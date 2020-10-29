Covid has impacted a ise (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IMPACT OF COVID-19 OF SELECTED SECTOR OF INDIAN STOCK MARKET ABHISHEK BHADORIYA
  2. 2. IMPACT OF COVID-19 Covid-19 has hit the Economies of the world very hard. Financial Institutions are heavily impacted by this pandemic. Due to lockdown in nearly every corner of the world, most of the manufacturing units as well as retail outlets have to halt their processes. This has affected the economic cycle of most of the countries around the globe. The negative effects of Covid 19 can be seen in Stock markets as well. Talking about the Indian stock market, we can clearly see that indices like Sensex and Nifty both have fallen down. Just before the Covid 19 entered the Indian Territory, we witnessed Indian stock market at its boom. Sensex and Nifty were at its all time high. But the negative effect of this pandemic made us witness the lower circuits in the stock market. Since then, we can see the market rising, but with fear still prevailing among the investors and traders. While the price of many stocks is falling, the healthcare and medical sector saw its stocks price going up. This basically happened due to high demand of such products in India as well as in the whole world. Some sectors such as aviation, financial & Automobile are badly affected. We can expect some bearishness in the market as of now.
  3. 3. SOME SECTORS ARE EFFECTED BADLY Covid 19 Impacted 3 sector that are worst hit and the Road ahead from them. Aviation, financials, and automobiles are the three sectors that are at the front among the sectors that are smarting under severe pain now. The damage caused by COVID-19 is not confined to only select pockets of businesses but it is a widespread malady that is expected to keep th economy sick for a longer time. While the magnitude of the impact may vary from sector to sector, there are some sectors that have suffered the most and continue to suffer.
  4. 4. AVIATION SECTOR • The contagion effect of the coronavirus (Covid-19) could soon bite the Indian aviation sector that is already dealing with a modest air-traffic growth due to the on-going economic slowdown. • Spice jet & Indigo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd) & Jet Airways Stocks are falling? Lets analyze the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on aviation stocks,… • Shares of aviation companies are under pressure on concerns that the industry may face risks from the coronavirus outbreak. What Lies Ahead? Are there any Trading Opportunities for Positional Traders?
  5. 5. SPICE JET The share of Spicejet Ltd fell by almost 48% from January 1, 2020. Since last 1 year, the stock price have dropped by 60% from its 52-week high of Rs.152. INDIGO The share of Interglobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo) declined by 23% from January 1, 2020. Since last 1 year, the stock price have dropped by 39% from its 52- week high of Rs.1,891.
  6. 6. JET AIRWAYS The Share of Jet Airways declined by 13% from January 1, 2020. Since last 1 year, the stock price have dropped by 35% from its 52- week high of Rs.34.5. REASON FOR FALL IN SHARE PRICE OF AVIATION STOCK • Economic Slowdown • Almost 75% of total revenue of Indian aviation companies come from domestic traffic. • Amidst dampened economic activities, India’s GDP growth rate for FY2019-20 is declining consistently. Quarterly GDP growth rates were 5.6% in Q1 FY20, 5.1% in Q2 FY20 and 4.7% in Q3 FY20. • Thus, there has been a stagnancy in the passenger growth over domestic flights amidst current economic slowdown in India.
  7. 7. CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK • 25% of total revenues come from International Traffic. The region-wise % share in overall international traffic is as following • So, there has been a big shock for Indian airlines’ International Plans due to Coronavirus crisis spread across many countries. A number of International flights to-and-fro China, Italy, Singapore, Iran etc are cancelled. • So, Airlines are getting a big hit from Coronavirus outbreak. • Executed Dip in Traffic will be experienced due to cancellation of many routes and dampened demand amidst coronavirus fears. • The subdued traffic will result into more pressure on fares & subsequently on Yields of these airlines. • There has been a muted Passenger growth in Jan-Feb 2020 = 2-3% • Whereas, last year, the Passenger growth in Jan-Feb 2019 = 16% • It will affect the profitability of the aviation companies and will give a hit to their upcoming results in Q4 FY20 as compared to Q4 FY19.
  8. 8. PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR India is one of the top formulation drug exporters in the world, the domestic industry relies heavily on the import of bulk drugs (APIs and intermediates that give medicines their therapeutic value). India imported around RS 24,900 crore worth of bulk drugs in FY19, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the overall domestic consumption. With India’s API imports from China averaging almost 70 percent of its consul pharma motion by value, importers are at the risk of supply disruptions and unexpected price movements. For many critical antibiotics and antipyretics, dependency on imports from China is close to 100 percent. These APIs require large capacities of fermentation boilers, a USP of Chinese manufacturers, giving an upper hand to Chinese manufacturers. Delivery and tracking of consignments are still uncertain within China whether inward or outward
  9. 9. SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD The price of sun pharma stock began increasing from march as there was a demand for essential medicines, PPE kits and immunity building tablets. On the hopes of finding a vaccine the value of various pharma companies is increasing. Price was Rs.365.25 on 20th march. After that due to the covid pandemic the share prices made a high of Rs 555.75 on 28th August 2020. Since 20th of march 2020 the share price of sun pharma industries limited started taking a boom in the share market as the share price of the company was increasing. On top of that it increased its emit by 6%.
  10. 10. DR REDDY’S LABORATORY LTD On 20th march 2020 the share price of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd was RS 2623.95 due to covid pandemic lockdown as there was a need of medicines with increases the immune system and DR Reddy being an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company they had tie up with various foreign medical institutions who were preparing the vaccine for theCovid-19 pandemic. Due to this, the share price of Dr Reddys Laboratories started increasing tremendously. It also made 52 weeks high of Rs. 5333.35 on 18th September 2020. The revenue generated by them is 17,460 crores in the financial year 2019-2020.
  11. 11. DIVI’S LABORATORIES LTD Divi’s Laboratories Ltd has been established for more than 29 years in Hyderabad, India. It has 2 manufacturing units and is among the top pharmaceutical companies in India. Divis lab got listed on stock exchange on the financial year 2018-19. It has a team of around 350 scientist who work together to give the best products to the customers. The share price of Divi’s Laboratories ltd on 20th of march 2020 was Rs 1994.90. After that due to the covid pandemic lockdown as there was a huge need of PPE kits with the production started increasingly. Due to this the revenue of the company also started increasing simultaneously. As the company was earning a huge amount of profit the share price of the company also started increasing. The share price made a high of Rs. 3272.85 on 28th of august 2020.
  12. 12. AUTOMOBILE SECTOR • India is the fourth largest automobile market in the world after China, US and Japan. • The automobile sector in India contributes around 7 % of the GDP. • However, in the recent past, the sector has been on a down streak for a number of reasons such as oil prices, weak rupee, rising insurance premium etc. A majority of these factors have taken the road to recovery and this is expected to have a positive impact on the auto sector. • The above chart shows monthly trend of segment-wise sales volume for last 1 year, from Jun’19 to May’20. • Thus, we can clearly see that, there has been a huge decline in Auto sales volume from Feb’20. The sales in Mar’20 was almost half that of Feb’20 due to the nationwide lockdown amid COVID pandemic in last 10 days of Mar’20.
  13. 13. SEGMENT WISE ANALYSIS A. Passenger Vehicles (PV) • Domestic PV Sales declined 80-90% in May’20. The production during May’20 is ramping up gradually and operating with limited workforce. It is mainly because of reverse migration of workers due to the standstill economic activity amid nationwide lockdown. Also, there was supply chain constraints due to lockdown. B. Commercial Vehicles (CV) • As we can see in the above chart, CV is the worst hit segment with a sharp decline in sales by 85-90%. • Fleet utilization is an indicator which shows the extent to which available vehicles are used. • Thus, already low fleet utilization amid lockdown dampened the new sales of CV in May’20.
  14. 14. C. 2-Wheeler (2W) • Domestic 2-Wheeler volume in May’20 is down by 70-85%. • The May Sales primarily supported by Semi-urban & Rural areas. • Key Drivers : Shift to personal mobility, Normal monsoon, Festive demand in the second half of FY21 i.e.. H2:FY21. D. Tractors • Tractors are the only Saving grace in grey territory of Auto sector. For May’20, Escorts has reported a marginal sales decline 0.5% . While, Mahindra & Mahindra Tractors reported a positive domestic sales growth of 2% .
  15. 15. CONCLUSION Impact of COVID-19 is very disturbing. No one has been spared of its will effects. Economies the about of a 100 plus countries have been destroyed out of which some of them have asked for monetary help from IMF. Businesses across the world namely hospitality, entertainment, aviation etc. have seen a major negative impact. Various sports events such as IPL and Olympics have been postponed. Schools and colleges have been closed. The virus has also disrupted the functioning of various online giants such as Amazon. Countries such as USA, Italy and Spain are suffering the most since their death toll is very high. India faces a huge decline in government revenues and growth of the income for at least two quarters as the coronavirus hits economic activity of the country as a whole. Covid-19 has Impacted all the Sectors of Indian Stock Market.
  16. 16. BIBLIOGRAPHY • www.stockmarket.economictimes • www.expresspharma.in • www.businessworld.in • www.moneycontrol.in
  17. 17. ABHISHEK BHADORIYA

