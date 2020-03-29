She builds peace tunisia webinar march 28

What is the She Builds Peace Campaign?



She Builds Peace is a collaborative campaign and a global call to action for you to stand with women peacebuilders. Our goal is to ensure that women peacebuilders are safe and protected, that governments fulfill their obligations to include them in peace and security decision making, and that women peacebuilders are appreciated and resourced to continue their critical work.



She Builds Peace is your invitation to stand with women peacebuilders so they can SOAR—and together, we can build a safer and more peaceful world for everyone.