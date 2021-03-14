Streaming Place: The Future of Entertainment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
Appendix
The number of streaming services is growing exponentially. © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP General Live TV Streaming NBA League Pass ...
Thank you. Contact information: Alan G. Shimp Juris Doctor Candidate, Class of 2021 UCLA School of Law (814) 753-0611 alan...
  1. 1. The Future of Entertainment Alan G. Shimp March 2021
  2. 2. There is nothing better than a good old-fashioned false dichotomy to fuel a meaningless debate. And the most prominent false dichotomy du jour is whether cinemas or streaming services will become the prevailing outlet for motion picture releases in a post-COVID 19 world. But what if you want to stream video in in a public, social setting? Movie Theaters or Streaming? A False Dichotomy. Would that be Possible? © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  3. 3. What would it be?  A gathering spot to view streaming video and other online content. It would be a social venue that fills a role similar to cinemas but takes it a step further by bridging the gap between real world and virtual social settings. It would also allow patrons to choose a convenient showtime. It could also be a venue to stream live sporting events. How would it work?  Streaming Place would be integrated with an app for social networking, reservations, purchases, and reviews.  It could have a large central seating area, set up as a café.  It could have varying sized viewing rooms:  One to three guests may reserve a booth.  Four or more guests may reserve a room.  The lobby could offer café food in addition to traditional concessions. What would be the revenue model?  Streaming Place could exploit myriad revenue streams with the primary advantage based on data, sold to advertisers, studios, game developers, etc.  In addition to the data, traditional revenue streams would be generated from subscriptions, partnerships, events, concessions, etc. What would be the pricing model?  There would be a cashless, app-based monthly membership fee (e.g. $5 or $10).  It would be offset by a reward discount in the same amount for the first reservation each month.  The price per film could be based on an algorithm that factors in a base price for the presentation, the size of the room, and the number of people viewing  A new release would likely be at the going rate of a movie ticket (i.e. $10 -$16 per person), but perhaps an older film, e.g., The Maltese Falcon, could be $5 – or even $2 – per person.  Further adjustments could be made such as $5 per person for groups up to 4, $2 per person for groups greater than 8. Streaming Place is the logical evolution of cinemas and online entertainment. © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  4. 4. By offering an enhanced customer experience, Streaming Place can realize increased revenue. 1 Lobby seating, set up similarly to a café, would encourage guests to socialize while at the same time enables the venue to obtain customer feedback and sell more concessions. 2 Flexible start times (reservations are “held” for 15 minutes) would enable guests to complete on-site pre-movie meals or drinks. Guests could order additional food and beverages via the app during the show, and pause the film when the wait staff delivers. 3 Streaming Place could recognize increased opportunities from smaller independent films, series bingeing, documentaries, and even older inventories from major motion picture studios. Sports and other live events like shows, conventions, and concerts could also be streamed. 4 Like-minded people could arrange, via chat boards, to reserve a room or booth at Streaming Place where they would view their desired content. Guests would feel safe meeting at Streaming Place for a first date, and they’d not only be entertained, but they’d have a place to interact/socialize after the film. Ultimately it would be less expensive and require less time. 5 Via the app, individuals could join others who want to view a given movie at the same time, thus qualifying for a larger room at a lower per-person cost, much like the shared ride model of Uber and Lyft. © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  5. 5. Streaming Place would be safer and more effective at collecting data because all viewers would identify themselves and opt-in upon arrival. The key to a successful streaming service is the ability to derive meaningful insights and actions from data. However, the Federal Trade Commission has issued orders to video streaming companies, requiring them to provide data on how they collect, use, and present personal information, their advertising and user engagement practices, and how their practices affect children and teens. FTC Issues Orders to Nine Social Media and Video Streaming Services Seeking Data About How They Collect, Use, and Present Information December 14, 2020 © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  6. 6. Events B2B Events  Suitable for a physical event in one city with a keynote speaker.  Useful for a simulcast of speakers in multiple cities with local hosts to expand reach. B2C Events  Children’s birthday parties could be thrown.  Business events are a possibility.  So are charitable functions — e.g. showing a documentary film. Live Sports  Groups could book for live sporting events. Concessions Before  Guests could drink simple coffee or drinks while waiting for all members of the party to arrive. During  Food could be ordered via app and delivered by waitstaff or — as the film can be paused — picked up by the guests, who are notified via the app once it’s ready. After  Guests could gather to discuss the film. Partnerships Dating Apps  It would be a safe place for a first date.  A dating app would already have considerable personal information.  There is potential to sell advertising based on couples’ information.  This data is just the beginning of a profile that would continue to build over time and be valuable for resale. Fantasy Sports  Partnerships with fantasy sports leagues could drive increased traffic Subscriptions Monthly/Annual  Subscribers would pay a small monthly fee ($10? $5?), which may be applied to the first film viewed during that month. Walk-In  Non-subscribers could receive an incentive to subscribe on the spot (ex: 10% off). Sports Subscription  Subscribers could have a subscription to view an entire season of games. Data Advertisers  Streaming Place could use the data to secure targeted advertisers, perhaps charging a premium based on the ability to profile attendees. Film Studios  Streaming Place could sell the aggregate demographic data to film studios who need just that type of input to help guide new projects. Live Sports Events  Streaming Place could sell to sports franchises and online gambling sites. Streaming Place has multiple revenue models, including: © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  7. 7. Streaming Place offers a “best of all worlds” experience for filmmakers, guests, and owners. Streaming Place Cinema Personal Device Home TV Filmmakers can identify every individual viewing the film ● ○ ○ ○ Guests have a nearly unlimited selection of films ● ○ ● ● Guests can see the films at a time of their choosing ● ○ ● ● Guests can enjoy the film with a variety of food options ● ◐ ● ● Guests can gather with friends to discuss the film ● ○ ◐ ◐ An ideal spot for a first date ● ● ○ ○ Affordable ● ◐ ◐ ◐ Guests can add comments and reviews, and complete surveys ● ○ ○ ○ Guests can accumulate reward points ● ○ ○ ○ Guests can meet others with similar interests to watch and discuss films ● ○ ○ ○ © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  8. 8. Streaming Place has some “unknowns” that need to be considered:  Currently there are two distribution models: one for private home exhibition and one for public exhibition. Streaming Place, however, would be considered private exhibition in a place open to the public and would therefore require a new kind of distribution.  It is possible that the distributors (i.e. studios) would balk at the idea. However, when the studios recognize that quality data can be captured at Streaming Place in addition to the supplemental revenue, there will be a great incentive to play along. Likewise, obtaining exhibition rights to sports and other live events could be a challenge.  It is questionable if the studios could create their own streaming place. While the 1948 Paramount consent decrees have been lifted, vertical control of exhibition by distributors may still raise antitrust concerns under that precedent. Is Streaming Place an exhibitor? According to the Redd Horne Decision, the answer would be yes. Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. v. Redd Horne, Inc., 749 F.2d 154 (3d Cir. 1984). However, studios routinely exhibit their content exclusively in certain venues. For example, you will never find a Warner Brothers movie on a Disney Cruise ship.  It is certain that there will be litigation ahead regarding streaming and what constitutes public exhibition. Undoubtedly large corporations like Disney, Comcast, and AT&T will throw their weight around and new laws will be written, but who will prevail is unknown. © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  9. 9. © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP
  10. 10. Appendix
  11. 11. The number of streaming services is growing exponentially. © 2021 ALAN G. SHIMP General Live TV Streaming NBA League Pass Outside TV BigStar Movies Laugh Out Loud Shudder Philo NFL Game Pass Facebook The Roku Channel KocawaTV Screambox fuboTV NHL.TV On-Demand Streaming: Varied Content IMDb TV BroadwayHD Sundance Now Sling TV Fox Soccer Match Pass Netflix On-Demand Streaming: Niche Options Eros Now Hayu YouTube TV UFC Fight Pass Disney+ Crunchyroll BritBox Broadcaster-Specific Streaming Options Hulu with Live TV WWE Network Hulu Funimation Now Acorn TV HBO Now PlayStation Vue Bleacher Report Live RedBox VRV Watch TCM AMC Premiere DirecTV Now NBC Sports Gold Yahoo View HIDIVE Fandor Lifetime Movie Club AT&T WatchTV MLB.TV Fandango Now DC Universe Gaia CBS All Access Spectrum TV Essentials PokerGo Tubi TV Hi-Yah Qello Hallmark Movies Now Pluto.tv Willow TV Crackle Curiosity Stream Revry FX+ Xumo F1 TV Popcornflix GuideDoc Tribeca Shortlist History Vault KlowdTV Slice Apple iTunes Magnolia Selects Realeyz Showtime LG Channel Plus Ginx Google Play Hopster TV Mubi Starz TV Everywhere Twitter Shout Factory TV Pure Flix Short of the Week Epix Xfinity Instant TV DAZN Vudu Dove Channel Kanopy MAX GO NBC News Now Live TV and On-Demand Mixed Options Vimeo UP Faith and Family Hoopla The CW and CW Seed Live Sports Streaming Amazon Prime Video PantaFlix Drama Fever Urban Movie Channel Miscellaneous Streaming Options ESPN+ YouTube Volta Blaze TV Rakuten Viki Twitch Source: The Complete List of Streaming Services – 100+ Services
  12. 12. Thank you. Contact information: Alan G. Shimp Juris Doctor Candidate, Class of 2021 UCLA School of Law (814) 753-0611 alanshimp@gmail.com

