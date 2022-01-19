A civil marriage contract for a non muslim couple

The Abu Dhabi Non-Muslim Personal Status Court has issued the first civil marriage contract to spouses of Canadian citizenship, according to the provisions of Law No. 14 of 2021 on non-Muslim Personal Status in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It aims to establish the Emirate as a leader in regulating family matters for non-Muslims following international best practices. A non-Muslim Personal Status Court in Abu Dhabi granted a Canadian couple the first civil marriage contract.



The newlyweds appreciated everyone who helped make the civil marriage contract service go well, as well as those who worked hard to ensure that the application process was quick and straightforward.

