогеност.
  4. 4. Мијешање прашкова  Мијешање прашкова затијева посебну технику. Да би се добила хомогена смјеша супстанце треба да буду истог или што ближег степена уситњености.  Прашкови при мијешању доста праше, просипају се из судова и остају у мртвим угловима мјешалица неизмијешани.  У апотеци за мијешање прашкова се користе тарионик и пистил, а у индустрији разни типови мјешалица.  Најједноставнији тип мјешалице је посуда у облику коцке.  Такође се користе и посебни бубњеви, који се окрећу око своје осовине, мјешалице са лопатицама, коритасте мјешалице, спиралне мјешалице.
  5. 5. Мијешање течности и раствора  Мијешање течности и раствора се у индустрији обавља на два начина: механички и барботирањем. Механичко мијешање се изводи помоћу мјешалица у погодној посуди на којој може бити уграђен уређај за хлађење и загријавање (дупликатор). Посуде морају бити покривене када се ради са испарљивим растварачима.
  6. 6.  Врсте мјешалица: - мјешалица са лопатицама - пропелерске мјешалице - рамске - ленгерске - турбинске - планетарне
  7. 7.  Барботирање је специјалан начин мјешања течности, пропуштања кроз течност мјехурића ваздуха, паре или неког другог гаса.  Увођење се врши кроз избушено порозно дно.  Мора се водити рачуна о утицају гасова или ваздуха на љековите супстанце.
  8. 8.  Посебан тип мејшалица су гњечилице које се користе за мјешање и хомогенизацију вискозних,пластичних и жилавих маса.
  9. 9. Питања 1. Шта је хомогена мјешавина? 2. Опиши планетарну мјешалицу. 3. Опиши гњечилицу у облику слова “Z”.

