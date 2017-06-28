Colgate palmolive

A Harvard Case
ABOUT THE COMPANY
American worldwide consumer products company focused on the production, distribution and provision of household, health ca...
William Colgate (Founder) Ian M. Cook (CEO)
Products
Some Brand Ambassadors
Advertisements
In 1992, the company launched a new toothbrush in the United States , named as Colgate Precision Susan Steinberg, the prod...
The Five Year Plan (1991-95) •To launch new products. •To enter into new markets. •To improve manufacturing and distributi...
• In 1991, $243 was spent to upgrade manufacturing plants and and launched new products worldwide. • Manufacturing began i...
Income Statement for Toothbrushes : 1989-92
Product Segment
Consumer Segment
Brand Decision Factors for Consumers Main Reasons for Using a Brand Percent of Consumers Fits most comfortably in my mouth...
Competition
Number of Stockkeepping Units Brand Adult Child/Teen Colgate 28 8 Oral-B 16 5 Reach 14 4 Crest Complete 10 0 Aquafresh Fle...
Principal Toothbrush Brand Unit and Dollar Market Shares by class of Trades: 1991
Advertising and Promotion Principal Toothbrush Media Advertising Expenditure and Shares of Voice: 1991-1992E Brand 1991 19...
Television and Advertising Copy Strategies and Execution for Competitor Toothbrush Vrand 1991
Colgate Plus Television Advertising; Copy Strategies and Execution : 1985-1992
Advertising and Promotion Expenditure for Toothbrushes 1989-1992E ($ in thousands)
Mission: To “develop a superior, technical, plaque removing device ”
Steinberg developed a marketing mix and financial projections for both scenarios, and this information is summarized in th...
Table D gives the cost , depreciation period, and annual capacity for each class of equipment. Table C tells how unit volu...
Steinberg consolidated the best estimated cost and price in the form of table which is shown in next slide
Table E tells about the alternative positioning Scenarios for Precision
•At the time consumer concept tests were carried out by the task force, name tests were also conducted among those consume...
Communication and Promotion In the communication and promotion, four test were conducted among 400 users from age group 18...
•Steinberg believed that Precision was more than a niche product or simple line extension and that the proven benefits to ...
Colgate palmolive

  1. 1. A Harvard Case
  2. 2. ABOUT THE COMPANY
  3. 3. American worldwide consumer products company focused on the production, distribution and provision of household, health care and personal products
  4. 4. William Colgate (Founder) Ian M. Cook (CEO)
  5. 5. Products
  6. 6. Some Brand Ambassadors
  7. 7. Advertisements
  8. 8. In 1992, the company launched a new toothbrush in the United States , named as Colgate Precision Susan Steinberg, the product Manager had managed the entire product development
  9. 9. The Five Year Plan (1991-95) •To launch new products. •To enter into new markets. •To improve manufacturing and distribution •To focus on core consumer products
  10. 10. • In 1991, $243 was spent to upgrade manufacturing plants and and launched new products worldwide. • Manufacturing began in China and Eastern Europe. • In 1991, CP held 43% of toothpaste and 16% of toothbrush market.
  11. 11. Income Statement for Toothbrushes : 1989-92
  12. 12. Product Segment
  13. 13. Consumer Segment
  14. 14. Brand Decision Factors for Consumers Main Reasons for Using a Brand Percent of Consumers Fits most comfortably in my mouth 63% Best for getting at hard-to-reach places 52% The bristles are the right softness 46% The bristles are the right firmness 36% Toothbrush my dentist recommends 35% Important part of my oral care regimen 30%
  15. 15. Competition
  16. 16. Number of Stockkeepping Units Brand Adult Child/Teen Colgate 28 8 Oral-B 16 5 Reach 14 4 Crest Complete 10 0 Aquafresh Flex 6 1 Lever 7 2 Plax 2 1 Total 83 21 Principal Toothbrush Brand Product Line: August 1992
  17. 17. Principal Toothbrush Brand Unit and Dollar Market Shares by class of Trades: 1991
  18. 18. Advertising and Promotion Principal Toothbrush Media Advertising Expenditure and Shares of Voice: 1991-1992E Brand 1991 1992E Media $MM Share Voice (%) Media $MM Share Voice (%) Colgate Plus 7.0 19 8 15 Reach 15.5 42 17.1 31 Oral-B 10.2 27 11.2 20 Crest Complete 0.4 1 6.4 12 Aquafresh Flex 0.4 1 10 18 Pfizer Plax 2.3 6 2.2 4
  19. 19. Television and Advertising Copy Strategies and Execution for Competitor Toothbrush Vrand 1991
  20. 20. Colgate Plus Television Advertising; Copy Strategies and Execution : 1985-1992
  21. 21. Advertising and Promotion Expenditure for Toothbrushes 1989-1992E ($ in thousands)
  22. 22. Mission: To “develop a superior, technical, plaque removing device ”
  23. 23. Steinberg developed a marketing mix and financial projections for both scenarios, and this information is summarized in the nest slides
  24. 24. Table D gives the cost , depreciation period, and annual capacity for each class of equipment. Table C tells how unit volumes reach to the customers
  25. 25. Steinberg consolidated the best estimated cost and price in the form of table which is shown in next slide
  26. 26. Table E tells about the alternative positioning Scenarios for Precision
  27. 27. •At the time consumer concept tests were carried out by the task force, name tests were also conducted among those consumers positively disposed towards the concept. • Alternative names tested included Colgate Precision, Colgate System III, Colgate Advantage, Colgate 1.2.3, Colgate Contour, Colgate Sensation, and Colgate Probe. • The Colgate Precision name was consistently viewed more favorably—it was deemed appropriate by 49% of concept acceptors and appealing by 31%. • Executives who believed that the product represented “big news” in the category argued that the product could stand alone and that the Precision brand name should be emphasized. • It was estimated, both under the mainstream and niche positioning scenarios, that cannibalization figures for Colgate Plus would increase by 20% if the Colgate brand name was stressed but remain unchanged if the Precision brand name was stressed. • On the other hand, CP’s stated corporate strategy was to build on the Colgate brand equity.
  28. 28. Communication and Promotion In the communication and promotion, four test were conducted among 400 users from age group 18-54
  29. 29. •Steinberg believed that Precision was more than a niche product or simple line extension and that the proven benefits to consumers represented a technological breakthrough. •She wondered how Precision should be positioned, branded, and communicated to consumers, as well as what the advertising and promotion budget should be and how it should be broken down. •Steinberg had to develop a marketing mix and profit-and-loss formula that would enable Precision to reach its full potential, yet also be acceptable to Burton and her colleagues, particularly the Colgate Plus product manager. Conclusion

