Company’s BaCkground Colgate Precision- A niche product or simple line extension and that the proven benefits to consumers...
The Situation • Colgate-Palmolive (CP) was poised to launch a new toothbrush in the United States, tentatively named Colga...
Objectives of this Case is to Understand the entry of Precision toothbrush into new geographic markets and How it transfor...
How Precision should be positioned, branded and communicated to consumers? What the advertising and promotion budget shoul...
The Situation Consumers • Consumers were willing to pay a premium for the new products addressing issues regarding the hea...
Product • The Precision toothbrush is a technical innovation. • Using infrared motion analysis developed a unique brush wi...
Colgate pricing is done based on the production costs including the warehousing and transport costs. One main concern abou...
Advertising through T.V Media and Newspaper Media. FM Radios and other Radios. Hoardings on the Highways and National High...
It has high brand recall & visibility, excellent advertising and brand visibility of products with a strong customer loyal...
With large number of companies fighting in personal & oral care segment, the market has become saturated & there is little...
Stretching their product line can create offerings and hence increase their values. Tapping the rural market in developing...
Since there is high competition the margins are dropping and companies have to give more discount on the products to susta...
The Main Question that had to be answered before the positioning of the Precision Toothbrush in the market was whether to ...
Branding Alternative names tested included Colgate Precision, Colgate System III, Colgate Advantage, Colgate 1.2.3, Colgat...
Breakeven Analysis Breakeven Point (units)= Fixed Costs/(S.P- Variable Costs) Breakeven analysis for 1992E, Fixed costs= $...
  1. 1. Company’s BaCkground Colgate Precision- A niche product or simple line extension and that the proven benefits to consumers represented a technological breakthrough. • Launched in August,1992. • A global leader in households and personal care products. • Faced a highly competitive market with substantial new product activity. • Total worldwide research and development expenditures for 1991 were $114 million, and media advertising expenditures totaled $428 million.
  2. 2. The Situation • Colgate-Palmolive (CP) was poised to launch a new toothbrush in the United States, tentatively named Colgate Precision. • Susan Steinberg had to recommend positioning, branding, and communication strategies to division general manager Nigel Burton. Situation analysis CP launched a precision toothbrush as a line extension. Faced a highly competitive market with a substantial new product activity. Struggling to manage the entire new product development process. Developing strategies for positioning,branding and communication .
  3. 3. Objectives of this Case is to Understand the entry of Precision toothbrush into new geographic markets and How it transformed from a “Sleepy & inefficient ” company into a lean and profitable one. Analysis of Product Segmentation Consumer Segmentation • Value and Profession • Age • Replacement frequency • Personal brushing style Competition • Number & type of Stock keeping Units(SKUs) • Market shares in terms of volume and value in US retail markets. Evaluate the impact of Precision marketing mix on sales.
  4. 4. How Precision should be positioned, branded and communicated to consumers? What the advertising and promotion budget should be and how it should be broken down? Three Issues How to develop a profit and loss pro forma that would enable Precision toothbrush to reach its full potential?
  5. 5. The Situation Consumers • Consumers were willing to pay a premium for the new products addressing issues regarding the health of their gums. • 48% consumers claimed to change their brushes at least every three months. • Consumers choose their brand based on features, comforts and professional recommendations.
  6. 6. Product • The Precision toothbrush is a technical innovation. • Using infrared motion analysis developed a unique brush with bristles of 3 different lengths and orientations. • Three brush design evolved with 35% more plaque removing efficiency • The brush is also shown to be more effective in reducing gum disease than the leading brushes, specifically Reach and Oral B
  7. 7. Colgate pricing is done based on the production costs including the warehousing and transport costs. One main concern about the Colgate Precision was if it was treated as mainstream toothbrush then it would lead to cannibalization of the Colgate Plus
  8. 8. Colgate pricing is done based on the production costs including the warehousing and transport costs. One main concern about the Colgate Precision was if it was treated as mainstream toothbrush then it would lead to cannibalization of the Colgate Plus
  9. 9. Advertising through T.V Media and Newspaper Media. FM Radios and other Radios. Hoardings on the Highways and National Highways. Use Dentists to sample consumers and make them buy Colgate Products.
  10. 10. It has high brand recall & visibility, excellent advertising and brand visibility of products with a strong customer loyalty. It offers a wide variety of oral care and personal care products. It is operating in more than 200 countries and has a strong financial performance. It has achieved to penetrate into the market and hold its shares.
  11. 11. With large number of companies fighting in personal & oral care segment, the market has become saturated & there is little scope for growth. The majority of its properties are on rent basis hence high operation costs and hence low profits. Colgate have limited brands under a particular product category and they have limited offerings under different segments.
  12. 12. Stretching their product line can create offerings and hence increase their values. Tapping the rural market in developing countries can reap profits for the company. Strengthening the company by mergers or acquisitions. People need to be made aware about the optimum usage rate for these products so that the market utilizes the product as forecasted by the company. This can happen only through advertising /word of mouth /doctor prescription.
  13. 13. Since there is high competition the margins are dropping and companies have to give more discount on the products to sustain the market. Increase in the price of raw material in one factor that would increase the price of the product. Colgate had to face Ethical issues as an Organisation stated that Colgate was using animal testing which affected the market.
  14. 14. The Main Question that had to be answered before the positioning of the Precision Toothbrush in the market was whether to consider the product as Niche OR Mainstream ?? Positioning decision would impact distribution and percentage of sales by class of trade. Steinberg hoped to develop a pro-forma income statement to compare the profit implications of the niche versus mainstream positioning strategies. Precision, positioned as a niche product, would be carried by food and drug stores. Under a mainstream launch scenario, a relatively greater proportion of sales would occur through mass merchandisers and club stores.
  15. 15. Branding Alternative names tested included Colgate Precision, Colgate System III, Colgate Advantage, Colgate 1.2.3, Colgate Contour, Colgate Sensation, and Colgate Probe. Debated whether the brush should be known as “Colgate Precision” or as “Precision by Colgate.” It was estimated, both under the mainstream and niche positioning scenarios, that cannibalization figures for Colgate Plus would increase by 20% if the Colgate brand name was stressed but remain unchanged if the Precision brand name was stressed. CP’s stated corporate strategy was to build on the Colgate brand equity
  16. 16. Breakeven Analysis Breakeven Point (units)= Fixed Costs/(S.P- Variable Costs) Breakeven analysis for 1992E, Fixed costs= $11,423 Selling Price of toothbrushes= $44,846 . Variable Costs= Total Advertising Costs Total Advertising Costs = Media + Consumer Promotions + Trade Promotions Total Advertising Costs = $(9,623 + 6,978 + 7,457) Total Advertising Costs = $ 24,058

