Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
March, 28th, 2020
Webinar Rules
Getting to know each other
Participants Expectations
She Builds Peace Process
Questions/Answers
Team Matching
Follow-up &Monitoring
Women Peace and Security
“Wars kill and destroy lives of women, girls, men and boys. There are particular gendered dimensions to violence that have...
She Builds Peace Video by ICAN
What is the She Builds Peace Campaign? She Builds Peace is a collaborative campaign and a global call to action for you to...
Simorgh (meaning literally thirty birds) is a story from the Persian poet Farid u-din Attar, from his book Conference of t...
UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325
Poll
Statistics on peace processes illustrate this very clearly – 92.4 percent of participants in peace negotiations and 97.5 p...
Four pillars of the women, Peace and Security agenda: Participation Protection Prevention Relief
International Policy Commitments
• Beijing Platform for Action (BPFA, 1995) • UNSCR 1325 (2000) and its subsequent resolutions • CEDAW General Recommendati...
Implementation and Monitoring Implementation of UNSCR 1325 is tracked through the “UN Strategic Framework on Women, Peace ...
Open Discussion
Further Resources
• PeaceWomen • Women Count: Security Council Resolution 1325 - Civil Society Monitoring Report • NGOWG: Monthly Action Poi...
THANK YOU
She builds peace tunisia webinar march 28
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

She builds peace tunisia webinar march 28

63 views

Published on

What is the She Builds Peace Campaign?

She Builds Peace is a collaborative campaign and a global call to action for you to stand with women peacebuilders. Our goal is to ensure that women peacebuilders are safe and protected, that governments fulfill their obligations to include them in peace and security decision making, and that women peacebuilders are appreciated and resourced to continue their critical work.

She Builds Peace is your invitation to stand with women peacebuilders so they can SOAR—and together, we can build a safer and more peaceful world for everyone.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

She builds peace tunisia webinar march 28

  1. 1. March, 28th, 2020
  2. 2. Webinar Rules
  3. 3. Getting to know each other
  4. 4. Participants Expectations
  5. 5. She Builds Peace Process
  6. 6. Questions/Answers
  7. 7. Team Matching
  8. 8. Follow-up &Monitoring
  9. 9. Women Peace and Security
  10. 10. “Wars kill and destroy lives of women, girls, men and boys. There are particular gendered dimensions to violence that have a disproportionate and different impact on women and men. Gender-based violence (GBV) , such as sexual violence and domestic violence tend to increase during and after war. At the same time, post-conflict peace- and state building can be an opportunity to change discriminatory gender roles and advance women’s rights and gender equality. This brief gives an overview of the women.”
  11. 11. She Builds Peace Video by ICAN
  12. 12. What is the She Builds Peace Campaign? She Builds Peace is a collaborative campaign and a global call to action for you to stand with women peace builders. Our goal is to ensure that women peace builders are safe and protected, that governments fulfill their obligations to include them in peace and security decision making, and that women peace builders are appreciated and resourced to continue their critical work
  13. 13. Simorgh (meaning literally thirty birds) is a story from the Persian poet Farid u-din Attar, from his book Conference of the Birds
  14. 14. UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325
  15. 15. Poll
  16. 16. Statistics on peace processes illustrate this very clearly – 92.4 percent of participants in peace negotiations and 97.5 percent of signatories to peace agreements are men (Women’s Participation in Peace Negotiations: Connections between Presence and Influence, UNIFEM 2010)
  17. 17. Four pillars of the women, Peace and Security agenda: Participation Protection Prevention Relief
  18. 18. International Policy Commitments
  19. 19. • Beijing Platform for Action (BPFA, 1995) • UNSCR 1325 (2000) and its subsequent resolutions • CEDAW General Recommendation 30 • UN Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) (2014)
  20. 20. Implementation and Monitoring Implementation of UNSCR 1325 is tracked through the “UN Strategic Framework on Women, Peace and Security 2011- 2020” 7 , which includes targets and a set of global indicators adopted by the Security Council that cover each of the four pillars.
  21. 21. Open Discussion
  22. 22. Further Resources
  23. 23. • PeaceWomen • Women Count: Security Council Resolution 1325 - Civil Society Monitoring Report • NGOWG: Monthly Action Points (MAP) for the Security Council • Saferword (2014): Masculinities, conflict and peacebuilding • She Builds Peace • PEACEATHON Library
  24. 24. THANK YOU

×