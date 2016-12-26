Геотермална енергија - Ангела Петреска

ГЕОТЕРМАЛНАГЕОТЕРМАЛНА ЕНЕРГИЈАЕНЕРГИЈА ИзработилаИзработила::Ангела ПетрескаАнгела Петреска ученик воученик во IX2IX2 одд...
 Геотермалната енергија, по хидроенергијата и биомасите како класични обновливи извори, од сите нови и обновливи извори н...
 Земјата претставува огромен топлински „мотор“ кој милиони години произведува огромни количества на топлинска енергија. Н...
 Геотермалните енергетски технологии ја користат топлината на земјата за директна употреба, геотермални пумпи и производс...
Гејзери и фумаролиГејзери и фумароли  Во некои области подземни езера, реки и извори се загреваат од стопените карпи под ...
 Во Рејкјавик, Исланд имаат највисок греење систем базиран на геотермална енергија. Речиси сите станбени и деловни објект...
Зошто претставува обновливЗошто претставува обновлив извор?извор? Геотермалната енергија претставува обновлив извор на ене...
 Македонија е подрачје на кое се наоѓаат големи количини на термални води кои воопшто не се искористуваат за добивање на ...
 Современите хидрогеотермални манифестации како термални води се присутни најмногу во Вардарската зона. Само геотермалнит...
Користена литератураКористена литература:: Википедија-геотермална енергија,Феотермална енергија воВикипедија-геотермална е...
  1. 1. ГЕОТЕРМАЛНАГЕОТЕРМАЛНА ЕНЕРГИЈАЕНЕРГИЈА ИзработилаИзработила::Ангела ПетрескаАнгела Петреска ученик воученик во IX2IX2 одд.одд. 01.12.2016год01.12.2016год..
  2. 2.  Геотермалната енергија, по хидроенергијата и биомасите како класични обновливи извори, од сите нови и обновливи извори на енергија, претставува најзначаен произведувач на топлина и електрична енергија во светски размери. Името „геотермална“ потекнува од двата грчки збора geo што значи земја и therme што значи топлина. Значи геотермалната енергија всушност значи топлина од земјата. Директната употреба вклучува греење на згради, одгледување на растенија во стаклени градини, сушење на жито, загревање на вода во рибници, и некои индустриски процеси како пастеризирање на млеко. Во научната и стручната литература се посветува големо внимание на геотермалната енергија, односно изучувањето на природата и генезата на геотермалната енергија.
  3. 3.  Земјата претставува огромен топлински „мотор“ кој милиони години произведува огромни количества на топлинска енергија. Најголем дел на таа топлинска енергија се наоѓа на длабочината, така што мал дел се манифестира на површината по пат на гејзери, фумароли и термални извори, односно по пат на вулканска ерупција кога од внатрешноста на земјата се излеваат огромни количини на лава чија температура изнесува повеќе од 800 °C. Ова под влијание на сончевото зрачење не се забележува.
  4. 4.  Геотермалните енергетски технологии ја користат топлината на земјата за директна употреба, геотермални пумпи и производство на електрична енергија. Истражувањето на развојот на геотермалните технологии оди во правец на намалување на трошоците и зголемување на нивната употреба. Изворите на геотермална енергија се движат од плитката земја и врелите извори на вода како и врели карпи пронајдени на неколку километри под земјината кора, се до подлабоките слоеви на Земјата во услови на екстремно високи температури и стопени карпи наречени магма.
  5. 5. Гејзери и фумаролиГејзери и фумароли  Во некои области подземни езера, реки и извори се загреваат од стопените карпи под нив. Жешката вода вриејќи се пробива кон површината како извори и формира езерца или може да се пробива нагоре под голем притисок формирајќи гејзер. Гејзер е жежок извор од кој, под внатрешен притисок, повремено се исфрла млаз вода во височина во вид на водоскок. Гејзери има на Исланд, во Северна Америка и во Нов Зеланд.  Фумароли се отвори на земјината кора кои обично се сместени во близина на вулкани. Тие испуштаат водена пареа или некои одредени гасови. Пареата се формира кога супер загреаната вода преминува во гасовита агрегатна состојба при нагло паѓање на притисокот при излегување од земјата.
  6. 6.  Во Рејкјавик, Исланд имаат највисок греење систем базиран на геотермална енергија. Речиси сите станбени и деловни објекти во овој град се поврзани со овој систем. Се проценува дека на снабдување со геотермална енергија далеку надвор од снабдувањето со јаглен, нафта, природен гас и ураниум заедно. Нејзината предност е незначително негативно влијание врз животната средина и огромен потенцијал, додека маните се условени од местоположбата на изворот, длабочината, температурата и процентот на вода во одредениот геотермален резервар.
  7. 7. Зошто претставува обновливЗошто претставува обновлив извор?извор? Геотермалната енергија претставува обновлив извор на енергија бидејќи не може да се потроши таа се враќа (се надоместува) природно. Кои претворања на енергијата настануваат? Геотермалната енергиа која се наоѓа во внатрешноста на земјата со самото нејзино движење има кинетичка енергија, а со самото влегување во термоцнтралите добива и потенцијална енергија а нејзината кинетчка енергија се намалува. Со дополнително догревање на водата таа преминува во водена пареа, која истата ќе се искористи за придвижување на турбините со тоа се претворила во механичка енергија. Таа механичка енергија од турбините преминува во електрична енергија.
  9. 9.  Македонија е подрачје на кое се наоѓаат големи количини на термални води кои воопшто не се искористуваат за добивање на геотермална енергија, вид на обновлив и еколошки извор на енергија кој значително се користи во развиените држави кои го имаат овој потенцијал. Досега во Македонија се откриени повеќе од 25 природни извори на термални води со температура поголема од 21 степен. Архивските информации укажуваат дека долги години наназад се говори за можноста за производство на енергија во Гевгелискaта и Кратовско – злетовската област, каде се смета дека постојат извори на термални води со температура од над 100 степени со што се задоволува еден од критериумите за производство на електрична и топлинска енергија.
  10. 10.  Современите хидрогеотермални манифестации како термални води се присутни најмногу во Вардарската зона. Само геотермалните води во Косоврасти и Бањиште близу Дебар се надвор од оваа единица. Во Македонија има главни геотермални полиња со 19 локалитети со термални води. Има повеќе од 50 појави како извори и бунари (дупнатини) со појава на термална енергија. Најголемиот дел од геотермалните води може да се најдат на височина од 400 м надморска висина. Само изворите на планината Кожуф и Бањиште се на надморска височина од 600 м. Во Македонија има и 18 локалитети со термални води: Волково, Стрновец, Подлог, Крупиште, Истибања, Тркање, Бања, Смоквица, Л’џи, Топли Дол, Топлик, Мрежичко, Горницет, Повишица, Добрево, Раклеш, Топлец, Дерибаш.
  11. 11. Користена литератураКористена литература:: Википедија-геотермална енергија,Феотермална енергија воВикипедија-геотермална енергија,Феотермална енергија во Македонија,Геотермална енергија-Енергетска иднина,Гејзери-Македонија,Геотермална енергија-Енергетска иднина,Гејзери- Википедија,Фумароли-ВикипедијаВикипедија,Фумароли-Википедија Изработила:Ангела Петреска ученик во IX2 одд. 01.11.2016год. https://hr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geotermalna_ene rgija https://mk.wikipedia.org/wiki http://energetskaefikasnost.info/geotermalnata- energija-vo-makedonija/ https://mk.wikipedia.org/wiki/gejzer

