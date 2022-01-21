The implementation of UAE Value Added Tax

The UAE government constantly implements frameworks and mechanisms across several different government departments as part of their key initiatives in boosting economic health. Among them is VAT implementation in UAE, which was declared by the Federal Tax Authority. For the public, Value Added Tax implementation meant higher prices for food, entertainment, and other consumer goods and services. For businesses in the country, it meant levying the current VAT rate of five percent on goods and/or services that are taxable.

The UAE government also introduced a decreased VAT rate and exemptions for specific goods and services. As not all products and services are taxable, it is best to consult with regulated tax agents in Dubai regarding VAT implementation in UAE.

