FENGSHUI
Feng Shui is the science of study of nature. The philosophy of feng shui is a practice of looking at our living spaces a...
F E N G S H U I ELEMENTS OF FENGSHUI •WATER – promotes opportunities and wealth; Colors -Blue, Black • WOOD - promotes dev...
F E N G S H U I PRINCIPLES OF FENGSHUI 1. Take environment as a whole: the environment is the integral part of human being...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI & ARCHITECTURE The fengshui plays an important role in our design process. it defines the relati...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORSThe right option of fengshui color helps you to modify your home and can do wonders for ho...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•YELLOW COLOR: The fengshui color yellow of sunlight and happiness will always brighten any...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•RED COLOR: Red color- Vibrant and passion. The strongest fengshui color is red which repre...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS •GREEN COLOR: Green color- growth and health. Green is the fengshui color of fresh energy ...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•ORANGE COLOR: Orange color-social and optimistic. Fengshui color red is very vibrant for h...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•WHITE COLOR: White color- new beginning, freshness. The fengshui color white gives the sen...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•BLUE COLOR: Blue color- calm and peace. It is the magnificent fengshui color among all the...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•GREY COLOR: Grey color – neutral We think grey color is boring or dull but grey color can ...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•Pink color: Pink color- gentle, soothing. It is the perfect fengshui color to soften the e...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•Black color: Black colour- infinite, unknown. Fengshui color black adds depth and strength...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•BROWN COLOR: Brown color- strength. It has become a popular color choice. It nourishes the...
VARIOUS FENGSHUI PRODUCTS: •Living and natural Fengshui products: Product that are living have a great influence on Fengsh...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTSFLOWERS:- Flowers are type of plants which brings wood energy. flowers comes in various ...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTS RELIGIOUS STATUES:- BUDDHA STATUE: fengshui products like Buddha statue are mostly use...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTS •INSTRUMENTS AND ARTIFACTS: •COINS OF THE FIVE CHINESE EMPERORS: These coins were used o...
F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTS •FENGSHUI ANIMALS:- •DRAGON: it is a symbol of the emperor. It is also a metaphor of a s...
Thank you!!!..
  1. 1. FENGSHUI
  2. 2. Feng Shui is the science of study of nature. The philosophy of feng shui is a practice of looking at our living spaces and working environment and striking a balance with the natural world. The Chinese words "feng" and "shui" translate to mean “wind” and “water," respectively. Chi – energy, life spirit . FengShui supports the theories of Quantum Physics – everything is made up of particles of energy that are vibrating at different speeds. F E N G S H U I WHAT IS FENGSHUI?
  3. 3. F E N G S H U I ELEMENTS OF FENGSHUI •WATER – promotes opportunities and wealth; Colors -Blue, Black • WOOD - promotes development and creative energies; Colors - Green, Brown • METAL - generates attention and transmit energy; Colors - White, Gray • EARTH – represents stability, permanence; Colors - Light Yellow, Sandy/Earthy, Light Brown • FIRE - is considered the most powerful of all five elements and represents energy & passion; Colors - Red, Strong Yellow, Orange, Purple, Pink
  4. 4. F E N G S H U I PRINCIPLES OF FENGSHUI 1. Take environment as a whole: the environment is the integral part of human beings which includes heaven and earth. Everything in the system interrelated to each other. 2. Any harm to one will affect the others too, so it is the basic rule of Feng Shui to take all them into prime consideration. 3. In Harmony with local conditions: fengshui and architecture influences us to consider the surroundings and built accordingly as architecture should be suitable to nature. 4. Leaning against mountains and facing water: According to fengshui, the houses facing rivers or leaning against the mountains is auspicious and brings good fortune and thus relate both fengshui and architecture. 5. Observing terrain- The terrain of any site is the most important aspect in fengshui as it helps us in avoiding possible natural disaster. 6. Examining Geology: In fengshui, they believe that geographical conditions affect health by four ways: soil condition, humidity, earth’s magnetic field.
  5. 5. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI & ARCHITECTURE The fengshui plays an important role in our design process. it defines the relation with nature and how nature is related to us and harming it will going to harm us. Fengshui and architecture are inter-related as it helps in maintaining the ecological balance in nature. During new construction, fengshui and architecture both combines in planning process but in case of renovation it is used in materials and colour study and placement of objects. Feng-shui stresses in geometric form which are symmetrical in nature. Curves also used during construction to increase its vitality. Not only the building but its surroundings also affects in its vibrations. Planting trees along the building is auspicious.
  6. 6. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORSThe right option of fengshui color helps you to modify your home and can do wonders for home. We all love colors and respond to it. Every color has diffident feeling associated to it which makes it an important part of fengshui. Colors bring life to our home and incorporate positive energy inside the house. Various colors have important significance in the world of fengshui from vibrant red to warm colour blue it all brings different energies in our lives.
  7. 7. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•YELLOW COLOR: The fengshui color yellow of sunlight and happiness will always brighten any home or area. Yellow color creates cozy atmosphere and welcomes positive energy in our kitchen, living room etc. There are many shades of yellow from sunflower yellow to pale yellow to choose when you want re-decorate your home.
  8. 8. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•RED COLOR: Red color- Vibrant and passion. The strongest fengshui color is red which represents the fire element of fengshui. Vibrant color brings energy of joy, excitement and love in the house. It is the Chinese color of luck and happiness and a marriage color in India.
  9. 9. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS •GREEN COLOR: Green color- growth and health. Green is the fengshui color of fresh energy and regeneration. The green color is nourishing to your health and balances the body by bringing healing vibrations from nature. While working with green color it is important to use at least several different shades to maximize the energy.
  10. 10. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•ORANGE COLOR: Orange color-social and optimistic. Fengshui color red is very vibrant for house and offices so u can go for orange. It creates the fengshui energy to promote lively interactions and happiness in house.
  11. 11. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•WHITE COLOR: White color- new beginning, freshness. The fengshui color white gives the sense of purity and innocence. White color contains every color. It gives freshness in our lives.
  12. 12. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•BLUE COLOR: Blue color- calm and peace. It is the magnificent fengshui color among all the color. From sky to water there are shades of colors in our nature and you can choose any of the shades for your home. It is the best color for the home: East( health), Southeast (money), and North ( career).
  13. 13. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•GREY COLOR: Grey color – neutral We think grey color is boring or dull but grey color can bring beautiful fengshui energy to any space. Grey color in west (creativity), northwest (helpful people) and north (career).
  14. 14. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•Pink color: Pink color- gentle, soothing. It is the perfect fengshui color to soften the energy of any area. It has a soothing effect on one’s behavior. This color can be used in any room either bedroom or laundry.
  15. 15. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•Black color: Black colour- infinite, unknown. Fengshui color black adds depth and strength in any space. You can use it to bring stronger energy to any space from main entry to kitchen. Don’t use black color in kid's room and on bedroom ceilings.
  16. 16. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI COLORS•BROWN COLOR: Brown color- strength. It has become a popular color choice. It nourishes the fengshui energy and is associated with all good things in life. The energy of brown color is east (health), southeast (money) and south (fame).
  17. 17. VARIOUS FENGSHUI PRODUCTS: •Living and natural Fengshui products: Product that are living have a great influence on Fengshui. Such products are plants and flowers. •PLANTS: plants are living things they produce more energy than any non-living objects. They are commonly used to boost energy and balance the five elements of an area. Lucky Bamboos in Fengshui are used to increase the learning abilities of your family. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTS
  18. 18. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTSFLOWERS:- Flowers are type of plants which brings wood energy. flowers comes in various colors and that influence the Fengshui of your home. Like red color fire brings fire energy. Flowers usually used to attract love. To do so, place the peach blossom area in your home. CRYSTALS: They are used to provide good energy in your home. However they are commonly used in western Fengshui.
  19. 19. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTS RELIGIOUS STATUES:- BUDDHA STATUE: fengshui products like Buddha statue are mostly used all over the world. Placing Buddha statue in the home is said to attract positive energy. The statue should not be placed in bathroom, kitchen or bedroom. Locations of placing Buddha statues are living room, on the desk or office table, and the area facing the main door.  Material of the Statue- placing a stone Buddha statue at the south corner of the back garden gives support to the occupants of the house.
  20. 20. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTS •INSTRUMENTS AND ARTIFACTS: •COINS OF THE FIVE CHINESE EMPERORS: These coins were used of those times when the china was most prosperous. These coins attract wealth, serve as a protection charm and block negative vibes. •WIND CHIMES: Wind chimes are mostly used in Fengshui. The sound of it is the source of energy, which can enhance the Qi of a specific area. Wind chimes made of bronze and metal are ideal for northwest and west of the house while bamboo or wooden wind chimes are used at east and southeast areas.
  21. 21. F E N G S H U I FENGSHUI PRODUCTS •FENGSHUI ANIMALS:- •DRAGON: it is a symbol of the emperor. It is also a metaphor of a strong and powerful male. It is used to boost the Qi of an area. The dragon should be placed at the living room, dining room, office but should not be placed in low line area like garages, restrooms etc. •TURTLE: The tortoise represents north or the back side of your home. It symbolizes longevity, support, and protection similar to the life span of the tortoise and how the shell protects the turtle. It should be placed in balcony or near main door to protect the house from negative energy coming from outside.
  22. 22. Thank you!!!..

