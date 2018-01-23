Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Who Am I?
I grew up in Williamstown, West Virginia.
Before moving to WV, I was living in Japan for a year.
I am majoring in Elementary Education, to pursue my dream of teaching little ones.
I hate to be cold, I'd much rather be warm.
I have two siblings; an older brother who is a senior here at D&E and a younger sister who is a Sophomore.
I love to be with my family and friends.
I love to be outdoors adventuring and exploring new things.
Since I was little, I have always wanted to give back to others, which is why I choose the profession I have.
Since I was 16, I have had a job and provided for myself.
Adesa Williams
