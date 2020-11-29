Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЯ НА ТЕМУ «СОВРЕМЕННЫЕ IT-ПРОДУКТЫ ДЛЯ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ МАТЕРИАЛЬНЫМИ ЗАПАСАМИ В ЦЕПИ ПОСТАВОК: FISHBOWL» ПОДГОТОВИЛ: ГОЛОВЕНЧИК АЛЕКСАНДР СЕРГЕЕВИЧ СТУДЕНТ 4 КУРСА 722 ГРУППЫ СПЕЦИАЛЬНОСТИ «ЛОГИСТИКА»
  2. 2. «Fishbowl» – программный продукт, созданный одноименной компанией в 2001 году в г. Орем, штат Юта, США. Компания основана супругами Чак и Беверли Хейл, которые вели бизнес в столице штата – Солт- Лейк-Сити. Пара инвестировала 3 млн. $ в компанию, которая с тех пор занимается разработкой и выпуском программного обеспечения производства, управления складом, запасами и связанных с этим надстроек. Слоган компании – «Now You Can Swim With The Sharks» (рус. «теперь вы можете плавать с акулами»), что является достаточно интересным маркетинговым ходом, поскольку само название программы переводится как «аквариум», т.е. используя этот аквариум, можно соревноваться с акулами бизнеса на данном рынке ПО. Немного из истории создания:
  3. 3. Программный продукт выступает в качестве отдельного функционала для деятельности предприятия и не является ERP-программой. Вместе с этим его можно интегрировать с бухгалтерскими ПО (наиболее часто с QuickBooks), поставщиками, электронной коммерцией, CRM, EDI и др. Благодаря такой интеграции можно добиться высокой скорости взаимодействия участников цепочки поставок. Например, как только на веб-сайте интернет-магазина делается заказ, информация передается на склад организации-поставщика в систему «Fishbowl». Одновременно отправляется соответствующая информация для перевозчика, чтобы начать процесс выполнения заказа, составляется инвойс с помощью программного обеспечения для бухгалтерского учета и обновляется количество, доступное для продажи на сайте интернет-магазина. Описание программного продукта:
  4. 4. «Fishbowl» является достаточно хорошим решением для управления запасами как оптовых, так и розничных посредников, компаний электронной коммерции и других видов бизнеса и организации. Программа в основном рассчитана на небольшие и средние предприятия. Программный продукт обладает таким свойством, как масштабируемость, поэтому его можно использовать их в течение многих лет вместо того, чтобы спустя несколько лет изучать новую программу, если предыдущая не поддерживает наращивание функциональных блоков при увеличении объема работы. Описание программного продукта:
  5. 5. Программный продукт имеет в своем составе 3 основных модуля: 1) Fishbowl Manufacturing – комплексное решение для управления производством; 2) Fishbowl Warehouse – решение задач управления запасами на складе или в торговых залах; Отдельно компанией был выпущен бесплатный модуль «Boxstorm», основанный на облачных технологиях, совместимый с бухгалтерский программным обеспечением «QuickBooks».
  6. 6. Основные возможности Fishbowl: Управление запасами: Одна из функций программы предлагает продвинутые функции управления запасами, помогающие: • настраивать точки заказа для предотвращения дефицита запасов; • управлять запасами одновременно на нескольких складах; • контроль наличия товара на складе и в каком месте он находится в режиме реального времени. • отслеживать товары с использованием различных параметров (таких как серийные номера, номера партий, даты истечения срока годности); • автоматизация создания заказов с помощью интегрирования с EDI, CRM, электронной коммерцией.
  7. 7. Основные возможности Fishbowl: Интеграция с бухгалтерским ПО: Интеграция с «QuickBooks», «Xero», «Reckon», «Avalara» позволяет автоматически обновлять и составлять документы, включая спецификации товара при производстве («Bill of Material»), вести учет сколько и на какую сумму продано товаров, исключает двойной ввод данных.
  8. 8. Основные возможности Fishbowl: Сканирование штрих-кода: Встроенный плагин «Fishbowl Go» - это приложение для iOS» и Android, которое позволяет превратить телефон или планшет в сканер штрих- кода. Можно проверять в режиме реального времени количество запасов, формировать, сообщить о комплектации и упаковке нового заказы, принимать подписи, назначать номера партий и серийные номера и др. Это существенно экономит время и помогает избежать опечаток и других ошибок, связанных с вводом информации вручную.
  9. 9. Основные возможности Fishbowl: Управление несколькими складами: Функция предоставляет возможность отслеживать запасы в нескольких местах. Если предприятие имеет более одного склада, магазина или офиса, всегда можно проверить текущий уровень запасов по местоположению, благодаря чему можно узнать, когда можно пополнить запасы одного из складов за счет другого, спланировать сезонные тенденции продаж.
  10. 10. Основные возможности Fishbowl: Отслеживание и оценка запасов: Возможность не только контролирования количества запасов, но и другие способы отслеживания, будь то уникальные серийные номера или номера партий, дата истечения срока действия или любые другие виды пользовательского отслеживания. Они могут помочь справиться с возвратами, управлять гарантиями и соответствовать условиям хранения и другим требованиям. Программа также предлагает несколько методов калькуляции и включает: • средняя стоимость; • стандарт-костинг; • FIFO и LIFO; • история стоимости запасов; • сводка оценки запасов и др.
  11. 11. Основные возможности Fishbowl: Управление доставкой заказов: Модуль интегрирован с системами основных международных служб доставки («FedEx», «DHL», «ShipRush», «ShipStation»), а встроенный плагин «Fishbowl ShipExpress» позволяет оценить ценовые предложения перевозчиков на оказание услуги.
  12. 12. Основные возможности Fishbowl: Расчет затрат и доходов: Программный продукт имеет мощные инструменты, которые помогут определить истинную стоимость проданных товаров. При желании можно включить стоимость доставки, пошлин и других сборов в стоимость ваших товаров, учитываются сразу несколько валют. Можно просмотреть сразу несколько визуализированных отчетов на одном экране.
  13. 13. Стоимость программы: Зависит от выбранного модуля, при этом «Fishbowl Warehouse» обойдется дороже. Особенностью внедрения является то, что ежегодных отчислений за пользование программы нет, нужно лишь заплатить за покупку программного продукта. Однако вместе с этим купленная программа поддерживает автоматическое бесплатное обновление в течение года после покупки. После года необходимо обновить лицензию - $1,395 to $7,295 для «Fishbowl Warehouse» и $1,795 to $8,895 для «Fishbowl Manufacturing» в зависимости от числа пользователей. Стоимость приобретения модулей в зависимости и количества пользователей представим в виде таблицы: Кол-во пользователе й Fishbowl Warehouse Fishbowl Manufacturing 2-5 $4395–$8095 $5895–$10695 6-10 $9595–$13995 $12595–$18395 11-15 $15095–$18995 $19985–$23995 20 $23495 $28495 25+ $1280,51 за каждого нового $1319,80 за каждого нового пользователя
  14. 14. Эффект внедрения программы: На рисунке представлена окупаемость программы и полученные экономические эффекты за счет ее внедрения за 5 лет. Данные основаны исходя из опыта работы специалистов «Fishbowl» по внедрению с клиентами, которые помогли им автоматизировать процессы управления запасами. Эти экономические эффект представляют собой множество различных областей, в которых компании сэкономили, например, устранение двойного и тройного ввода данных, сокращение человеческой ошибки, правильность определения точек заказа в различных системах управления запасами во избежание дефицитов, потерянные/негодные запасы, сокращения время проведения пересчета запасов и т.д. Можно заметить, что вложенные суммы на покупку окупятся достаточно быстро и за счет эффективности управления будут приносить значительный доход.
  15. 15. Стоимость программы и другие возможности: Есть возможность бесплатного опробования полнофункциональной версии в течение 14 дней. Для этого нужно всего лишь указать ФИО, компанию, телефон и электронную почту, на которую придет ссылка на скачивание бесплатной версии (https://www.fishbowlinventory.com/trial/). Однако проверки подлинности введенных данных не было: я ввел несуществующие данные, просто чтобы заполнить требуемые ячейки, далее необходимо было выбрать операционную систему (Windows 64-bit, Mac, Linux, Android или iOS – весит всего 764 МБ) и после этого началось автоматическое скачивание. После короткого опробования функционала, в целом все оказалось более-менее понятно, единственная проблема – отсутствие русификации, из-за чего компаниям СНГ необходимо привлечь сотрудников со знанием английского языка для работы в программе.
  16. 16. Сравнение с аналогичными программными продуктами: Согласно консалтинговой компании «Capterra», «Fishbowl» входит в топ-20 программных продуктов 2020 года среди программного обеспечения для управления цепочками поставок и программного обеспечения для управления запасами (ссылки: https://www.capterra.com/supply-chain-management-software/#top-20 и https://www.capterra.com/inventory-management-software/#top-20 соответственно). Для анализа конкурентоспособности «Fishbowl» я выбрал программы, с которыми чаще всего ее сравнивают, а именно: Salesforce, NetSuite, Fiix, DELMIAworks, Katana, UpKeep, inFlow Inventory, Unleashed и на основе рейтинговой отметки сравнил их по следующим показателям: 1) цена (т.к. в «Fishbowl» плата единоразовая и зависит от числа пользователей, возьмем стоимость покупки и поддержки за первые 5 лет для 50 работников: до 10000$ – 5 баллов, до 150000$ – 4 балла и так каждые 50000$ уменьшают отметку на один); 2) функционал (ERP, интеграция с бухгалтерскими ПО, MRP, управление заказами, управление поставщиками, отчеты, аналитика, прогнозирование спроса, многоканальное управление, управление складом – все вместе 5 баллов, отсутствие одного – 4 балла, двух – 3 балла и т.д.); 3) варианты размещения и поддержка платформ (облако, Win, Mac, iOS, Android – 5 баллов, отсутствие одного – 4 балла, отсутствие двух – 3 балла и т.д.); 4) оптимальный размер компаний (маленькие, средние и крупные – 5 баллов, отсутствие маленьких/средних/больших – 4, 3 и 2 балла соответственно, только один вид – 1 балл), 5) рейтинг пользователей на сайте HTTPS://WWW.CAPTERRA.COM/ (оценка соответствует значению оценки от пользователей на сайте); 6) возможность бесплатного использования на пробный период (да – 5 баллов, нет – 2 балла); 7) клиентская поддержка (24/7, онлайн и время работы компании – 5 баллов, отсутствие онлайн/24/7 – 4 и 3 балла соответственно, отсутствие двух – 1 балл); 8) обучение (личное, онлайн поддержка через сайт, вебинар, техническая документация – 5 баллов, отсутствие одного – 4 балла, двух – 3 балла и т.д.). Вес критериев: цена – 0,2, функционал – 0,2, варианты размещения и поддержка платформ – 0,15, оптимальный размер компании – 0,1, рейтинг пользователей – 0,15, возможность бесплатного использования – 0,1, поддержка – 0,05, обучение – 0,05.
  17. 17. Критерий Fishbo wl SalesFor ce NetSuit e Fiix DELMIAwork s Katana UpKeep inflow Inventory Unleashe d Цена 3 4 3 3 2 2 4 3 2 Функционал 4 4 3 2 5 4 5 2 2 Варианты размещения и поддержка платформ 5 3 1 3 4 1 3 4 3 Оптимальный размер компаний 2 5 2 5 5 1 5 2 2 Рейтинг пользователе й 4,2 4,4 4,1 4,4 4,1 4,8 4,7 4,6 4,5 Возможность бесплатного использовани я 5 2 5 2 5 5 2 5 2 Поддержка 3 3 3 3 3 5 5 3 3
  18. 18. Вывод: Рейтинг программных продуктов, составленный на основе совокупного балла, будет выглядеть следующим образом: 1. UpKeep (4,12) 2. DELMIAworks (4,02) 3. Fishbowl (3,83) 4. SalesForce (3,81) 5. inflow Inventory (3,34) 6. Fiix (3,21) 7. Katana (3,12) 8. NetSuite (3,07) 9. Unleashed (2,68) Таким образом, данный программный продукт занимает достаточно выгодное положение относительно других конкурентов. За счет широкого функционала и относительно приемлемой цены вполне может быть использован предприятиями для управления запасами. Вместе с тем система не лишена недостатков: поскольку это не комплексная система управления предприятием (ERP), с подобными системами конкурировать трудно. И хотя эффект может быть достигнут путем интеграции с различными сервисами и программами, большинство сервисов и программ, с которыми интегрируется «Fishbowl» - не всегда действуют на территории стран СНГ, потому нужно дополнительно узнавать соответствующую информацию об интеграции.

